Sure For Men Extreme Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml

Good product. it keeps you dry all day and smell 5 stars A Tesco Customer20th January 2020 Good product. it keeps you dry all day and smell really good ! does what it says! Report

Mr 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th August 2019 Good long lasting smell to this one by sure, it's a bit more of masculine woody type scent, it does last a long time but not sure if 72 hours is realistic because i shower daily and add some more of it, but it definitely lasts the full 24 hours and is still there before my next shower, it doesn't seem to fade like the other sure sprays and has more of a woody smell than a chemical smell like the other ones have, best sure for men spray for many years this one, good quality

Great product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd December 2018 Great quality which you expect from Sure - when applying this deodorant feels more cold than usual and does seem to last longer than the average deodorant. Would purchase this again but not sure it's massively different to the other Sure deodorants [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the tin! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th November 2018 I've certainly put this product through it's paces the last couple of weeks. From 12 hour work shifts to 3 hour long workouts at the gym, and it hasn't let me down one bit. Pleasant smelling, no stinging post shaving and an added bonus of no nasty odours when I did manage to break a sweat. It definitely has brute strength! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th November 2018 Ive been using it for a while now and I can honestly say I have been loving it. I dont usually sweat a ton but for as long as i can remember I have been using mens deodorants, i just think they work better and this one is really good, it does the job better than some other ones I have tried and the smell is not too strong and doesnt change the smell of my perfume [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Men's perspirant 3 stars Review from unilever.com 8th November 2018 This is a men's antiperspirant deodrant which I accidentally bought for myself. It smells nice, like a typical men's fragrance and lasts for a long time. I would recommend if looking for an antiperspirant if you have an active lifestyle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ticks every box 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th November 2018 Perfect protection for a busy and long day ahead. No need to worry about unsightly damp patches and odours. I would not hesitate to recommend this product to friends, feeling confident that they would not be dissapointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product kept me dry 4 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd November 2018 Gave this to my son to try as purchased by accident. He really liked the smell and said it kept him dry all day. Good value for money too. Nicely packaged. Would definitey recommend if looking for an alternative [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st November 2018 This sure deorderant has great sweat control as I ride my bike to and from work everyday! Even though it’s 72hr control - I still like to spray every morning after showering it off the night before. Great smell - not too overpowering as some can dry out my throat when spraying! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]