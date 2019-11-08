Tommee Tippee 3 Anti Colic Bottles 260Ml 9Floz 0M+

Poor quality, liquid keeps leaking out 1 stars A Tesco Customer8th November 2019 poor quality, the milk keeps dripping out despite of fitting the cap tightly and correctly. Very pathetic Report

Really helped my daughter 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th August 2018 Got these to try out a few months ago and I’ve found them so so helpful for her colic and reflux, they’ve made a huge difference in my daughter and I love them. The colour is lovely and the bottles are nice and sturdy, the dotted line showing where to fill water up to for the steriliser is genius too. It comes with a small cleaning brush to clean the tubes and is really easy to use and put together. The only problem I had is that at one point they leaked, but that was from me over tightening the lid like I would on other bottles and after a tiny bit of loosening there isn’t a problem. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for windy baby's 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 12th July 2018 These bottles are great with helping a windy baby feed. However have found when shaking the bottles to mix the feed they have a tendency to leak but I think this appears to be a flaw in all anti colic bottles However I would always recommend tommee tippee bottles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 3rd July 2018 This product looks very cute and has also reduced the amount of wind which has helped her so much as she struggles to bring it up. Will be definately reccomending this product and will also be buying more! 10/10 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottles - well done Tommee Tippee! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 3rd July 2018 These bottles from Tommee Tippee are great, and having used the older bottles, the are much more improved! The design is lovely and visually great. The tube system which changes colour gives the perfect indiciation of the temperature and the star valve prevents milk travelling up the tube. My son accepted the teat immediately and the bottles are BPA free. The straw and star valve along with the holes at the top allow for good milk flow whilst drawing air away from the flow and reducing colic. . Cleaning and sterilising is a little more involved but so worth it for the colic to be reduced. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing bottles 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 3rd July 2018 Brought these, they don’t leak like my old ones did I’m so happy with these! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant bottles! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 27th June 2018 These bottles are great. My little girl is noticeably calmer during the periods she would struggle in before due to her colic. The colour changing insert is very handy too, we use liquid formula so helps when heating up the formula. A friend had also commented on how good the colour changing heat indicator is as she was worried about getting the formula temperature correct. They're easy to wash and look great, I love the new turquoise colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, cute design 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 25th June 2018 Easy to use and clean bottles. Had previously used Dr Brown's but these done the job just as well. Great product. Cute design. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic upgrade! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 25th June 2018 Having got this product I was impressed with the upgrades from the previous anti colic bottle. The new heat sensing tube in the middle give me that extra reassurance that baby's bottle is at the correct temperature. I have also noticed my baby us a lot less windy which is fantastic. I would definatley recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]