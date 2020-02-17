By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lenor Summer Breeze Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

Lenor Summer Breeze Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre
£ 2.50
£2.11/litre
  • Lenor fabric conditioner gives you long lasting freshness - fresh sheets for up to a whole week*. With Lenor Summer Breeze close your eyes and imagine the soothing stroke of the sun’s rays on your skin. With its soft, relaxing fragrance, build around warm flowers, white musk and sandalwood, Lenor Summer Breeze instills everything you’d expect from a warm, sunny day.
  • To complement your favourite Lenor fabric softener, use together with Lenor Unstoppables in-wash scent booster.
  • *Noticeable Lenor freshness for up to 1 week.
  • Fresh sheets for up to a whole week (Noticeable Lenor freshness for up to 1 week)
  • Long lasting freshness
  • Fabric Conditioner with soft relaxing fragrance, build around warm flowers, white musk and sandalwood scents
  • Conditioning softness, for soft and fluffy fabrics, less wrinkling, easier ironing and decreased static cling
  • Fabric protection, against stretching, fading and bobbling
  • Pack size: 1.19L

5-15% Cationic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

France

  • Liquid fabric softener can increase fabric flammability. Using more than recommended can increase this effect. Do not use this product: - On children's sleepwear or garments labelled as flame resistant as it may reduce flame resistance. - On garments made with fluffier fabrics (such as fleece, velour chenille, and terry cloth). Contains Isoeugenol. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

1.19l ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this, my daughters won't have me yes anything else, they both have security blankets and won't go near them unless I've used this fabric softener

Excellent!

5 stars

My favourite. The smell is gorgeous. Just a shame I can't buy very large bottles of it

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent leaves clothes soft and smelling beautiful

Excellent!

5 stars

Great smells lush and keeps clothes smelling fresh for ages

Excellent!

5 stars

My second favourite love❤❤❤ also wish they would make a set with this fragrance

Excellent!

5 stars

Lenors fresh scent with lingers on and on. Keeps clothes soft too.

Great!

4 stars

Love Lenor especially the yellow one! Only thing I feel it could last longer the scent. Other than that its my first choice when shopping. I enjoy doing my washing!

Great!

4 stars

I have been using Lenor for a long long time and always go back to the original.

Favourite Lenor!

5 stars

This is a classic scent that will always be my favourite. Smells amazing, my clothes feel soft and so fresh.

Great scent good offers

5 stars

Beautiful long lasting smell, I get this as a part of my regular food shop, it’s always a good price with great offers so it’s worth the money.

