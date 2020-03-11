By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tommee Tippee Anti Colic Fast Flow Teats X2 6M

4(19)Write a review
Tommee Tippee Anti Colic Fast Flow Teats X2 6M
£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Advance Anti-Colic Fast Flow Teats
  • Go with the flow
  • We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby.
  • 3m+ med flow, 6m+ fast flow and 0m+ vari flow
  • Every baby is unique, so this is just a guide.
  • Materials listing: silicone.
  • Complies with EN 14350.

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Only suitable for use with tommee tippee advanced anti-colic bottles.
  • Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.

Warnings

  • These teats are not suitable for use with closer to nature bottles.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website: tommeetippee.com
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

2 x Teats

Safety information

View more safety information

These teats are not suitable for use with closer to nature bottles.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

19 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Does the job

5 stars

As usual Tommee tippee excel in the anti colic area. Happy baby = happy mummy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the new temperature tester

4 stars

Absolutely love the temperature testing stick for the bottle and think this is brilliant for those newborn days or when making up a bottle using the kettle. Big fan of the bottles anyway and teats as we currently use the size 3 for our 9 month old daughter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for colic!

5 stars

I have noticed a real difference in how my baby takes his milk since using these fast flow teats. The anti colic range has really helped my little one take in less wind and he seems much more comfortable after a feed. Colic is such a horrid thing for babies so anything that can help relieve it is such a bonus! Tommie tippee have been my first choice for all baby needs from bottle to dummies to my sterilisers. The quality is fantastic and their products never fail. Definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No issues

4 stars

work as expected happy with the purchase. good speed for baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not any better than previous model

2 stars

I have been using the previous version of these and don’t see much difference except the colour to be honest. The bottle keeps leaking too so I’m not too impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazling Good

5 stars

Been using these for just over a week and noticed such a big difference. I’m not too sure how long these have been on the market but I wish I invested in them sooner. I will now be hanging all my Tommee Tippee teats over to these ones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottles

5 stars

These teats were great. My baby took to them instantly and it gave a great, fast and efficient feed. The blue colour was lovely too, not too strong but lovely and subtle. Would def recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Anything that makes a baby more comfortable...

3 stars

This was always going to be a difficult thing to review due to my baby always dealing with her reflux differently with every bottle. However, I believe she had less wind after using these teets. I’m not sure I would go out of my way to buy these teets rather than “standard” ones but anything that helps a baby more comfortable is worth considering! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for colic

5 stars

Very easy to use and put together, with clear instructions on how to do it if you are unfamiliar with anti colic bottles already. I had tried other brands of anti colic bottles but my little one would not take to them very well and we ended up wasting a lot of milk. He has instantly taken to these Tommee Tippee ones (we have used the closer to nature ones with him aswell and he preferred them to other brands). Over all really good and definitely reduced discomfort with my baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

5 stars

Easy to use and clean, and came with a mini brush tool to get right to the end of the teat, perfect! Flow of the teat is spot on for my 10 month old. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tommee Tippee Easivent Fast Flow Teats X2

£ 4.75
£2.38/each

Offer

Tommee Tippee Anti Colic Medium Flow Teats 2 3M+

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Offer

Fred & Flo Bottle And Teat Brush

£ 2.25
£2.25/each

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Feeding Bottle 260Ml

£ 6.00
£6.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here