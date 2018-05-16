Grenade Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar 60G

Product Description
- Cookie Dough Flavour Protein bar with Chocolate Chips and Peanuts in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners
- Informed-Sport.com
- Trusted by sport
- Grenade® Carb Killa® should be consumed as part of a balanced diet.
- Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
- Over 20g protein per bar
- 1.9g sugars per bar
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (20%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavourings), Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk)), Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Hydrolysed Beef Gelatine, Humectant: Glycerol, Chocolate Chips with Sweetener (6.7%) (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener: Maltitol; Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Low Fat Cocoa, Vanilla), Soy Oil, Cocoa Nibs, Peanuts (1.7%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sweeteners: Xylitol, Sucralose, Flavourings, Salt, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Wheat, Gluten, Egg, Nuts and Sesame Seeds For allergens see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|60g bar
|Energy kJ
|1520
|912
|Energy kcal
|364
|218
|Fat
|14.8 g
|8.9 g
|of which saturates
|7.2 g
|4.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|28.2 g
|16.9 g
|of which sugars
|3.1 g
|1.9 g
|of which polyols
|24.0 g
|14.4 g
|Fibre
|11.0 g
|6.6 g
|Protein
|33.8 g
|20.3 g
|Salt
|0.56 g
|0.34 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.