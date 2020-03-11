By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ella's Kitchen Carrot Plus Sweet Potato Rice Cakes

4.5(93)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Carrot Plus Sweet Potato Rice Cakes
£ 1.00
£25.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Carrot + Sweet Potato Rice Cakes
  • Play + learn: Encourage your little one to perfect their holding-on grip with a game of peekaboo: watch your little one disappear behind these rice cakes - especially when they're holding one in each hand... 1, 2... peekaboo!
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm organic carrot + sweet potato rice cakes, full of multigrains. I'm a fun + tasty finger food made for playing and learning, with less mess.
  • Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 7 months. I'm just the right size + shape to help little hands learn to hold on to their food, and my texture softens slowly in little mouths to help keep them busy.
  • I'm organic
  • Finger food
  • With multigrains
  • Firm + melty
  • Just yummy organic snacks for babies
  • No concentrates
  • No additives or colourings
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 40G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Rice 69%, Organic Sunflower Oil 10%, Organic Millet 8%, Organic Dried Carrots 8%, Organic Dried Sweet Potatoes 3%, Organic Quinoa 2%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no organic certification

Allergy Information

  • I may contain Soya, Sesame and Milk

Storage

Keep me in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Number of uses

I contain about 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 7 months old. When a baby over 7 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 3 rice cakes
Energy 1781kJ/423kcal89kJ/21kcal
Fat 11.1g0.6g
-of which saturates1.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 71.7g3.6g
-of which sugars3.2g<0.5g
Fibre 3.1g<0.5g
Protein 7.4g<0.5g
Sodium 0.04g<0.01g
Salt 0.1g<0.01g
Thiamin0.6mg0.03mg
I contain about 8 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 7 months old. When a baby over 7 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

93 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great snacks!

5 stars

I bought these a month ago and my 9 month old loves them. They take slightly longer to eat that crisps so keep him entertained too! The flavour is great and he loves them! I would definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My baby loved them

5 stars

My little girl (11 months) absolutely loved these. She seemed to enjoy the savoury flavour moreso than sweeter ones we've tried before. They were also fab while she was teething as they were nice and textured against her gums. All in all, a winner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

My son couldn’t stop eating these loved them. Easy to take out for the day and not too messy. He didn’t screw his face up at first taste and wanted more. None of them ended up the side of the high chair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rice cake

5 stars

So happy with these snacks, my baby loves it, usually he’s a bit picky with the type of snacks he would eat but with these he ate them without a problem. I would definitely recommend these for fussy eaters [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for snack time!

4 stars

I loves that these weren’t sweet rice cakes, like most rice cake are! My son LOVED them and got every excited when he’s see the pack! Very easy to keep in the changing bag for when your out and about! Also quite durable so don’t turn to dust! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect on the go snacks

5 stars

My one year old loves the rice cakes for an on the go no mess snack. We love taking these on a day trip with us and are perfect for an on the go snack. Ideal for the next step in weaning from soft melting snacks. Keeps a hungry tummy full for longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gone without a trace!

5 stars

My son absolutely LOVED these rice cakes, constantly wanting more and more. Thoroughly enjoyed with a smile on his face! Outstanding product. Now I need to find more for him to demolish. Great for a snack, great to compliment some lunch, great for when you’re out and about. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant snack

5 stars

These puffs went down well as a snack. They are very tasty ( I always have to taste their food first of course haha). The only downside is that they are on the messy side but most puffs tend to be. What I would have loved is a resealable tab. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convenient

2 stars

These weren't as tasty and accessible as the stick snack. My little one enjoyed one or two but became bored of then quite quickly. They weren't as flavoursome or appealing but still good as an occasional treat or emrgancy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good snack

3 stars

My little boy liked the flavour of these snacks, but he put them in his mouth whole! I think they would be better if they were slightly bigger to stop this from happening. Also, they are difficult to break down and lots of them ended up soggy and all over him. We will stick to the Ella’s melt sticks and puff snacks in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 93 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Ella's Kitchen Melty Puffs Strawberry Banana 20G

£ 0.70
£3.50/100g

Offer

Ella's Kitchen Parsnip & Carrot Melty Puffs 20G

£ 0.70
£3.50/100g

Offer

Ella's Kitchen Tomato & Basil Melty Sticks 17G

£ 1.00
£58.83/kg

Offer

Ella's Kitchen Leek & Tomato Melty Puffs 20G

£ 0.70
£3.50/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here