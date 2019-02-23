By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Italian Meat Selection 120G

Tesco Italian Meat Selection 120G
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g
One salami Milano slice
  • Energy99kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal

Product Description

  • Dry cured ham from whole pork leg. Salami Ventricina, spicy pork salami. Salami Milano, seasoned pork salami.
  • Italian Selection 3 Prosciutto Crudo, 6 spicy Ventricina and 6 Salami Milano
  • Made in Italy 3 Prosciutto Crudo, 6 spicy Ventricina and 6 Salami Milano
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prosciutto (34%) [Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate)], Salami Ventricina (33%) [Pork, Red Chilli, Salt, Flavourings, Dextrose, Paprika, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Salami Milano (33%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries].

Prosciutto Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto. Salami Ventricina Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Salami Ventricina. Salami Milano Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne salami Milano slice (6.6g)
Energy1505kJ / 363kcal99kJ / 24kcal
Fat28.5g1.9g
Saturates10.1g0.7g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.0g
Sugars0.5g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.0g1.7g
Salt4.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

  One salami Milano slice
    • Energy118kJ 28kcal 94kJ 23kcal 99kJ 24kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.5g 1.8g 1.9g
      3%
    • Saturates0.5g 0.7g 0.7g
      4%
    • Salt0.7g 0.3g 0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 906kJ / 217kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).

    ,

    Pork, Red Chilli, Salt, Flavourings, Dextrose, Paprika, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

    Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Salami Ventricina.


     

    ,

    Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries.

    Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.
     

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving containsPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy906kJ / 217kcal118kJ / 28kcal1430kJ / 345kcal94kJ / 23kcal
    Fat11.7g1.5g27.5g1.8g
    Saturates4.1g0.5g9.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate0.3g0.0g1.0g0.1g
    Sugars0.3g0.0g0.5g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g0.5g0.0g
    Protein27.5g3.6g23.0g1.5g
    Salt5.3g0.7g4.3g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)

