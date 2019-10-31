Ella's Kitchen Raspberry Apple Plus Buckwheat

Mighty tasty mighty grains 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 31st October 2019 We alternate between home made and bought Ella’s punches. But we don’t usually buy the Ella’s fruit flavours as our little one doesn’t normally like them, but she loved this one, the texture was smooth and had a nice think consistency. It have a fresh fruity smell. Will definitely buy this flavour again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Went down a treat 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 I recieved a pouch to try for my little girl she is not the best eater and refused to eat most of the meals i cooked for her so was unsure how she would be with this buy she loved it i went and purchased more ella pouches she seems to enjoy them all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice texture 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 My 8 month old loved this product. Great for on the go breakfast or mid morning snack. It's a good consistency I find some fruit pouches can be too runny. I try everything I give her and I found this tasty too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavours 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 We only ever feed Ella's Kitchen food when on the move. We picked up this product for the first time and The baby loved the combination of flavours and we continue to still buy it for her now that she is over 6 months old. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good organic ingredients in a convenient pouch 4 stars Review from Ellas Kitchen 30th October 2019 My baby was weaning at 5 1/2 months and I gave this to him at 6 months. He enjoyed the flavour, not enough to finish the whole amount I had squeezed into a bowl but he seemed happy! Food was still quite a new thing, until he had this he'd mostly only had vegetables and porridge, knowing the ingredients to this pouch were natural and healthy was very important to me. The only problem I had was the colour and staining which is understandable with a berry product, my baby hates wearing a bib but I'd persevere if I gave him this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 My little one loved this new flavour so much he cried when it was over! What better feedback is there? Sometimes he finds purées a bit bitter but we had no issue with this. Will definitely be purchasing again - thank you so much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My little girl loved it 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 It lasted about 2 seconds . My little girl loved this flavour , and all of the Ellas Kitchen flavours we have tried. It is So convenient to give to her when out and about and full of goodness . She even sucks straight from the pouch these days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Weaning baby boy! 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 Tried Raspberry, Apple and Buckwheat with my son over a month ago. At first he wasn’t sure, so I came by to it the next day and he was far more accepting. I froze some too and offered it to him 2 weeks later and he was great!!! It’s about experimenting with different flavours and Ella’s Kitchen is helping us do that - thank you!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 My little one loved the delicious combination of grains, berries and apple and ate the whole packet in one go! The smooth texture was perfect as he's not long started weaning. Will definitely be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]