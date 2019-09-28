By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
De Nigris Glaze Savoury White Truffle Balsamic Vinegar 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • Glazé® White Truffle with "Aceto Balsamico di Modena IGP"
  • A delicious blend of ingredients for a traditional Italian taste.
  • With balsamic vinegar of Modena
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Grape Must (contains Sulphites), Balsamic Vinegar of Modena IGP (39%) [Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must, Cooked Grape Must, Colour (Caramel E150d) (contains Sulphites)], Wine Vinegar (contains Sulphites), White Truffle Natural Flavour, Thickener (Guar Gum), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Acetificio M. de Nigris SRL,
  • SS Sannitica, 87,
  • Caivano (NA),
  • Italia.

Return to

  • www.denigris1889.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor 100 ml
Energy:1004KJ / 236Kcal
Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrates:55g
of which sugars:50g
Protein:1g
Salt:0.02g

3 Reviews

The luxury of Truffle and Balsamic glaze

5 stars

What a find! This wonderful Balsamic vinegar with the additional luxurious flavour and aroma of white truffle is an absolute must addition to my kitchen stocks. It is extremely good value for money. A dessert spoonful added to the cooking of a homemade chestnut mushroom soup lifts the soup to another level. Drizzle it onto a simple green salad topped with pomegranate seeds. These examples of two inexpensive meals show just how this versatile truffle and Balsamic glaze will wow and impress you, your family and friends and won't break the budget.

Great low calorie option and is sooooo nice!! You

5 stars

Great low calorie option and is sooooo nice!! You can actually really really taste the truffle and there’s barely any fat/saturated fat which is good. Makes my salad taste great and works great as a dressing. Deffo recommend

Disgusting

1 stars

Bring back Tesco Balsamic Glaze, this tastes like plastic

