Persil Non Biological Washing Powder 40 Wash 2.6 Kilograms

Mr 1 stars Review from unilever.com 12th January 2019 Really persil?. Just bought a 2.6kg washing powder and so disappointing to open the box just half filled? It’s just probably 1.6 kg instead of 2.6kg.

Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 I haven't used a washing powder for years. My usual product is a liquid and the results are very good. So when I tried Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder I was a little sceptical about what the results would be. I needn't have worried. Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder was equally as good if not a little better than my usual product! The washing was perfectly clean, smelled lovely and fresh (after drying outside) and felt really soft against my skin. And almost half the price of my usual product! Now for the second test. I have sensitive skin and some products cause the eczema on my hands to flair up. No problems with Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder even hand washing without rubber gloves! I would definitely recommend Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean & Fresh 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 My son suffers from skin irritation and some washing powders do bring him out in a rash. The Persil non bio however was great he suffered no irritation and the clothes came out of the wash smelling clean and fresh. The powder could also save money on your energy bills as I got great results from washing at a lower temperature and shorter wash cycle. Win win all round. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Persil non bio washing powder 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 Was a bit wary of using a non bio powder, but was surprised how clean it got my washing and how soft my washing was even after a few days clothes was still soft against my skin, got rid of some stubborn stains [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 At long last a washing powder that performs like a bio product. Persil non-bio family packbox for 45 washes is compact so easily stored, with clear information and helpful guide to water hardness including a map. Initially I was surprised there wasn’t a measure but, I have several so it’s better not to have the additional plastic waste. The powder is fine white granules, not cloying and dissolves well in low temperature washes. I have washed at a maximum of 40’holiday clothes, delicates, bedding, items with nasty stubborn stains and even the dogs bed. All have come out clean with the soft fragrance which isn’t so pungent it over powers everything, my partner prefers the smell of his shirts now as it’s not highly perfumed or smelling of flowers! I am very impressed with this new product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft on skin tough on stains 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 I’m always wary about using non bio soap powders because I always think they are not very good at removing stains. Not anymore! My husband is a bin man and he’s been using Persil Non Bio washing powder for two weeks to wash his uniform and he’s very impressed that all stains have been removed. The extra bonus is that it’s kind on my clothing and skin, win win situation! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Persil non bio 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 I was disappointed there was no measuring cup or is it at the bottom of box please except my apology if it is I have not used powder for years as all washing machines are cold fill and l often found my clothes having powder residue on them But l have had none with this persil l do have very sensitive skin and years ago using persil was a big no no for me but to me persil has changed very much l am delighted to say my skin has not been affected at all so l have added it to my shopping list well once l have used the big box you sent me thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

non bio persil powder detergent 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 the product worked very well on all garments i washed. had a nice scent.powder dispersed well in washing machine.i generally use a bio powder so was pleasantly surprised how well the product worked and the end results [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So far so goof.... 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 I have been using the Persil Non Bio and have found it to be great on low temperature washes as well as my boil wash. More importantly, my youngest son has sensitive skin and bad ezcma and I tentatively tried the Persil Non Bio on his clothes. He has no adverse reaction to this and even commented "How nice his clothes smelt" Will definitely be recommending Persil Non Bio to my friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]