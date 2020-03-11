Tommee Tippee Anti Colic Fast Flow Teats X2 6M

Does the job 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 3rd July 2018 As usual Tommee tippee excel in the anti colic area. Happy baby = happy mummy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the new temperature tester 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 3rd July 2018 Absolutely love the temperature testing stick for the bottle and think this is brilliant for those newborn days or when making up a bottle using the kettle. Big fan of the bottles anyway and teats as we currently use the size 3 for our 9 month old daughter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for colic! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 26th June 2018 I have noticed a real difference in how my baby takes his milk since using these fast flow teats. The anti colic range has really helped my little one take in less wind and he seems much more comfortable after a feed. Colic is such a horrid thing for babies so anything that can help relieve it is such a bonus! Tommie tippee have been my first choice for all baby needs from bottle to dummies to my sterilisers. The quality is fantastic and their products never fail. Definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No issues 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 22nd June 2018 work as expected happy with the purchase. good speed for baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not any better than previous model 2 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 20th June 2018 I have been using the previous version of these and don’t see much difference except the colour to be honest. The bottle keeps leaking too so I’m not too impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazling Good 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 20th June 2018 Been using these for just over a week and noticed such a big difference. I’m not too sure how long these have been on the market but I wish I invested in them sooner. I will now be hanging all my Tommee Tippee teats over to these ones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottles 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 19th June 2018 These teats were great. My baby took to them instantly and it gave a great, fast and efficient feed. The blue colour was lovely too, not too strong but lovely and subtle. Would def recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Anything that makes a baby more comfortable... 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th June 2018 This was always going to be a difficult thing to review due to my baby always dealing with her reflux differently with every bottle. However, I believe she had less wind after using these teets. I’m not sure I would go out of my way to buy these teets rather than “standard” ones but anything that helps a baby more comfortable is worth considering! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for colic 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th June 2018 Very easy to use and put together, with clear instructions on how to do it if you are unfamiliar with anti colic bottles already. I had tried other brands of anti colic bottles but my little one would not take to them very well and we ended up wasting a lot of milk. He has instantly taken to these Tommee Tippee ones (we have used the closer to nature ones with him aswell and he preferred them to other brands). Over all really good and definitely reduced discomfort with my baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]