Persil Biological Washing Powder 40 Wash 2.6Kg

Can’t fault it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th January 2020 Really nothing bad about this that I can say. It does exactly what you need it to do. Nice carry handle on the box. Opens with ease. Comes with a nice pouring jug. And it has removed all stains from paint to oil and kids foods [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 I normally buy Bold with Fabreeze, the blue box as I love the smell. But I thought to give this brand a try. It washed really well, even at 30 degrees but I did not prefer the smell of it compared to my usual brand. I would use it again if it was on a good deal as it washes well but I do prefer my usual brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Highly recommend 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th January 2020 If you like your clothes to come out the washing machine with a strong smell of the washing powder then this is the one for you. I usually always add a lot of washing powder (half a box at times) to my washing and it always comes out smelling fresh but you can barely smell the washing powder on them! I like them to have that strong smell of soap. Some people don't, I do and I couldn't be more happier. Also I only had to add one cup to my washing and that was more than enough. Very happy indeed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th January 2020 This was my first time using Persil Bio Washing Powder and i am very impressed. It washes really well even on low temperatures and quick wash.left no stains at all. I used a 40 degree wash and stains came out the first time. also no powdery residue left on clothes and my clothes and washing drawer smells amazing. I’ve been using other brands but will from now on only be buying this washing powder. Its such a great value for money.will definately recommend to everyone and especially to those with little kids. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th January 2020 Not my usual brand but thought it time to try another, and yes I am amazed at how much I like it ,, it has a gorgeous smell leaves my clothes feeling fresh and clean, I may just continue with this now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and fresh 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2020 I love this washing powder. It's clump free, easy to scoop and the box lasts for a good amount of washes. It has a lovely fragrance to it and leaves my clothes smelling fresh and looking clean. It hasn't caused any irritation to the household either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st December 2019 Dont normally use powder to do my washing normally use pods were i can get though loads as we a large family so was intrested to see how powder compares I tried just pouring it in to the compantment but was using a far more amount then i needed so used a scoop and its suprising what a small amout u need to use It cleaned really well leaving my clothers smelling nice although the smell wasnt as long lasting as id like it too be [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great and tough on stains 4 stars Review from unilever.com 31st December 2019 Thought we would give this a go as a mum of 3 have stain removal power within washing powder is incredibly handy. I was pleasantly surprised it removes most stains without add any extra to the wash highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really fresh smelling 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th December 2019 I've never used this washing powder before and was very pleasantly surprised with it. The box itself is family sized so huge and after doing daily washes I still have over 3/4 of the box left. A little goes such a long way. It washes the clothes really well and gets out tough stains (I have a toddler that loves mud and painting) definitely going to continue and purchase this regularly I'm so impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]