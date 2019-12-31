Surf Tropical Lily Ylang Ylang Washing Powder 23 Wash 1495G

Amazing smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st December 2019 I love the smell. As soon as you open the pack, there is an amazing smell of coconut. Even the pods are very colourful and of different colours. I don't know why they are different. Some are blue, and th others are both white and orange. Maybe I missed something. In any cases, I really like them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fragrant and effective 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th December 2019 I haven't used powder detergent for a while as I didn't feel the fragrance was enough for my needs. However upon trying the new improved Surf I was pleasantly surprised. There is definitely an increased strength of fragrance which lasts right through to the drying process. Floral and fresh clothes are clean, no stains and feel soft after drying, no residue of powder left behind on clothing. I will be continuing to purchase this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product ! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th December 2019 I have been using his product for a couple of months on days I do not wash my hair. Easy to use and doesn’t leave any white residue in my hair. A little goes a long way and leaves my hair feeling and looking clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so good! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd December 2019 The best smell and my clothes are so so soft when they come out of the washer! I don't usually use Surf but I am going to make it my regular powder now I have used this one! It doesn't irritate my skin either like a lot of other powders do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th December 2019 Great fresh smell and cleans well, love this product. I probably use a little less product when measuring it out than recommended as I judge how much lather and how dirty clothes are as well. Always have fresh clean results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Improvement. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th December 2019 Happy with this product, it was a big improvement on my previous experience with washing powder. The clothes were very clean after washing and had a very nice and unique aroma which seemed to last longer than I remember, I intend to continue using this washing powder as I can not think of a reason not to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Everything clean and fresh 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th December 2019 I am really pleased with this laundry powder, the whole wash came out of the machine really clean. The powder is very fine and it obviously all dissolved as there were no white marks on any of my garments. The smell was really good too, everything smelled clean and fresh without being over-perfumed and sickly. Will be using this again and would recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great everyday product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th December 2019 I must confess I normally use the surf squidgy tablets whenever I see them in offer. I don't need to measure and can just chuck it in. However sometimes I do a small load or a large load and it's times like these when the tablets really aren't the most ideal or economical. This washing powder was great to have on hand for that reason. More importantly it still keeps that great vibrant smell you get with all surf products and clothes always come out clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so clean! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th December 2019 I love the smell of all Sure products but this one smells so lovely! It cleans my clothes so well and leaves them feeling soft and smelling fresh. The powder itself can be a little messy, so I decanted into a sealed tub for less mess. Would use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]