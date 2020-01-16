By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Persil Biological Washing Powder 40 Wash 2.6Kg

4.5(92)Write a review
image 1 of Persil Biological Washing Powder 40 Wash 2.6Kg
£ 7.00
£2.70/kg
  • For fast, effective stain removal, Persil Bio Washing Powder is the perfect choice. This bio washing powder removes tough stains, even in a quick wash. Persil biological washing powder contains enzymes that break down stains and help lift them from fabrics. The enzymes in biological cleaners work efficiently at lower temperatures, which means you can achieve great stain removal with Persil bio, even in a cool wash. This powder is brilliant at removing a great variety of common stains, including mud, grass and grease stains. With an effective formula for stain removal and long-lasting fragrance, Persil biological washing powder is a great washing powder to have in your cupboard, especially if you’ve got kids around!
  • How to use: Follow these instructions for optimum results when using Persil washing powder. Add the washing powder into the dispenser drawer (see pack for full dosing instructions) and check the care labels on your garments before selecting the appropriate wash cycle and temperature. This washing powder can be used for both machine washing and hand washing. If washing clothes manually, follow the instructions on the pack and dissolve the washing powder completely in water. Always test the colourfastness of any new coloured clothes before laundering, and wash light, dark, and coloured clothing separately to avoid fading or colour run.
  • Persil Bio Washing Powder removes stains the first time
  • Persil Bio Washing Powder removes stains even in a quick wash
  • Biological washing powder containing enzymes for effective stain removal
  • Wash Booster Technology in our washing detergent helps remove the toughest stains like grease, mud and chocolate ice-cream
  • Persil Bio Washing Powder uses the effective formula that works efficiently even at lower temperatures
  • Have you tried the full Persil Bio range? Also available in liquid, capsules and powergems
  • Pack size: 2.6KG

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants, Oxygen-based bleaching agents. <5%: Enzymes, Nonionic surfactants, Optical brighteners, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Zeolites, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • We recommend using this powder in the dispenser drawer. Do not overload your washing machine. When handwashing, dissolve the powder completely. Do not use a paste of powder and water to treat stains. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics in hot water i.e. above 50°C. Always check the article’s care label and follow washing instructions. For best protection of coloured articles, use Persil Colour. Do not use this product on silk and wool. For these fabrics we recommend Persil Silk and Wool. Do not soak non-colourfast or flame resistant fabrics, leather or garments with metal fasteners. Do check the colourfastness of any new coloured articles. If you have any doubts, handwash quickly and separately using an appropriate product

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation
  • Causes serious eye irritation

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

2.6kg ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Causes serious eye irritation Causes serious eye irritation

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

92 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Can’t fault it

5 stars

Really nothing bad about this that I can say. It does exactly what you need it to do. Nice carry handle on the box. Opens with ease. Comes with a nice pouring jug. And it has removed all stains from paint to oil and kids foods [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wash

5 stars

I normally buy Bold with Fabreeze, the blue box as I love the smell. But I thought to give this brand a try. It washed really well, even at 30 degrees but I did not prefer the smell of it compared to my usual brand. I would use it again if it was on a good deal as it washes well but I do prefer my usual brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Highly recommend

5 stars

If you like your clothes to come out the washing machine with a strong smell of the washing powder then this is the one for you. I usually always add a lot of washing powder (half a box at times) to my washing and it always comes out smelling fresh but you can barely smell the washing powder on them! I like them to have that strong smell of soap. Some people don't, I do and I couldn't be more happier. Also I only had to add one cup to my washing and that was more than enough. Very happy indeed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells amazing

5 stars

This was my first time using Persil Bio Washing Powder and i am very impressed. It washes really well even on low temperatures and quick wash.left no stains at all. I used a 40 degree wash and stains came out the first time. also no powdery residue left on clothes and my clothes and washing drawer smells amazing. I’ve been using other brands but will from now on only be buying this washing powder. Its such a great value for money.will definately recommend to everyone and especially to those with little kids. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great

5 stars

Not my usual brand but thought it time to try another, and yes I am amazed at how much I like it ,, it has a gorgeous smell leaves my clothes feeling fresh and clean, I may just continue with this now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and fresh

5 stars

I love this washing powder. It's clump free, easy to scoop and the box lasts for a good amount of washes. It has a lovely fragrance to it and leaves my clothes smelling fresh and looking clean. It hasn't caused any irritation to the household either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

5 stars

Dont normally use powder to do my washing normally use pods were i can get though loads as we a large family so was intrested to see how powder compares I tried just pouring it in to the compantment but was using a far more amount then i needed so used a scoop and its suprising what a small amout u need to use It cleaned really well leaving my clothers smelling nice although the smell wasnt as long lasting as id like it too be [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great and tough on stains

4 stars

Thought we would give this a go as a mum of 3 have stain removal power within washing powder is incredibly handy. I was pleasantly surprised it removes most stains without add any extra to the wash highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really fresh smelling

5 stars

I've never used this washing powder before and was very pleasantly surprised with it. The box itself is family sized so huge and after doing daily washes I still have over 3/4 of the box left. A little goes such a long way. It washes the clothes really well and gets out tough stains (I have a toddler that loves mud and painting) definitely going to continue and purchase this regularly I'm so impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect in every way in every wash!!

5 stars

This powder is just the best all rounder family use washing powder, perfect for both adult and child garments alike, it tackles stains and leaves clothes with the most beautiful scent!its a simple product easy to use and does the best job time after time! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 92 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Comfort Blue Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 5.00
£1.67/litre

Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 5.00
£1.67/litre

Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 5.00
£1.67/litre

Comfort Intense Fresh Sky 85W Fabric Conditioner 1.275L

£ 7.00
£5.50/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here