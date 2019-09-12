Slim Fast Raspberry Crush Powder 400G

Slim fast Vitality 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 12th September 2019 Slimfast advanced vitality raspberry crush, it mixes well and the taste is fine , I just prefer other flavours better, but my other family members enjoyed this flavour so it's personal choice . But would recommend trying this . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 31st July 2019 Me and my daughter gave this a try to see if it would work. And we ended up buying more it's really nice. It definitely helps to kerb hunger and comes in really good packaging convenient to store and also good for recycling. Definately recomend great taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good taste and easy to use 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 27th July 2019 The packaging of this slimfast vitality crush is bright and eye catching. It clearly states the ingredients and shows how to use it. The shake was easy to add by just adding milk. It could be hand stirred easily or could be put in a blender. The powder mixes well and does not leave any residue. The taste was pleasant and the shake left you feeling full and suppressed hunger. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab Product for Weightloss 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 23rd July 2019 I've been using Slimfast Vitality for 2 weeks now and I am pleased with the results so far. I have lost 3lbs just by using the product as instructed. I use it to make a smoothie every day. It mixes well and tastes nice. The only negative is that it is slightly too sweet for me. I think it's a good product and lives up to my expectations. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 23rd July 2019 I tried the Advanced Vitality Raspberry Crush and can honestly say that I love it! It's full of flavour and very filling. At first I made it with milk only and shook it before drinking, then I tried making it in the blender with ice as recommended on the packet. This was the best way for me. All the nutrients and vitamins you need are in it. The scoop which comes in the packet is really handy. Here's to my summer body! Oh and one last thing I'm not hungry after having the shake. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 23rd July 2019 I have been using this product for around 8 days and I really like it. It tastes great and isn't powdery at all. I like it best with chilled water, the raspberry is a very pleasant taste. I have been taking the product to work as often I don't get lunch so this has been great to ensure I have something. It is very portable too. It is too early to tell if I have lost weight but I do feel less bloated than normal so that is a bonus. I would recommend this product to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great 2 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 23rd July 2019 I have been having the original slimfast shakes for several months and I have found them enjoyable and filling. I was looking forward to trying this and I’m really disappointed, no matter how hard I’ve shook it it’s lumpy. It’s super thick in consistency so feels like drinking a yogurt and more than anything it’s not particularly filling. I won’t be trying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 22nd July 2019 I got this slim fast about a month ago the taste is amazing and is so easy to mix up gives great results and the plan is very easy to follow two light meals and a shake a day the shake is really tasty and makes you feel full keeps you satisfied. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste. 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 22nd July 2019 Can't commit to it's long term benefits but it tastes alright. If taste has always been the sticking point for you and shakes then would recommend trying this one. Not too bad really. Sugar content also seems to be a lot better than others too, which is always the thing to be wary of in these shakes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]