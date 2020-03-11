Ella's Kitchen Carrot Plus Sweet Potato Rice Cakes

Great snacks! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 31st October 2019 I bought these a month ago and my 9 month old loves them. They take slightly longer to eat that crisps so keep him entertained too! The flavour is great and he loves them! I would definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My baby loved them 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 My little girl (11 months) absolutely loved these. She seemed to enjoy the savoury flavour moreso than sweeter ones we've tried before. They were also fab while she was teething as they were nice and textured against her gums. All in all, a winner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 My son couldn’t stop eating these loved them. Easy to take out for the day and not too messy. He didn’t screw his face up at first taste and wanted more. None of them ended up the side of the high chair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rice cake 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 So happy with these snacks, my baby loves it, usually he’s a bit picky with the type of snacks he would eat but with these he ate them without a problem. I would definitely recommend these for fussy eaters [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for snack time! 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 I loves that these weren’t sweet rice cakes, like most rice cake are! My son LOVED them and got every excited when he’s see the pack! Very easy to keep in the changing bag for when your out and about! Also quite durable so don’t turn to dust! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect on the go snacks 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 My one year old loves the rice cakes for an on the go no mess snack. We love taking these on a day trip with us and are perfect for an on the go snack. Ideal for the next step in weaning from soft melting snacks. Keeps a hungry tummy full for longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gone without a trace! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 My son absolutely LOVED these rice cakes, constantly wanting more and more. Thoroughly enjoyed with a smile on his face! Outstanding product. Now I need to find more for him to demolish. Great for a snack, great to compliment some lunch, great for when you’re out and about. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant snack 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 These puffs went down well as a snack. They are very tasty ( I always have to taste their food first of course haha). The only downside is that they are on the messy side but most puffs tend to be. What I would have loved is a resealable tab. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convenient 2 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 These weren't as tasty and accessible as the stick snack. My little one enjoyed one or two but became bored of then quite quickly. They weren't as flavoursome or appealing but still good as an occasional treat or emrgancy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]