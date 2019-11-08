By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tommee Tippee 3 Anti Colic Bottles 260Ml 9Floz 0M+

4.5(56)Write a review
Tommee Tippee 3 Anti Colic Bottles 260Ml 9Floz 0M+
£ 19.00
£6.34/each

Product Description

  • Advanced Anti-Colic Bottles Slow Flow 0m+ 260ml
  • 80% less colic†
  • Proven to reduce colic†
  • † We consulted 210 parents who tried using this product to reduce their child's colic symptoms, 80% of them agreed the bottle had successfully reduced the symptoms (June 2017)
  • Designed to reduce colic symptoms for less wind, less reflux, less discomfort
  • Award-winning breast-like teat and guaranteed acceptance*
  • * 92% of more than 1200 parents who used our teat with their child recalled that they accepted it within the first 3 attempts
  • Like a breast, because babies prefer it that way
  • It may be time for a faster flow rate if your little one:
  • Takes longer than 20 minutes to finish a bottle
  • Tugs or seems frustrated
  • Falls asleep mid-bottle
  • 50 years expertise
  • Go with the flow
  • We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby.
  • 0m+ slow flow, 3m+ med flow, 6m+ fast flow
  • Every baby is unique, so this is jut a guide.
  • Complies with EN 14350.
  • Materials listing: polypropylene, silicone, TPE, nylon and stainless steel.
  • With heat sensing tube
  • BPA free
  • Unique 3-piece anti-colic technology draws air away from the milk
  • Award-winning breast-like teat for a natural latch
  • No leak promise
  • Star valve prevents milk travelling up the tube
  • Heat sensing reassurance
  • Colour-changing tube turns pink if feed is too hot
  • Less air more smiles

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Tube changes colour if milk is too hot.
  • Simply dip the tube for 5 seconds to see the feed temperature.
  • Tommee Tippee advanced anti-colic bottles are only suitable for use with Tommee Tippee advanced anti-colic teats.
  • Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website: tommeetippee.com
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

0 Months

Net Contents

3 x Anti-colic Bottles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

56 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality, liquid keeps leaking out

1 stars

poor quality, the milk keeps dripping out despite of fitting the cap tightly and correctly. Very pathetic

Really helped my daughter

4 stars

Got these to try out a few months ago and I’ve found them so so helpful for her colic and reflux, they’ve made a huge difference in my daughter and I love them. The colour is lovely and the bottles are nice and sturdy, the dotted line showing where to fill water up to for the steriliser is genius too. It comes with a small cleaning brush to clean the tubes and is really easy to use and put together. The only problem I had is that at one point they leaked, but that was from me over tightening the lid like I would on other bottles and after a tiny bit of loosening there isn’t a problem. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for windy baby's

4 stars

These bottles are great with helping a windy baby feed. However have found when shaking the bottles to mix the feed they have a tendency to leak but I think this appears to be a flaw in all anti colic bottles However I would always recommend tommee tippee bottles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

5 stars

This product looks very cute and has also reduced the amount of wind which has helped her so much as she struggles to bring it up. Will be definately reccomending this product and will also be buying more! 10/10 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottles - well done Tommee Tippee!

5 stars

These bottles from Tommee Tippee are great, and having used the older bottles, the are much more improved! The design is lovely and visually great. The tube system which changes colour gives the perfect indiciation of the temperature and the star valve prevents milk travelling up the tube. My son accepted the teat immediately and the bottles are BPA free. The straw and star valve along with the holes at the top allow for good milk flow whilst drawing air away from the flow and reducing colic. . Cleaning and sterilising is a little more involved but so worth it for the colic to be reduced. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing bottles

5 stars

Brought these, they don’t leak like my old ones did I’m so happy with these! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant bottles!

5 stars

These bottles are great. My little girl is noticeably calmer during the periods she would struggle in before due to her colic. The colour changing insert is very handy too, we use liquid formula so helps when heating up the formula. A friend had also commented on how good the colour changing heat indicator is as she was worried about getting the formula temperature correct. They're easy to wash and look great, I love the new turquoise colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, cute design

5 stars

Easy to use and clean bottles. Had previously used Dr Brown's but these done the job just as well. Great product. Cute design. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic upgrade!

5 stars

Having got this product I was impressed with the upgrades from the previous anti colic bottle. The new heat sensing tube in the middle give me that extra reassurance that baby's bottle is at the correct temperature. I have also noticed my baby us a lot less windy which is fantastic. I would definatley recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very cute!

5 stars

These bottle were perfect for our little girl, the heat sensor is a great idea and they have really cute designs on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 56 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tommee Tippee Carton Bottle Starter Kit

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Tommee Tippee Anti Colic Medium Flow Teats 2 3M+

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Offer

Tommee Tippee Anti Colic Fast Flow Teats X2 6M

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Offer

Tommee Tippee Explora Soft Tip Weaning Spoons X5

£ 3.50
£0.70/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here