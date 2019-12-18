Childs Farm 2 In 1 Shampoo Conditioner Rhubarb 250Ml

Smells just like the real thing
The smell is so delicious. It’s great to have a 2 in 1 and it leaves the hair super soft
Smells like heaven
We’ve been using this product since it launched and when I say we I mean all 5 of us!! It’s the best 2 in 1 I’ve ever used! It’s smells amazing, lathers wonderfully and leaves hair looking beautifully silky soft.
Perfect
This is my sons favourite smelling shampoo, it lathers up well and smells delicious
Smells Great, 2 in 1 saves time - perfect
This is such a great product, I use this myself and on my daughters and we all love the smell and how nice our hair feels after using it.
scrumptious enough to eat
this is one of our favourite 2 in 1’s ever! the smell is incredible and the fragrance lasts forever! it smells just like rhubarb and custard sweets :-) love it it doesn’t leave your hair feeling greasy like some two in ones do.
My favourite smell!
This is another great CF product, that smells just like my childhood!! I love it!!!
Old school sweet smell.
I love the scent of this two in one, I cannot stop sniffing lo's hair. All in one cleans and conditions and is a lifesaver as lo never wants hair washed so much easier. Love it so much that its often on my hair.
Smells absolutely divine
This is one of my favourite scents out of the whole range. You can smell it on your children for days! I love putting my baby to bed and smelling her hair. Intact I love using it myself!
We love this!!
I have been buying this for about a year now and I frequently hide it from the kids and keep it for myself! It smells delicious and saves time being a 2 in 1 product. I would genuinely give it more stars if I could! My hair is left feeling soft and smelling delicious and I have no problem brushing my daughters hair which is prone to tangles. It is fab!
Yum!
Love it! Gorgeous smelling shampoo reminding me of old school sweets. After shampooing my lo's and my hair was lovely soft and shiny. Great to be 2 in 1 as my lo hates hair being washed so great that I don't have to do it twice!