Persil Biological Washing Liquid 38 Wash 1330Ml

£ 8.00
£6.02/litre
  • Tackling tough stains can be a challenge, but with Persil Bio Liquid Detergent stain removal is simple. It offers effective stain removal even in a quick wash, making it the perfect laundry detergent for any busy routine. Packaged in a convenient flip top bottle with a pouring spout, Persil liquid laundry detergent is quick and simple to use. Persil liquid also comes with a free Stain Eraser Dosing Ball to make pre-treating stains easy. Persil’s improved biological formula with contains celluclean® technology for whiter whites*, and contains enzymes that breaks down stains even in a 30° C wash.
  • Dosage: Follow these instructions for the best results with Persil bio liquid. Before first use, remove the safety cap by peeling gently towards the spout. Dispose of carefully. Pour the correct dosage of Persil liquid into the Stain Eraser Ball (check the product label for full dosing instructions for your load size) and place on top of the clothes in the washing machine drum. Check the garment care labels before selecting the appropriate temperature and wash cycle. Do not use on silk, wool or other delicate fabrics. To pre-treat stains, pop the Stain Eraser Ball out of the middle of the bottle, pour a small amount of neat liquid detergent into the ball and apply directly to the stain, then rub the area gently with the base of the Stain Eraser Ball to help loosen the stain. After pre-treatment, place the garment in the washing machine with the recommended dosage of Persil liquid.
  • Removes stains 1st time
  • Removes stains even in a quick wash
  • With Celluclean® technology for whiter whites (vs previous formulation)
  • Helps remove tough stains like grease, mud and chocolate ice-cream
  • Works efficiently at lower temperatures
  • Have you tried the full Persil Bio range? Also available in powder, capsules and powergems
  • Pack size: 1330ML

Information

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Check care labels first. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour-fastness before pre-treating with neat liquid. Do not use on silk and wool. Do not wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Stain Eraser Ball not recommended for combined washer dryers. Unilever recommends to wash at low temperatures such as 30°C. The Stain Eraser Ball is not a toy. Keep away from children

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1.33 ℮

Safety information

196 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Love it

5 stars

I used it and it left my clothes smelling amazing and I also had lots of compliments! I also got my family members to start using it too as they loved the smell so much! I would definitely recommend!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing !!!!

5 stars

I have always used another very well known brand and was a little sceptical about the message on the front of the bottle which states ‘stain removal 1st time’ .. having two boys who play rugby and football, I find it very hard to get the stains from their kits. I was blown away by this liquid, it did what it said .. I had two very stained football kits, I did rub a little of the liquid into their shirts before adding the normal liquid amount to the machine. I couldn’t believe it when they came out whiter than white and all grass and mud stains were gone and a lovely smell from the clothes. I will definitely buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wash liquid

4 stars

I really like persil wash liquid, it's a great sized bottle that you can get 38 washes out of which is pretty good. I like the packaging you can tell what brand it is and it stands out well on the shelf. My family's clothes always feel nice and fresh and clean when I've used persil. I would definitely recommend this wash liquid great for the whole family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smell nice!

5 stars

Persil washing liquid help my clothing get a nice smell, and i use a little bit less than the recommended usage, but my clothing still in a good clean condition after wash. And I am very happy to try this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fab

4 stars

I tried this product for a month. Ordinarily I use non-bio as my kids and I have super sensitive skin. Our clothes were left smelling very fresh and were all clean despite having lots of stains and muck on them. I did not see an immediate reaction to the product but I would still purchase non-bio to be on the safe side. The packaging was user friendly and did not leave any mess when pouring out the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smell

4 stars

Love this liquid. Have mainly used Persil for a long time now, i can never go wrong. It smells so fresh and clean without being too overpowering. The cup to put in with the wash is very easy and convenient ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant liquid detergent

5 stars

Our family is well impressed how effective this detergent is. Used it to wash toddler clothes with really bad stains and have to say well impressed with results. We love the clean and fresh smell of detergent, it really stands out! We definitely will continue to use it and recommend to others as well! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

4 stars

I was expecting something more, compared to the soap I usually use, but the result was the same, the perfume that it leaves on clothes anyway is remarkable. The only thing I don't like about this soap is that every time you pour the soap into the dispenser, the bottle loses soap and remains dirty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brill bottle

4 stars

This is lovely smelling although I found doesn’t last on the clothes once they are dry.. I have carried on using it putting more in a wash. I have to be careful I tend to just use non bio as I have children. Will look for a persil non bio now I have tried this . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

brill

5 stars

This is brill,to be honest i have never tried this,but wow im impressed with the results,i think i will bebuying it from now on,its awesome on stains,as my kiddies stain the white tops all the time and this worked wonders. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

