Slim Fast Salted Caramel Powder 400G

Slim Fast Salted Caramel Powder 400G
Product Description

  • Salted Caramel flavour milkshake powder with sweeteners, meal replacement for weight control.
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Green Dot
  • 23 vitamins + minerals
  • Contains green tea extract
  • Just add skimmed milk
  • Works for me
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Biotin contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Chromium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels
  • Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information

Ingredients

Soya Protein Isolate, Polydextrose (Dietary Fibre), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Soya Bean Oil, Emulsifiers (Powdered Cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Colour (Plain Caramel), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Vitamins and Minerals1, Salt, Green Tea Extract (0.2%), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Oxide, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Gluconate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B6, Thiamine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare your shake:
  • A: Take 250ml of cold skimmed milk
  • B: Add 3 level scoops of powder to the milk (scoop in bag)
  • C: Cover and shake well for approximately 20 seconds
  • For best results use a blender and ice

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE

Return to

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Prepared) Per 100ml%NRV per 100ml†(As Prepared) ↕Per serving%NRV per serving†
Energy (kJ/kcal)342/81993/235
Fat 1.13.3
of which saturates 0.30.8
Carbohydrate 7.621.9
of which sugars 5.415.8
Fibre 2.67.5
Protein 8.925.8
Salt 0.351.03
Vitamin A (µg)81.910243.430
Vitamin D (µg)0.54111.632
Vitamin E (mg)1.53134.538
Vitamin K (µg)9.61328.638
Vitamin C (mg)9.51228.135
Thiamin (mg)0.12100.3531
Riboflavin (mg) 0.21150.6445
Niacin (mg)2.2146.742
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.17120.536
Folic Acid (µg)26.61378.939
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.73292.187
Biotin (µg)5.11015.130
Pantothenic Acid (mg)0.7122.135
Calcium (mg)1481944055
Phosphorus (mg)1462143662
Iron (mg)2.719857
Magnesium (mg)43.11112834
Zinc (mg)1.4144.343
Iodine (µg)28.21983.856
Potassium (mg)2611577644
Copper (mg)0.23230.769
Selenium (µg)6.11118.233
Manganese (mg)0.3150.946
Chromium (µg)38923
Sodium (g)0.1n/a0.3n/a
Contains naturally occurring sugars----
Pack contains 10 servings----
↕1 serving=290ml (40g powder + 250ml of skimmed milk)----
Vitamins----
†NRV=Nutrient Reference Value----
Minerals----
This meal contains 1/3 of your nutrients as part of the plan----

Safety information

View more safety information

55 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Not to my taste

3 stars

I've finished the whole pack of SlimFast Advanced Vitality Salted Caramel Infusion in attempt to loose weight. I had mixed success rate depending on my activity level and main diet through the day. The taste is a bit artificial and leaves a funny aftertaste but maybe it's just a wrong choice of flavour. I found its a great as an emergency meal at work if u have forgotten your lunch. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting

3 stars

Really liked this product it tasted really good and not like I was drinking a slim fast drink. i felt full after and didnt need to have a meal. love all of the different flavours they offer. really good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

Great flavour and consistency. I made in my blender with some ice and was very yummy. Satisfied my sweet tooth and meant I was full up. The consistency you can thicken or water down depending on personal tastes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stop the snacks

5 stars

I got this product to stop me from snacking throughout the day. I began using caramel infusion as a mea replacement mid day and the changes have been outstanding. Before using slim fast I would indulge myself in snacks due to my busy schedule and not think about the calorific intake. This was my downfall. Since using slim fast I have suppressed the urge to snack and it has given me the motivation to get out and do more exercise. I have lost 4 pounds using slim fast and will definitely be buying more especially as it tastes so good. Big thumbs up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good tasting replacement meal!

4 stars

Really happy to have found this replacement meal shake. Firstly it mixes really well, unlike some powders that don’t mix very well this does! Secondly this tastes really good and will easily help with any cravings you may have for sweet food. Great meal replacement shake all round! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

Gluten free caramel shake.Really great meal replacement. Caramel that's my favourite. I'm loving this flavour! So easy to drink and satisfying. After drinking a shake you feel full, but not like a balloon, you do not want eat snack. I recommend to all who begin their adventure with slimming. The taste of shake is so good that you will not even feel the lack of "normal food"It does not contain sugar, has vitamins and also green tea extract. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly filling

4 stars

I have used Slim Fast before (the tub version). I must say this vitality version really makes me feel fuller than I remember from the normal one. The flavour was pleasant, it reminded me of butterscotch angel delight, but with a slight cereal taste to it. It tastes better cold, best done in the blender with ice, although this wasn’t possible at work, where I prepared it at home at the same time as the breakfast shake and put it in a drinks bottle. There are 10 servings in the pack, which you measure out with the scoop provided (5 days worth). I used the bag seal to level it but you could use the top of a knife. If you don’t have a shaker or blender, you can use a bowl and a whisk. I used all 3 over the 5 days. You can choose 3 snacks either from the Slim fast range or fruit & veg. I went down the fruit & veg route but did find myself craving proper food by tea time! My energy was not affected either! Over 5 days I have lost 1lb, which doesn’t seem much but it’s 1lb in the right direction. 5 days is very short a time to tell really. And I didn’t exercise much (it suggests you get regular exercise). Overall, I like this product and I’m going out to get some more so I can carry it on. Must exercise more though :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Helping me keep carbs down & plus its Gluten free

5 stars

It is a really good product from Slimfast. If you looking for meal replacement shake and trying to keep your carbs down then this is what you should be drinking because it's not too sweet but it's thick and tasty to keep you fuller for longer. It has got the right amount of protein and carbs inside so I don't feel tired after drinking it in the morning as a breakfast replacement I still have more energy left and don't feel starving until later afternoon. I like the tatse of salted caramel becaus it does not feel artificial when taken with cold skimmed milk or with other soya milk but make sure you must have some blender to mix it or else it may taste artificial because i could not get it mixed in a shaker very well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me

2 stars

I was excited to try this, my favourite flavour. The shake is easy to make, add 250ml milk to a jug or mixer and shake. For me the taste was ok but not quite what I was expecting, it was quite thick and I didn’t enjoy it. Unfortunately its not something I would buy or recommend.

Artificial flavour

2 stars

This product comes in a handy zip lick bag, which is easy to open and close, it also comes with its own measuring spoon. I made up as per instructions using a blender, it makes a nice thick shake, but I didn't find the flavour very nice, I found it had an artificial taste and left a tang in my mouth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

