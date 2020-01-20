By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure For Men Extreme Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Sure For Men Extreme Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
  • Brand NEW Sure Advanced Protection anti-perspirant is the ultimate sweat and odour hero for all day freshness and a dry and confident feeling and long lasting 72 hour protection. In our most effective and best anti-perspirant yet, Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you up to 50% more protection against sweat and body odour. From high intensity fitness and sport to hot holidays abroad and commuter chaos, you need an anti-perspirant that won’t break a sweat when under pressure.
  • Sure Advanced Protection contains Motionsense™ technology, so the more you move, the more it protects, filled with microcapsules that respond to your body; bursting with friction to release freshness throughout the day. Embrace the unexpected without the worry of your anti-perspirant letting you down thanks to the unbeatable protection of new Sure Advanced protection.
  • Available in both an Aerosol and our NEW, larger sized 100ml roll on. Sure Advanced is your new go to, helping you go the extra mile when you need it most.
  • Sure, The More You Move The More You Live.
  • Overview of range:
  • • New Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you 72-hour protection
  • • The formulations provide up to 50% more protection*
  • • Our best ever protection in an aerosol and a roll on.
  • • Contains Sure’s unique MotionSense Technology, which provides burst of fragrance when you need it most
  • • All day dry and confident feeling
  • *vs. core Sure anti-perspirants
  • Sure Advanced Protection Extreme Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant Anti-perspirant 200 ML
  • Brand NEW Sure Advanced Protection anti-perspirant is the ultimate sweat and odour hero for all day freshness and a dry and confident feeling and long lasting protection of up to 72 hours.
  • Our most effective anti-perspirant yet
  • Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you up to 50% more protection against sweat and body odour.
  • Contains Motionsense™ technology, so the more you move, the more it protects
  • Feel protected with Sure's ultimate 72 hour sweat and odour protection - anti-sweat, anti-odour, pro-movement. All day freshness for a dry and confident feeling.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Corn Starch, Silica, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

47 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product. it keeps you dry all day and smell

5 stars

Good product. it keeps you dry all day and smell really good ! does what it says!

Mr

5 stars

Good long lasting smell to this one by sure, it's a bit more of masculine woody type scent, it does last a long time but not sure if 72 hours is realistic because i shower daily and add some more of it, but it definitely lasts the full 24 hours and is still there before my next shower, it doesn't seem to fade like the other sure sprays and has more of a woody smell than a chemical smell like the other ones have, best sure for men spray for many years this one, good quality

Great product

4 stars

Great quality which you expect from Sure - when applying this deodorant feels more cold than usual and does seem to last longer than the average deodorant. Would purchase this again but not sure it's massively different to the other Sure deodorants [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the tin!

5 stars

I've certainly put this product through it's paces the last couple of weeks. From 12 hour work shifts to 3 hour long workouts at the gym, and it hasn't let me down one bit. Pleasant smelling, no stinging post shaving and an added bonus of no nasty odours when I did manage to break a sweat. It definitely has brute strength! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good

5 stars

Ive been using it for a while now and I can honestly say I have been loving it. I dont usually sweat a ton but for as long as i can remember I have been using mens deodorants, i just think they work better and this one is really good, it does the job better than some other ones I have tried and the smell is not too strong and doesnt change the smell of my perfume [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Men's perspirant

3 stars

This is a men's antiperspirant deodrant which I accidentally bought for myself. It smells nice, like a typical men's fragrance and lasts for a long time. I would recommend if looking for an antiperspirant if you have an active lifestyle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ticks every box

5 stars

Perfect protection for a busy and long day ahead. No need to worry about unsightly damp patches and odours. I would not hesitate to recommend this product to friends, feeling confident that they would not be dissapointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product kept me dry

4 stars

Gave this to my son to try as purchased by accident. He really liked the smell and said it kept him dry all day. Good value for money too. Nicely packaged. Would definitey recommend if looking for an alternative [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says!

5 stars

This sure deorderant has great sweat control as I ride my bike to and from work everyday! Even though it’s 72hr control - I still like to spray every morning after showering it off the night before. Great smell - not too overpowering as some can dry out my throat when spraying! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Truly Long-lasting protection!

5 stars

I chose this for my OH to try as we had been really struggling to get the sweat smell out of the armpits of his T-shirts. His previous brand just didn’t protect beyond lunchtime! He now gets home at the end of the day and there is no sign of a sweat patch! The smell is manly but not too overpowering and, most importantly, doesn’t ruin the smell of his cologne which I love! Definitely worth switching if your current deo is not quite cutting it for the full day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

