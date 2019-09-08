Slim Fast Chocolate Powder 400G

Lovely taste 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 8th September 2019 I got this about a month ago and finally got round to trying it. The packaging is fab and you don’t think it’s a slim fast product. Very eye catching on a shelf. The product itself taste very nice and it fills you up. I am not a fan of milk, but this doesn’t taste like you are drinking milk, only chocolatey. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting diet shake with protein & vitamins! 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 30th August 2019 I found this surprisingly good! It blends well, good consistency without clumps of powder. The chocolate flavour tastes great for a diet shake and I've tried it with almond milk, still a great taste.The scoop enclosed is easy to use, enabling you to put exactly the right amount each time, into your shake. And added bonus is that it's high in protein and fibre and with 23 vitamins and minerals in every serving! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious thick milkshake! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 7th August 2019 I am so happy with this product, it really does not taste like a diet shake. Ita thick, luxurious and delicious. It blends well with milk, there is no powdery residue where it hasn't dissolved. I drank mine for breakfast, and I found it kept me going till lunchtime. It tastes just as great whatever milk you use, I tried it with skimmed milk, soya milk and almond milk. The scoop enclosed is easy to use, enabling you to put exactly the right amount each time, into your shake. I highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Don’t rate it 1 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 6th August 2019 This product is not the one for me and wouldn’t personally recommend it! The flavour was...ok!? The consistency is terrible and way too gloopy and thick and no matter what I tried I could not get rid of the lumps which is not pleasant to drink. I even tried two scoops rather than three and still lumpy!! It did nothing to fill me up and was just like having a drink which I could do without slimfast! Not a fan! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great part of my weight loss journey 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 5th August 2019 I used skimmed milk to make mine and I loved the chocolate yummy flavour. Just three scoops and I purchased a lidded container so I could drink it on the go. They really work and fill me up. I find them really helpful and they have really worked and helped me loose weight quickly without me worrying what to eat and if it had the right amount of vitamins and minerals in it etc. I will continue on it and I'm excited to see how much weight I can loose. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super yummy! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 5th August 2019 I was a bit sceptical at first but having mixed this meal replacement it was amazing, it’s super yummy,lovely and smooth and so it so easy to drink. Best of all I lost 4lbs in the first week. I love this product and will definitely stay on track. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting drink 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 5th August 2019 I am glad I tried it . It’s such a great tasting drink which has health banefits added . I tried slimming drinks from other brands but none of them tasted as good as this one . It tasted as good as a chocolate shake . I am going to include it in my daily routine . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 5th August 2019 A really tasty product that makes dieting and hitting your protein goal easy. I had this for breakfast and even with the low kcal it kept me full until lunchtime! It missed really well in a shaker and makes a good consistency! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 4th August 2019 I have used the whole packet and found it so tasty. It doesn't feel like a diet when I get to drink chocolate shakes! I used morning and at lunchtime, having a healthy evening meal and lost a couple of pounds. I have to say I didn't feel tired, in the past I have used shakes and felt tired but because of the nutrients this product provides I felt great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]