Childs Farm 2 In 1 Shampoo Conditioner Rhubarb 250Ml

5(11)Write a review
Childs Farm 2 In 1 Shampoo Conditioner Rhubarb 250Ml
£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Organic Rhubarb & Custard 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner
  • Childs Farm 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner cleans and detangles hair in no time, fragranced with vanilla custard and organic rhubarb extract. Designed for all hair types.
  • Suitable for newborns and upwards. Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and also safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • Childs Farm 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner is registered with The Vegan Society and certified by Cruelty Free International!
  • Childs Farm believe that every child should feel happy in their skin whether it's normal, sensitive or even skin that is prone to eczema. That's why Childs Farm use only the best naturally derived ingredients and essential oils (that smell amazing!) to produce a range of mild, kind and safe products for newborns, babies and children. Childs Farm uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive skin and also safe for people who may be prone to eczema.

Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Coco-Glucoside, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Gluconate, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Argan Oil Polyglyceryl-6 Esters, Glycol Distearate, Starch Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Sucrose Laurate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Alcohol, Sodium Lactate, Linalool, Sorbic Acid, Urea, Rheum Officinale (Rhubarb) Stem Extract*, Benzoic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, (* Denotes Certified Organic Ingredient, Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes

Preparation and Usage

  • Massage a large dollop all over wet hair and body then rise. Repeat on hair that is long or prone to tangles. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
  • Always patch test. Childs Farm recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time.

Warnings

  • External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
  • Always patch test. Childs Farm recommends that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any Childs Farm product for the first time.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Childs Farm,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,

Net Contents

250ml

Safety information

View more safety information

11 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells just like the real thing

5 stars

The smell is so delicious. It’s great to have a 2 in 1 and it leaves the hair super soft

Smells like heaven

5 stars

We’ve been using this product since it launched and when I say we I mean all 5 of us!! It’s the best 2 in 1 I’ve ever used! It’s smells amazing, lathers wonderfully and leaves hair looking beautifully silky soft.

Perfect

5 stars

This is my sons favourite smelling shampoo, it lathers up well and smells delicious

Smells Great, 2 in 1 saves time - perfect

5 stars

This is such a great product, I use this myself and on my daughters and we all love the smell and how nice our hair feels after using it.

scrumptious enough to eat

5 stars

this is one of our favourite 2 in 1’s ever! the smell is incredible and the fragrance lasts forever! it smells just like rhubarb and custard sweets :-) love it it doesn’t leave your hair feeling greasy like some two in ones do.

My favourite smell!

5 stars

This is another great CF product, that smells just like my childhood!! I love it!!!

Old school sweet smell.

5 stars

I love the scent of this two in one, I cannot stop sniffing lo's hair. All in one cleans and conditions and is a lifesaver as lo never wants hair washed so much easier. Love it so much that its often on my hair.

Smells absolutely divine

5 stars

This is one of my favourite scents out of the whole range. You can smell it on your children for days! I love putting my baby to bed and smelling her hair. Intact I love using it myself!

We love this!!

5 stars

I have been buying this for about a year now and I frequently hide it from the kids and keep it for myself! It smells delicious and saves time being a 2 in 1 product. I would genuinely give it more stars if I could! My hair is left feeling soft and smelling delicious and I have no problem brushing my daughters hair which is prone to tangles. It is fab!

Yum!

5 stars

Love it! Gorgeous smelling shampoo reminding me of old school sweets. After shampooing my lo's and my hair was lovely soft and shiny. Great to be 2 in 1 as my lo hates hair being washed so great that I don't have to do it twice!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

