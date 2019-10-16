Slim Fast Salted Caramel Powder 400G

Not to my taste 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 16th October 2019 I've finished the whole pack of SlimFast Advanced Vitality Salted Caramel Infusion in attempt to loose weight. I had mixed success rate depending on my activity level and main diet through the day. The taste is a bit artificial and leaves a funny aftertaste but maybe it's just a wrong choice of flavour. I found its a great as an emergency meal at work if u have forgotten your lunch. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 4th October 2019 Really liked this product it tasted really good and not like I was drinking a slim fast drink. i felt full after and didnt need to have a meal. love all of the different flavours they offer. really good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 23rd August 2019 Great flavour and consistency. I made in my blender with some ice and was very yummy. Satisfied my sweet tooth and meant I was full up. The consistency you can thicken or water down depending on personal tastes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stop the snacks 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 18th August 2019 I got this product to stop me from snacking throughout the day. I began using caramel infusion as a mea replacement mid day and the changes have been outstanding. Before using slim fast I would indulge myself in snacks due to my busy schedule and not think about the calorific intake. This was my downfall. Since using slim fast I have suppressed the urge to snack and it has given me the motivation to get out and do more exercise. I have lost 4 pounds using slim fast and will definitely be buying more especially as it tastes so good. Big thumbs up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good tasting replacement meal! 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 28th July 2019 Really happy to have found this replacement meal shake. Firstly it mixes really well, unlike some powders that don’t mix very well this does! Secondly this tastes really good and will easily help with any cravings you may have for sweet food. Great meal replacement shake all round! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 27th July 2019 Gluten free caramel shake.Really great meal replacement. Caramel that's my favourite. I'm loving this flavour! So easy to drink and satisfying. After drinking a shake you feel full, but not like a balloon, you do not want eat snack. I recommend to all who begin their adventure with slimming. The taste of shake is so good that you will not even feel the lack of "normal food"It does not contain sugar, has vitamins and also green tea extract. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly filling 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 26th July 2019 I have used Slim Fast before (the tub version). I must say this vitality version really makes me feel fuller than I remember from the normal one. The flavour was pleasant, it reminded me of butterscotch angel delight, but with a slight cereal taste to it. It tastes better cold, best done in the blender with ice, although this wasn’t possible at work, where I prepared it at home at the same time as the breakfast shake and put it in a drinks bottle. There are 10 servings in the pack, which you measure out with the scoop provided (5 days worth). I used the bag seal to level it but you could use the top of a knife. If you don’t have a shaker or blender, you can use a bowl and a whisk. I used all 3 over the 5 days. You can choose 3 snacks either from the Slim fast range or fruit & veg. I went down the fruit & veg route but did find myself craving proper food by tea time! My energy was not affected either! Over 5 days I have lost 1lb, which doesn’t seem much but it’s 1lb in the right direction. 5 days is very short a time to tell really. And I didn’t exercise much (it suggests you get regular exercise). Overall, I like this product and I’m going out to get some more so I can carry it on. Must exercise more though :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Helping me keep carbs down & plus its Gluten free 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 25th July 2019 It is a really good product from Slimfast. If you looking for meal replacement shake and trying to keep your carbs down then this is what you should be drinking because it's not too sweet but it's thick and tasty to keep you fuller for longer. It has got the right amount of protein and carbs inside so I don't feel tired after drinking it in the morning as a breakfast replacement I still have more energy left and don't feel starving until later afternoon. I like the tatse of salted caramel becaus it does not feel artificial when taken with cold skimmed milk or with other soya milk but make sure you must have some blender to mix it or else it may taste artificial because i could not get it mixed in a shaker very well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me 2 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 23rd July 2019 I was excited to try this, my favourite flavour. The shake is easy to make, add 250ml milk to a jug or mixer and shake. For me the taste was ok but not quite what I was expecting, it was quite thick and I didn’t enjoy it. Unfortunately its not something I would buy or recommend.