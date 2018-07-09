Tommee Tippee 2 Anti Colic Bottles 260Ml 9Floz 0M+

Brilliant bottles 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 9th July 2018 These are fantastic bottles they make u feel so at ease as a mum. No having to try the bottle before giving it to baby it shows you the colour for the perfect temperature. Brilliant for if other people are giving baby a bottle as u know that it's the perfect temperature.. easy to use cleans out like a normal times tippee bottle one very happy mummy.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottles for breastfed babies 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 23rd June 2018 I have found these bottles great for my breastfed baby, the teat is soft and she has had no problems going from breast to these and back again. I cannot comment on the anti colic feature as my little girl is 10 months old and no longer suffers from colic, I did however love the colour changing feature which indicates if the feed is too hot. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colic bottles amazing 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 22nd June 2018 After struggling with lots of wind and upset tummies, we got the anti colic bottles to help our little one. They have made a massive difference and she is much more content when feeding. The design on the bottles is really cute and the additional fraternity of the heat sensor has made preparing the bottles much much easier. We have recommended these bottles to our friend who has recently had a baby [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pretty bottles and Great Function 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 22nd June 2018 My daughter has been struggling with colic in the evenings, screaming from 5 - 11pm amd refusing to take a bottle. We tried these bottles and after a little bit of a fight to get her to take them she was happily drinking expressed milk. She seemed to relax too and was a lot less windy and more comfortable after a feed. I still winded her and we had a few burbs and seemed more content. Will continue to use these bottles as they seem to be going well will our colicky daughter [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tommee Tippee convert! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th June 2018 Honestly I was a bit hesitant to give these a go as we'd had no luck with Tommee Tippee before, however I was pleasantly surprised! After a feed my little boy had very little wind, sometimes non at all and he didn't bring up any of his feed which he has a tendency to do. I do like the colour changing tube that lets me know the temperature is okay (something I worry about often) and the small attachment on the end of the tube that stops any liquid from going up the tube, allows me to mix his milk without any spillages. I thought I'd have an issue with all the parts to wash and sterilize but seeing my baby well fed and comfortable makes it totally worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quite good features! 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th June 2018 After a few attempts my little one took to these bottles. Really like the fact it has a heat sensing straw so you can make sure it’s not too hot! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Neat features and beautiful designs 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th June 2018 I love the packaging - the vibrant elephant and colours are beautiful. The anti-colic feature is a fantastic idea - my little one doesn't suffer from colic but if they did I know this would help put me at ease. The temperature check is great - no more burning wrists plus I know the grandparents will always get it right. The only negative for me is that the bottle designs are either girly or boyish which is no good for anyone buying when they don't yet know the gender of the baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely design 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th June 2018 Love the design of the bottles. My baby doesn't seem to have trouble burping after having milk out of these bottles. Would recommend for babies suffering with colic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th June 2018 I bought this a month ago. I am not one bit disappointed. The bottles are easy to clean and store away when not in use. They have a great no pattern on. I would highly recommend to everyone.!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]