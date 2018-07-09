By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee 2 Anti Colic Bottles 260Ml 9Floz 0M+

4.5(20)Write a review
image 1 of Tommee Tippee 2 Anti Colic Bottles 260Ml 9Floz 0M+
£ 15.50
£7.75/each

Product Description

  • Advanced Anti-Colic Decorated Anti-Colic Bottles Mixed Slow Flow
  • 80% Less Colic†
  • Proven to Reduce Colic†
  • † We consulted 210 parents who tried using this product to reduce their child's colic symptoms, 80% of them agreed the bottle had successfully reduced the symptoms (June 2017)
  • Award winning breast-like teat and Guaranteed Acceptance*
  • * 92% of more than 1200 parents who used our teat with their child recalled that they accepted it within the first 3 attempts
  • Unique 3-piece anti-colic technology
  • Draws air way from the milk
  • Award-winning breast-like teat
  • For a natural latch
  • No leak promise
  • Star valve prevents milk travelling up the tube
  • Heat sensing reassurance
  • Colour-changing tube turns pink if feed is too hot
  • Like a breast, because babies prefer it that way
  • It may be time for a faster flow rate if your little one:
  • Takes longer than 20 minutes to finish a bottle
  • Tugs or seems frustrated
  • Falls asleep mid-bottle
  • 50 Years Expertise
  • Go with the flow
  • We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby.
  • 0m+ slow flow, 3m+ med flow, 6m+ fast flow
  • Every baby is unique, so this is just a guide.
  • Complies with EN 14350.
  • Materials listing: polypropylene, silicone, TPE, nylon and stainless steel.
  • With heat sensing tube
  • Designed to reduce colic symptoms for less wind, reflux and discomfort
  • BPA free
  • Less air more smiles

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Heat Sensing Tube
  • Too hot, warm and cool
  • Tube changes colour if milk is too hot.
  • Simply dip the tube for 5 seconds to see the feed temperature.
  • Tommee Tippee advanced anti-colic bottles are only suitable for use with Tommee Tippee advanced anti-colic teats.
  • Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website: tommeetippee.com
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

0 Months

Net Contents

2 x Bottles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

20 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant bottles

5 stars

These are fantastic bottles they make u feel so at ease as a mum. No having to try the bottle before giving it to baby it shows you the colour for the perfect temperature. Brilliant for if other people are giving baby a bottle as u know that it's the perfect temperature.. easy to use cleans out like a normal times tippee bottle one very happy mummy.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottles for breastfed babies

5 stars

I have found these bottles great for my breastfed baby, the teat is soft and she has had no problems going from breast to these and back again. I cannot comment on the anti colic feature as my little girl is 10 months old and no longer suffers from colic, I did however love the colour changing feature which indicates if the feed is too hot. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colic bottles amazing

5 stars

After struggling with lots of wind and upset tummies, we got the anti colic bottles to help our little one. They have made a massive difference and she is much more content when feeding. The design on the bottles is really cute and the additional fraternity of the heat sensor has made preparing the bottles much much easier. We have recommended these bottles to our friend who has recently had a baby [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pretty bottles and Great Function

5 stars

My daughter has been struggling with colic in the evenings, screaming from 5 - 11pm amd refusing to take a bottle. We tried these bottles and after a little bit of a fight to get her to take them she was happily drinking expressed milk. She seemed to relax too and was a lot less windy and more comfortable after a feed. I still winded her and we had a few burbs and seemed more content. Will continue to use these bottles as they seem to be going well will our colicky daughter [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tommee Tippee convert!

5 stars

Honestly I was a bit hesitant to give these a go as we'd had no luck with Tommee Tippee before, however I was pleasantly surprised! After a feed my little boy had very little wind, sometimes non at all and he didn't bring up any of his feed which he has a tendency to do. I do like the colour changing tube that lets me know the temperature is okay (something I worry about often) and the small attachment on the end of the tube that stops any liquid from going up the tube, allows me to mix his milk without any spillages. I thought I'd have an issue with all the parts to wash and sterilize but seeing my baby well fed and comfortable makes it totally worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quite good features!

4 stars

After a few attempts my little one took to these bottles. Really like the fact it has a heat sensing straw so you can make sure it’s not too hot! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Neat features and beautiful designs

4 stars

I love the packaging - the vibrant elephant and colours are beautiful. The anti-colic feature is a fantastic idea - my little one doesn't suffer from colic but if they did I know this would help put me at ease. The temperature check is great - no more burning wrists plus I know the grandparents will always get it right. The only negative for me is that the bottle designs are either girly or boyish which is no good for anyone buying when they don't yet know the gender of the baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely design

4 stars

Love the design of the bottles. My baby doesn't seem to have trouble burping after having milk out of these bottles. Would recommend for babies suffering with colic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

5 stars

I bought this a month ago. I am not one bit disappointed. The bottles are easy to clean and store away when not in use. They have a great no pattern on. I would highly recommend to everyone.!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottle

5 stars

My little one had no reflux at all using this bottle, love the heat sensitive part that shows when the milk is too hot [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

