Persil Colour Protect Washing Liquid 38 Wash 1330Ml

Lovely smell 5 stars A Tesco Customer20th February 2020 Always used it love the smell Report

Brilliant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th January 2020 Good for getting your clothes clean. It smells lovely too. It leaves your clothes lovely and soft and clean. We have got a 1 year old granddaughter that lives with us and it leaves her clothes smelling fresh and stain free. I will be buying more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps clothes lovely and fresh and protect their vibrant colours 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th December 2019 I have been using the Persil Colour Liquid Laundry Detergent Colour Protect 38W for 4 weeks now, it has been a massive change for me to jump from non-bio scent-free washing powder to Colour Liquid detergent with a lovely refreshing scent. Initially, I was worried that bio detergent will make my sensitive skin itchy and the smell will be overpowering especially after months of using scent-free washing powder. Additionally, I have started to notice that the colour on my clothes was fading after a few washes so I decided that it is time for a change. I really like the design of the Persil colour bottle, I can pour the liquid to the washing machine without any spillage on the floor and on the bottle which is great and something that I really appreciate. The scent is flowery, fresh and not overpowering, last long but most importantly my clothes keep their colour which remains strong and vibrant and at the same time the clothes are well cleaned after washing in low temperatures. Additionally, I like the fact that I can pour the detergent directly on stubborn stains before the main wash and it works magic each time. This washing liquid lasts long, I have been using half of the recommended dose and it feels more than enough for my washing. My skin tolerates the Persil liquid well and it feels pleasant to wear smelling lovely clothes. I am happy with the change of washing detergent and my colourful clothes also last longer, definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product, smells great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th December 2019 Really love this liquid laundry detergent. It smells great and the scent lingers for days. The bottle is easy to handle and has a really nifty pouring spout. I like that it comes with a measuring cup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleased with the results 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th December 2019 I wasn’t completely convinced this was going to be any use but having used it on the last few coloured washes I’m happy. There doesn’t seem to have been any real element of fading and it’s not caused any skin upsets to my little girl....happy mumma! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keep colours strong 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th December 2019 With a whole range of colours in our laundry these days, I needed something that would avoid fading and that whitish bloom darker clothes can get. This washes effectively even at 30 degrees. Good sized pack too means many washes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didnt receive !!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th December 2019 Great as this the perfect product for home . Smells great, washing great, great value for money and goes a long way. Make kids clothes soft and great smelling it's perfect for all the family. Would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th December 2019 I have been disappointed in the past with laundry products which strip your clothes of colour. This product does not do that, our clothes smell fresh, look vibrant and are clean. The bottle is easy to store and easy to pour into the ball ready for washing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic essence! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th December 2019 I bought this a few weeks ago as the supermarket was out of stock of my usual brand. I can’t explain how pleased I am with the results of my clothes after a wash. The smell is so clean and fresh. I will definitely be sticking with this one from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]