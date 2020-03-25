By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Persil Colour Protect Washing Liquid 38 Wash 1330Ml

5(29)Write a review
image 1 of Persil Colour Protect Washing Liquid 38 Wash 1330Ml
£ 4.00
£3.01/litre

Offer

  • Persil Colour Liquid Detergent is not only an excellent stain remover - the improved and innovative bottle design with 35% post-consumer recycled plastic content, takes care for the environment, too. Our unique formula gives you powerful stain removal, without letting colours fade. We take the pain out of removing stains. With our washing liquid you can put your colour clothes on a 30 C wash, and still easily get rid of marks like mud, grass and ice cream. And for any really stubborn stains, you can use our dosing ball, which we have designed to help you pre-treat your clothes. Rub in the washing detergent with the ball’s textured bottom to help break up stains easily, so you can spend more time having fun with your kids!
  • How do I use it? Try using Persil liquids as a pre-treatment and in your washing machine. First sort your laundry by colour. If this is the first time you’re using the bottle remove the safety cap by gently peeling towards spout, then throw away. To pre-treat, simply pop the ball out of the bottle, pour a small amount of washing liquid directly on the stain, then rub with the bottom of the ball to help loosen the stain. Next, put your pre-treated clothes in the machine with the rest of your wash, pour washing liquid into the ball (check the bottle as this changes with load size) then place the filled ball on top of your clothes. Don’t use this product to treat delicate fabrics like silk or wool.
  • Persil Colour Washing Liquid is now packed in an innovative bottle made from 35% post consumer recycled plastic
  • Our laundry detergent removes stains the first time whilst keeping colours vibrant
  • With our washing liquid you can put your colour clothes on a 30 C wash, and still easily get rid of marks like mud, grass and ice cream
  • Persil Colour laundry detergent provides great colour care, keeping them vivid and bright
  • Persil washing liquid deals with the toughest stains, removing them easily
  • Our improved colour formulation with naturally derived ingredients keeps the colours vibrant with better all-round clean
  • Pack size: 1330ML

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants. <5%: Enzymes, Nonionic surfactants, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Check care labels first. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour-fastness before pre-treating with neat liquid. Do not use on silk and wool. Do not wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Stain Eraser Ball not recommended for combined washer dryers. Unilever recommends to wash at low temperatures such as 30°C. The Stain Eraser Ball is not a toy. Keep away from children

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction
  • Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1.33 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

29 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely smell

5 stars

Always used it love the smell

Brilliant

5 stars

Good for getting your clothes clean. It smells lovely too. It leaves your clothes lovely and soft and clean. We have got a 1 year old granddaughter that lives with us and it leaves her clothes smelling fresh and stain free. I will be buying more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps clothes lovely and fresh and protect their vibrant colours

5 stars

I have been using the Persil Colour Liquid Laundry Detergent Colour Protect 38W for 4 weeks now, it has been a massive change for me to jump from non-bio scent-free washing powder to Colour Liquid detergent with a lovely refreshing scent. Initially, I was worried that bio detergent will make my sensitive skin itchy and the smell will be overpowering especially after months of using scent-free washing powder. Additionally, I have started to notice that the colour on my clothes was fading after a few washes so I decided that it is time for a change. I really like the design of the Persil colour bottle, I can pour the liquid to the washing machine without any spillage on the floor and on the bottle which is great and something that I really appreciate. The scent is flowery, fresh and not overpowering, last long but most importantly my clothes keep their colour which remains strong and vibrant and at the same time the clothes are well cleaned after washing in low temperatures. Additionally, I like the fact that I can pour the detergent directly on stubborn stains before the main wash and it works magic each time. This washing liquid lasts long, I have been using half of the recommended dose and it feels more than enough for my washing. My skin tolerates the Persil liquid well and it feels pleasant to wear smelling lovely clothes. I am happy with the change of washing detergent and my colourful clothes also last longer, definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product, smells great

5 stars

Really love this liquid laundry detergent. It smells great and the scent lingers for days. The bottle is easy to handle and has a really nifty pouring spout. I like that it comes with a measuring cup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleased with the results

4 stars

I wasn’t completely convinced this was going to be any use but having used it on the last few coloured washes I’m happy. There doesn’t seem to have been any real element of fading and it’s not caused any skin upsets to my little girl....happy mumma! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keep colours strong

5 stars

With a whole range of colours in our laundry these days, I needed something that would avoid fading and that whitish bloom darker clothes can get. This washes effectively even at 30 degrees. Good sized pack too means many washes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didnt receive !!!

5 stars

Great as this the perfect product for home . Smells great, washing great, great value for money and goes a long way. Make kids clothes soft and great smelling it's perfect for all the family. Would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I have been disappointed in the past with laundry products which strip your clothes of colour. This product does not do that, our clothes smell fresh, look vibrant and are clean. The bottle is easy to store and easy to pour into the ball ready for washing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic essence!

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago as the supermarket was out of stock of my usual brand. I can’t explain how pleased I am with the results of my clothes after a wash. The smell is so clean and fresh. I will definitely be sticking with this one from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is my favourite laundry detergent

5 stars

This detergent is great with our everyday laundry. No extra stain remover is required for washing with stains, especially to wash my daughters dirty socks after she played in the mug. Simply the best and the one I re-buy all the time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Persil Biological Washing Liquid 38 Wash 1330Ml

£ 4.00
£3.01/litre

Offer

Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 3.00
£1.00/litre

Offer

Persil Non Biological Washing Liquid 38 Wash 1330 Ml

£ 4.00
£3.01/litre

Offer

Comfort Intense Fresh Sky 85W Fabric Conditioner 1.275L

£ 3.50
£2.75/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here