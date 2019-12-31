By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Surf Tropical Lily Ylang Ylang Washing Powder 23 Wash 1495G

4.5(79)Write a review
image 1 of Surf Tropical Lily Ylang Ylang Washing Powder 23 Wash 1495G
£ 3.50
£2.35/kg
  • Surf Tropical Lily & Ylang-Ylang is a gorgeous bouquet of two of nature’s most exotic and enticing flowers. Feminine and strong, the lily’s honeyed, floral scent is a favourite, ranking in the top five most popular fresh cut flowers in the world. The Ylang-Ylang flower’s sweet aroma provides creamy sensorial reassuring, and its sensual fragrance is said to re-connect mind and body. Our Tropical Lily & Ylang-Ylang with its exotic fragrance is available in washing liquid, biological washing powder and biological washing capsules and is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf’s laundry range brings you the joy of fragrance, long after you’ve washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your fabric stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant clean you’ll love. Surf biological washing powder offers brilliant cleaning and excellent fragrance, with outstanding results even in cold water. It has brilliant cleaning power and is great on white clothes.
  • To use Surf biological laundry powder effectively, add it to the dispensing drawer of your washing machine, put in the laundry and start the wash. For the best results in soft water, use 40 ml Surf powder for light loads, 75 ml for standard loads and 140 ml for larger or dirtier loads. In medium water, use 75 ml for light loads, 100 ml for standard and 170 ml maximum. In hard water, use 105 ml for light, 140 ml for standard and 200 ml maximum.
  • Surf Tropical Lily and Ylang-Ylang biological washing powder gives burst after burst of uplifting fragrance
  • Biological washing powder with an exotic blend of Tropical Lily and Ylang-Ylang to give your clothes an uplifting burst of fragrance released throughout the day.
  • Surf biological washing powder gives beautifully clean laundry every time
  • Take your laundry to a scent-sational new level with Surf nature-inspired array of fresh laundry detergent scents
  • Feminine and strong, the lily's honeyed, floral scent is a favourite, ranking in the top five most popular fresh cut flowers in the world
  • The Ylang-Ylang's sweet aroma found in our biological washing powder seduces the senses and soothes the spirit, and is said to re-connect the mind and body
  • Pack size: 1495G

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants. <5%: Enzymes, Nonionic surfactants, Optical brighteners, Oxygen-based bleaching agents, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Zeolites, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Always follow the instructions in the care label. DON’T use this product for washing wools and silks. If you are worried about your colours running, hand wash quickly and separately using an appropriate product. Do not soak leather, clothes with metal fasteners or flame resistant fabrics. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50°C

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1.495kg ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Causes serious eye irritation

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

79 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing smell

5 stars

I love the smell. As soon as you open the pack, there is an amazing smell of coconut. Even the pods are very colourful and of different colours. I don't know why they are different. Some are blue, and th others are both white and orange. Maybe I missed something. In any cases, I really like them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fragrant and effective

5 stars

I haven't used powder detergent for a while as I didn't feel the fragrance was enough for my needs. However upon trying the new improved Surf I was pleasantly surprised. There is definitely an increased strength of fragrance which lasts right through to the drying process. Floral and fresh clothes are clean, no stains and feel soft after drying, no residue of powder left behind on clothing. I will be continuing to purchase this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product !

5 stars

I have been using his product for a couple of months on days I do not wash my hair. Easy to use and doesn’t leave any white residue in my hair. A little goes a long way and leaves my hair feeling and looking clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so good!

5 stars

The best smell and my clothes are so so soft when they come out of the washer! I don't usually use Surf but I am going to make it my regular powder now I have used this one! It doesn't irritate my skin either like a lot of other powders do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great

4 stars

Great fresh smell and cleans well, love this product. I probably use a little less product when measuring it out than recommended as I judge how much lather and how dirty clothes are as well. Always have fresh clean results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Improvement.

4 stars

Happy with this product, it was a big improvement on my previous experience with washing powder. The clothes were very clean after washing and had a very nice and unique aroma which seemed to last longer than I remember, I intend to continue using this washing powder as I can not think of a reason not to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Everything clean and fresh

5 stars

I am really pleased with this laundry powder, the whole wash came out of the machine really clean. The powder is very fine and it obviously all dissolved as there were no white marks on any of my garments. The smell was really good too, everything smelled clean and fresh without being over-perfumed and sickly. Will be using this again and would recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great everyday product

4 stars

I must confess I normally use the surf squidgy tablets whenever I see them in offer. I don't need to measure and can just chuck it in. However sometimes I do a small load or a large load and it's times like these when the tablets really aren't the most ideal or economical. This washing powder was great to have on hand for that reason. More importantly it still keeps that great vibrant smell you get with all surf products and clothes always come out clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so clean!

4 stars

I love the smell of all Sure products but this one smells so lovely! It cleans my clothes so well and leaves them feeling soft and smelling fresh. The powder itself can be a little messy, so I decanted into a sealed tub for less mess. Would use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice smell.

5 stars

I was really pleased to try this product as we go through a lot washing powder in our household. We are a busy household and we have a dog. I used the powder to wash towels, dog blankets, sofa covers and bedding. Really pleased with the product so far. It smells nice and it cleans the laundry well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 79 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Fabric Conditioner Pink Diamond 1.26L 42Washes

£ 1.35
£1.08/litre

Tesco Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.25
£0.13/metre

Comfort Blue Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 3.00
£1.00/litre

Offer

Tesco Fabric Conditioner Spring Fresh 1.26L 42 Washes

£ 1.35
£1.08/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here