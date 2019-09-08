By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Slim Fast Chocolate Powder 400G

Slim Fast Chocolate Powder 400G
£ 15.00
£3.75/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavour milkshake powder with sweeteners, meal replacement for weight control.
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Green Dot
  • 23 vitamins + minerals
  • Contains green tea extract
  • Just add skimmed milk
  • Works for me
  • High in fibre
  • No added sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Biotin contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Chromium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose level
  • Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • High in fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Soya Protein Isolate, Polydextrose (Dietary Fibre), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (10%) (contains Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Soya Bean Oil, Emulsifiers (Powdered Cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavourings, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Vitamins and Minerals1, Green Tea Extract (0.2%), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Oxide, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Gluconate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B6, Thiamine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare your shake:
  • A: Take 250ml of cold skimmed milk
  • B: Add 3 level scoops of powder to the milk (scoop in bag)
  • C: Cover and shake well for approximately 20 seconds
  • For best results use a blender and ice

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Prepared) Per 100ml%NRV per 100ml†(As Prepared) ↕Per serving%NRV per serving†
Energy (kJ/kcal)342/81993/235
Fat 1.13.3
of which saturates 0.30.8
Carbohydrate 7.621.9
of which sugars 5.415.8
Fibre 2.67.5
Protein 8.925.8
Salt 0.250.72
Vitamin A (µg)81.910243.430
Vitamin D (µg)0.54111.632
Vitamin E (mg)1.53134.538
Vitamin K (µg)9.61328.638
Vitamin C (mg)9.51228.135
Thiamin (mg)0.12100.3531
Riboflavin (mg)0.21150.6445
Niacin (mg)2.2146.742
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.17120.536
Folic Acid (µg)26.61378.939
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.73292.187
Biotin (µg)5.11015.130
Pantothenic Acid (mg)0.7122.135
Calcium (mg)1481944055
Phosphorus (mg)1462143662
Iron (mg)2.719857
Magnesium (mg)43.11112834
Zinc (mg)1.4144.343
Iodine (µg)28.21983.856
Potassium (mg)2611577644
Copper (mg)0.23230.769
Selenium (µg)6.11118.233
Manganese (mg)0.3150.946
Chromium (µg)38923
Sodium (g)0.1n/a0.3n/a
Contains naturally occuring sugar----
Pack contains 10 servings----
↕1 serving = 290ml (40g powder + 250ml of skimmed milk)----
Vitamins----
†NRV=Nutrient Reference Value----
Minerals----
This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan----

Safety information

*Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle. If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Lovely taste

4 stars

I got this about a month ago and finally got round to trying it. The packaging is fab and you don’t think it’s a slim fast product. Very eye catching on a shelf. The product itself taste very nice and it fills you up. I am not a fan of milk, but this doesn’t taste like you are drinking milk, only chocolatey. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting diet shake with protein & vitamins!

4 stars

I found this surprisingly good! It blends well, good consistency without clumps of powder. The chocolate flavour tastes great for a diet shake and I've tried it with almond milk, still a great taste.The scoop enclosed is easy to use, enabling you to put exactly the right amount each time, into your shake. And added bonus is that it's high in protein and fibre and with 23 vitamins and minerals in every serving! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious thick milkshake!

5 stars

I am so happy with this product, it really does not taste like a diet shake. Ita thick, luxurious and delicious. It blends well with milk, there is no powdery residue where it hasn't dissolved. I drank mine for breakfast, and I found it kept me going till lunchtime. It tastes just as great whatever milk you use, I tried it with skimmed milk, soya milk and almond milk. The scoop enclosed is easy to use, enabling you to put exactly the right amount each time, into your shake. I highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Don’t rate it

1 stars

This product is not the one for me and wouldn’t personally recommend it! The flavour was...ok!? The consistency is terrible and way too gloopy and thick and no matter what I tried I could not get rid of the lumps which is not pleasant to drink. I even tried two scoops rather than three and still lumpy!! It did nothing to fill me up and was just like having a drink which I could do without slimfast! Not a fan! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great part of my weight loss journey

5 stars

I used skimmed milk to make mine and I loved the chocolate yummy flavour. Just three scoops and I purchased a lidded container so I could drink it on the go. They really work and fill me up. I find them really helpful and they have really worked and helped me loose weight quickly without me worrying what to eat and if it had the right amount of vitamins and minerals in it etc. I will continue on it and I'm excited to see how much weight I can loose. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super yummy!

5 stars

I was a bit sceptical at first but having mixed this meal replacement it was amazing, it’s super yummy,lovely and smooth and so it so easy to drink. Best of all I lost 4lbs in the first week. I love this product and will definitely stay on track. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting drink

5 stars

I am glad I tried it . It’s such a great tasting drink which has health banefits added . I tried slimming drinks from other brands but none of them tasted as good as this one . It tasted as good as a chocolate shake . I am going to include it in my daily routine . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great

4 stars

A really tasty product that makes dieting and hitting your protein goal easy. I had this for breakfast and even with the low kcal it kept me full until lunchtime! It missed really well in a shaker and makes a good consistency! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

I have used the whole packet and found it so tasty. It doesn't feel like a diet when I get to drink chocolate shakes! I used morning and at lunchtime, having a healthy evening meal and lost a couple of pounds. I have to say I didn't feel tired, in the past I have used shakes and felt tired but because of the nutrients this product provides I felt great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thick shake

4 stars

This is a lot tastier than I thought it would be , just add slightly less powder than recommended. It’s really thick and very filling used at lunchtime and still didn’t feel really hungry come teatime! Does exactly what it says on the packet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 55 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

