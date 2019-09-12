By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Slim Fast Raspberry Crush Powder 400G

4(61)Write a review
£ 15.00
£3.75/100g

Product Description

  • Raspberry flavoured milkshake powder with sweeteners, meal replacement for weight control.
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Green Dot
  • With real fruit
  • 23 vitamins + minerals
  • Contains green tea extract
  • Just add skimmed milk
  • Works for me
  • No added sugar
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Biotin contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Chromium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels
  • Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Soya Protein Isolate, Polydextrose (Dietary Fibre), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Soya Bean Oil, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Powdered Cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Milk Proteins, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Freeze Dried Raspberries (1%), Colour (Beetroot Red), Vitamins and Minerals1, Green Tea Extract (0.2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Oxide, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Gluconate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B6, Thiamine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare your shake:
  • A: Take 250ml of cold skimmed milk
  • B: Add 3 level scoops of powder to the milk (scoop in bag)
  • C: Cover and shake well for approximately 20 seconds
  • For best results use a blender and ice

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE

Return to

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Prepared) Per 100ml%NRV per 100ml†(As Prepared) ↕Per serving%NRV per serving†
Energy (kJ/kcal)342/81993/235
Fat 1.13.3
of which saturates 0.30.8
Carbohydrate 7.621.9
of which sugars 5.415.8
Fibre 2.67.5
Protein 8.925.8
Salt 0.250.72
Vitamin A (µg)81.910243.430
Vitamin D (µg)0.54111.632
Vitamin E (mg)1.53134.538
Vitamin K (µg)9.61328.638
Vitamin C (mg)9.51228.135
Thiamin (mg)0.12100.3531
Riboflavin (mg)0.21150.6445
Niacin (mg)2.2146.742
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.17120.536
Folic Acid (µg)26.61378.939
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.73292.187
Biotin (µg)5.11015.130
Pantothenic Acid (mg)0.7122.135
Calcium (mg)1481944055
Phosphorus (mg)1462143662
Iron (mg)2.719857
Magnesium (mg)43.11112834
Zinc (mg)1.4144.343
Iodine (µg)28.21983.856
Potassium (mg)2611577644
Copper (mg)0.23230.769
Selenium (µg)6.11118.233
Manganese (mg)0.3150.946
Chromium (µg)38923
Sodium (g)0.1n/a0.3n/a
Contains naturally occurring sugars----
Pack contains 10 servings----
↕1 serving=290ml (40g powder + 250ml of skimmed milk)----
Vitamins----
†NRV=Nutrient Reference Value----
Minerals----
This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan----

Safety information

View more safety information

61 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Slim fast Vitality

3 stars

Slimfast advanced vitality raspberry crush, it mixes well and the taste is fine , I just prefer other flavours better, but my other family members enjoyed this flavour so it's personal choice . But would recommend trying this . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product

4 stars

Me and my daughter gave this a try to see if it would work. And we ended up buying more it's really nice. It definitely helps to kerb hunger and comes in really good packaging convenient to store and also good for recycling. Definately recomend great taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good taste and easy to use

4 stars

The packaging of this slimfast vitality crush is bright and eye catching. It clearly states the ingredients and shows how to use it. The shake was easy to add by just adding milk. It could be hand stirred easily or could be put in a blender. The powder mixes well and does not leave any residue. The taste was pleasant and the shake left you feeling full and suppressed hunger. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab Product for Weightloss

4 stars

I've been using Slimfast Vitality for 2 weeks now and I am pleased with the results so far. I have lost 3lbs just by using the product as instructed. I use it to make a smoothie every day. It mixes well and tastes nice. The only negative is that it is slightly too sweet for me. I think it's a good product and lives up to my expectations. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

4 stars

I tried the Advanced Vitality Raspberry Crush and can honestly say that I love it! It's full of flavour and very filling. At first I made it with milk only and shook it before drinking, then I tried making it in the blender with ice as recommended on the packet. This was the best way for me. All the nutrients and vitamins you need are in it. The scoop which comes in the packet is really handy. Here's to my summer body! Oh and one last thing I'm not hungry after having the shake. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product!

5 stars

I have been using this product for around 8 days and I really like it. It tastes great and isn't powdery at all. I like it best with chilled water, the raspberry is a very pleasant taste. I have been taking the product to work as often I don't get lunch so this has been great to ensure I have something. It is very portable too. It is too early to tell if I have lost weight but I do feel less bloated than normal so that is a bonus. I would recommend this product to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great

2 stars

I have been having the original slimfast shakes for several months and I have found them enjoyable and filling. I was looking forward to trying this and I’m really disappointed, no matter how hard I’ve shook it it’s lumpy. It’s super thick in consistency so feels like drinking a yogurt and more than anything it’s not particularly filling. I won’t be trying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste

5 stars

I got this slim fast about a month ago the taste is amazing and is so easy to mix up gives great results and the plan is very easy to follow two light meals and a shake a day the shake is really tasty and makes you feel full keeps you satisfied. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste.

5 stars

Can't commit to it's long term benefits but it tastes alright. If taste has always been the sticking point for you and shakes then would recommend trying this one. Not too bad really. Sugar content also seems to be a lot better than others too, which is always the thing to be wary of in these shakes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavour - with benifits

5 stars

This isn't the 1st Slimfast Vitality Rush I've tried but its gone just as quick. Not only do I use it as a meal supplements to help me loose the holiday pounds, if you make up a weak mixture its good as a crafty milk shake type drink as well. Don't forget to leave it long enough for the fruit bits to take on some water. This Raspberry flavour is great, when made to the recommended strength its good and creamy, my reduced strength mix holds its flavour just as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 61 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

