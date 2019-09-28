De Nigris Glaze Savoury White Truffle Balsamic Vinegar 250Ml

The luxury of Truffle and Balsamic glaze
What a find! This wonderful Balsamic vinegar with the additional luxurious flavour and aroma of white truffle is an absolute must addition to my kitchen stocks. It is extremely good value for money. A dessert spoonful added to the cooking of a homemade chestnut mushroom soup lifts the soup to another level. Drizzle it onto a simple green salad topped with pomegranate seeds. These examples of two inexpensive meals show just how this versatile truffle and Balsamic glaze will wow and impress you, your family and friends and won't break the budget.
Great low calorie option and is sooooo nice!! You can actually really really taste the truffle and there’s barely any fat/saturated fat which is good. Makes my salad taste great and works great as a dressing. Deffo recommend
Disgusting
Bring back Tesco Balsamic Glaze, this tastes like plastic