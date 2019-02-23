Tesco Italian Meat Selection 120G

- Energy99kJ 24kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal
Product Description
- Dry cured ham from whole pork leg. Salami Ventricina, spicy pork salami. Salami Milano, seasoned pork salami.
- Italian Selection 3 Prosciutto Crudo, 6 spicy Ventricina and 6 Salami Milano
- Made in Italy 3 Prosciutto Crudo, 6 spicy Ventricina and 6 Salami Milano
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prosciutto (34%) [Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate)], Salami Ventricina (33%) [Pork, Red Chilli, Salt, Flavourings, Dextrose, Paprika, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Salami Milano (33%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries].
Prosciutto Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto. Salami Ventricina Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Salami Ventricina. Salami Milano Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One salami Milano slice (6.6g)
|Energy
|1505kJ / 363kcal
|99kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|10.1g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|26.0g
|1.7g
|Salt
|4.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Information
Ingredients
Storage
Number of uses
