Ella's Kitchen Courgettes Apples Plus Avocados 120G

Ella's Kitchen Courgettes Apples Plus Avocados 120G
£ 1.10
£0.92/100g

Product Description

  • Courgettes Apples + Avocados
  • P.S. Let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic pureed courgettes, apples, avocados + a dash of lemon juice - with nothing else added.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients are suitable from 4 months. I'm also great mixed into chunkier food for babies ready for more texture. The Government advises that you don't need to wean your little one until they are 6 months. Every baby is different!
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • I'm organic perfect purees
  • Super smooth
  • No big lumps and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • I'm gluten free
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No added salt
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Apples 60%, Organic Courgettes 30%, Organic Avocados 10%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Others Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste yummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water + check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 197kJ/47kcal236kJ/57kcal
Fat 2.0g2.4g
-of which saturates 0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate 5.6g6.7g
-of which sugars 5.6g6.7g
Fibre 1.5g1.8g
Protein 0.9g1.1g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g

Safety information

Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

73 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Loved by my son!

5 stars

My 8 month old son really enjoyed this! We mixed most of it with banana so as to give it more texture but he wolfed it all down with no complaints! Easy squeeze pouch as always, so perfect for when you are on the go. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Unique combination

5 stars

I'm so pleased we tried this one, I wouldn't naturally have put those 3 flavours together but my little boy loved it. He loves avocado so this was a big hit. We will definitely be having it again and I've already bought another one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Distinctive tastes and smooth texture!

4 stars

Smooth texture suitable for the from +4 month range. I was I pressed and liked the idea that you can taste both the sweet and savoury elements and they still worked together. The apple really works and the sweetness is enjoyed by my little one without being the sickly sweet that some of the other fruit purées can be. The savoury taste should also help ensure my little one doesn’t get too much of a sweet tooth. She finished the majority of the pouch without hesitation! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Zingy

5 stars

I received this as a free sample, in the future I would happily purchase this product for my daughter. My daughter thoroughly enjoyed the puree and smiled throughout her meal. The puree was a nice consistency and was very fresh and zingy in flavour. A firm hit in our home. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Courgette, apple & avocado

4 stars

Great combination for my daughter to try. Went down well! Good consistency, I tried it too and it’s yummy! I find Ella’s pouches are great for emergencies and on the go. I would recommend this flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Green goodness

5 stars

I was thrilled receive a product from Ellas Kitchen in exchange for an honest review. The product was an courgette, apple and avocado pouch. My little boy called jake, absolutely loves apples but I am looking at introducing different flavours. Jake really enjoyed the pouch and was making his yummy humming noises while eating. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and delicious

5 stars

I got given the sample a month ago and chose it due to the veg and fruit probably not being the most appetising to really challenge her. But she loves it! 5*! Great for adding more veg or fruit to it too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not overly loved by baby

3 stars

My little one wasnt overly keen on this (he still ate it) and I found it to be too watery to the foods I usually give him, which I think was the reason he wasnt as keen on this as he is other food. Maybe a thicker recipe would be better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nom nom nom

5 stars

I brought a selection of the pouches for baby to try, this particular one went down a treat! So much so that I had to pour more into the bowel to be devoured. The texture of the product was perfect, puréed to the right consistency which baby took from the spoon easily and readily. The taste, although strong flavours, mix well and baby enjoyed the mix of flavours. I have since fed this the baby a few times now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely food

5 stars

I got an avocado apple and courgette pouch for my daughter for when we are out and about as she loves her food and this made it easy to feed her out and about. It was her first time trying these vegetables and loved them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

