Ella's Kitchen Raspberry Apple Plus Buckwheat

Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Raspberry Apple Plus Buckwheat
Product Description

  • Mighty Grains Raspberry + Apple Buckwheat
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • P.S. Let's be friends Ella x
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic pureed raspberries, apples + buckwheat - with nothing else added.
  • Who am I For? My ingredients are suitable from 4 months. I'm handy buckwheat + fruit mix great for hungrier babies. My yummy flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore the Government advises that you don't need to wean your little one until they are 6 months. Every baby is different.
  • I'm organic tasty grains
  • Super smooth
  • No big lumps and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • I'm gluten free
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Apples 77%, Organic Raspberries 20%, Organic Buckwheat Flour 3%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 8 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste yummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water + check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 204kJ/49kcal245kJ/58kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
-of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 9.3g11.1g
-of which sugars 7.2g8.6g
Fibre 3.0g3.6g
Protein 0.9g1.0g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

86 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Mighty tasty mighty grains

5 stars

We alternate between home made and bought Ella’s punches. But we don’t usually buy the Ella’s fruit flavours as our little one doesn’t normally like them, but she loved this one, the texture was smooth and had a nice think consistency. It have a fresh fruity smell. Will definitely buy this flavour again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Went down a treat

5 stars

I recieved a pouch to try for my little girl she is not the best eater and refused to eat most of the meals i cooked for her so was unsure how she would be with this buy she loved it i went and purchased more ella pouches she seems to enjoy them all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice texture

5 stars

My 8 month old loved this product. Great for on the go breakfast or mid morning snack. It's a good consistency I find some fruit pouches can be too runny. I try everything I give her and I found this tasty too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavours

5 stars

We only ever feed Ella's Kitchen food when on the move. We picked up this product for the first time and The baby loved the combination of flavours and we continue to still buy it for her now that she is over 6 months old. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good organic ingredients in a convenient pouch

4 stars

My baby was weaning at 5 1/2 months and I gave this to him at 6 months. He enjoyed the flavour, not enough to finish the whole amount I had squeezed into a bowl but he seemed happy! Food was still quite a new thing, until he had this he'd mostly only had vegetables and porridge, knowing the ingredients to this pouch were natural and healthy was very important to me. The only problem I had was the colour and staining which is understandable with a berry product, my baby hates wearing a bib but I'd persevere if I gave him this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

My little one loved this new flavour so much he cried when it was over! What better feedback is there? Sometimes he finds purées a bit bitter but we had no issue with this. Will definitely be purchasing again - thank you so much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My little girl loved it

5 stars

It lasted about 2 seconds . My little girl loved this flavour , and all of the Ellas Kitchen flavours we have tried. It is So convenient to give to her when out and about and full of goodness . She even sucks straight from the pouch these days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Weaning baby boy!

4 stars

Tried Raspberry, Apple and Buckwheat with my son over a month ago. At first he wasn’t sure, so I came by to it the next day and he was far more accepting. I froze some too and offered it to him 2 weeks later and he was great!!! It’s about experimenting with different flavours and Ella’s Kitchen is helping us do that - thank you!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

My little one loved the delicious combination of grains, berries and apple and ate the whole packet in one go! The smooth texture was perfect as he's not long started weaning. Will definitely be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My little one inhaled it.....

5 stars

I bought this as my lo loves fruity pouches and thought it would be more filling than just plain fruit. She went crazy for it...such a lovely tangy flavour with the raspberry. Will definitely be getting it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

