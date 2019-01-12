By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Persil Non Biological Washing Powder 40 Wash 2.6 Kilograms

  • Looking for a washing powder that’s gentle next to skin but tough on stains? Persil Non Bio Washing Powder is what you need. Persil’s skincare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation, so you can be confident that this non-biological washing powder will be kind to your clothes and gentle next to skin. Its mild formula makes it the ideal washing powder for washing baby clothes, so that everyone from newborns to parents can benefit from Persil non-bio powder’s gentle touch. Our washing powder is designed to help tackle stubborn stains like oil, mud, grass or chocolate ice cream even in a quick wash. It also provides great results at lower temperatures. With cooler, quicker washes, Persil non biological washing powder can help you save time and energy while still leaving your clothes fresh and clean. How to use: Use this Persil washing powder to remove stains and refresh your clothes with a gentle touch. Add it into the dispenser drawer (see pack for full dosing instructions) and check the care labels on your garments before selecting the appropriate wash cycle and temperature. This washing powder can be used for both machine washing and hand washing. If washing clothes manually, follow the instructions on the pack and dissolve the washing powder completely in water. Always test the colourfastness of any new coloured clothes before laundering, and wash light, dark, and coloured clothing separately to avoid fading or colour run.
  • Persil Non Bio Washing Powder is gentle next to skin and tough on stains
  • This washing powder's formula is gentle next to sensitive skin
  • British Skin Foundation recognises Persil’s research into skin care
  • This laundry powder helps remove stains like grease, oil, mud, grass and chocolate ice cream
  • This stain remover for clothes works efficiently at lower temperatures
  • You should try the full Persil Non Bio range, it is also available in liquid, capsules and powergems for perfect stain removal
  • Pack size: 2.6KG

5-15%: Anionic surfactants, Oxygen-based bleaching agents. <5%: Nonionic surfactants, Optical brighteners, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Zeolites

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • We recommend using this powder in the dispenser drawer. Do not overload your washing machine. When handwashing, dissolve the powder completely. Do not use a paste of powder and water to treat stains. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics in hot water i.e. above 50°C. Always check the article’s care label and follow washing instructions. For best protection of coloured articles, use Persil Colour. Do not use this product on silk and wool. For these fabrics we recommend Persil Silk and Wool. Do not soak non-colourfast or flame resistant fabrics, leather or garments with metal fasteners. Do check the colourfastness of any new coloured articles. If you have any doubts, handwash quickly and separately using an appropriate product

  • Causes serious eye irritation
  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

2.6kg ℮

Mr

1 stars

Really persil?. Just bought a 2.6kg washing powder and so disappointing to open the box just half filled? It’s just probably 1.6 kg instead of 2.6kg.

Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder

5 stars

I haven't used a washing powder for years. My usual product is a liquid and the results are very good. So when I tried Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder I was a little sceptical about what the results would be. I needn't have worried. Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder was equally as good if not a little better than my usual product! The washing was perfectly clean, smelled lovely and fresh (after drying outside) and felt really soft against my skin. And almost half the price of my usual product! Now for the second test. I have sensitive skin and some products cause the eczema on my hands to flair up. No problems with Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder even hand washing without rubber gloves! I would definitely recommend Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean & Fresh

5 stars

My son suffers from skin irritation and some washing powders do bring him out in a rash. The Persil non bio however was great he suffered no irritation and the clothes came out of the wash smelling clean and fresh. The powder could also save money on your energy bills as I got great results from washing at a lower temperature and shorter wash cycle. Win win all round. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Persil non bio washing powder

4 stars

Was a bit wary of using a non bio powder, but was surprised how clean it got my washing and how soft my washing was even after a few days clothes was still soft against my skin, got rid of some stubborn stains [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Persil Non-Bio Washing Powder

5 stars

At long last a washing powder that performs like a bio product. Persil non-bio family packbox for 45 washes is compact so easily stored, with clear information and helpful guide to water hardness including a map. Initially I was surprised there wasn’t a measure but, I have several so it’s better not to have the additional plastic waste. The powder is fine white granules, not cloying and dissolves well in low temperature washes. I have washed at a maximum of 40’holiday clothes, delicates, bedding, items with nasty stubborn stains and even the dogs bed. All have come out clean with the soft fragrance which isn’t so pungent it over powers everything, my partner prefers the smell of his shirts now as it’s not highly perfumed or smelling of flowers! I am very impressed with this new product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft on skin tough on stains

5 stars

I’m always wary about using non bio soap powders because I always think they are not very good at removing stains. Not anymore! My husband is a bin man and he’s been using Persil Non Bio washing powder for two weeks to wash his uniform and he’s very impressed that all stains have been removed. The extra bonus is that it’s kind on my clothing and skin, win win situation! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Persil non bio

4 stars

I was disappointed there was no measuring cup or is it at the bottom of box please except my apology if it is I have not used powder for years as all washing machines are cold fill and l often found my clothes having powder residue on them But l have had none with this persil l do have very sensitive skin and years ago using persil was a big no no for me but to me persil has changed very much l am delighted to say my skin has not been affected at all so l have added it to my shopping list well once l have used the big box you sent me thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

non bio persil powder detergent

4 stars

the product worked very well on all garments i washed. had a nice scent.powder dispersed well in washing machine.i generally use a bio powder so was pleasantly surprised how well the product worked and the end results [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So far so goof....

4 stars

I have been using the Persil Non Bio and have found it to be great on low temperature washes as well as my boil wash. More importantly, my youngest son has sensitive skin and bad ezcma and I tentatively tried the Persil Non Bio on his clothes. He has no adverse reaction to this and even commented "How nice his clothes smelt" Will definitely be recommending Persil Non Bio to my friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tough on stains, gentle on skin

5 stars

The box of washing powder was well packaged but the smell was overpowering so I knew what it was straight away. The size of the box is great and a good price and will last a while. Love the fact that you can get Persil washing powder in all different size boxes. Only thing that disappointed me was a measuring scoop wasn’t included in the box. At a 40 degree wash clothes were left smelling fresh but not an overpowering smell and whites and colours looked really bright. Worked better than my normal liquid at removing stains on clothes and no irritation to the skin even with my partner who has eczema. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

