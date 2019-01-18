By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Breyers Delights Chocolate Orange Crunch Ice Cream 500Ml

4.5(28)Write a review
image 1 of Breyers Delights Chocolate Orange Crunch Ice Cream 500Ml
£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml
2 x scoop = 100 ml/54 g
  • Energy310 kJ 74 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 574 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate orange flavour ice cream (with sugars and sweeteners), with almond brittle pieces (4%).
  • At Breyers Delights we love ice cream & the delight it brings - imagine a delicious ice cream that's big on taste and lower in calories
  • Chocolate Orange & Almond - A delicious take on the classic combo, now tasting even better at 370 calories per tub. Introducing new Breyers Delights, a revolutionary lower calorie ice cream for healthy lifestyle enthusiasts which not only tastes great, but has only 290-370 calories per tub (yep, that's per tub), lower sugar, up to 20g of protein and is made with fresh cream. What do we do to make our healthy ice cream taste so good? Each tub of high protein ice cream contains 20g of milk protein from two naturally occurring milk proteins - casein and whey. A naturally sourced sweetener, derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant, we use a highly purified extract of the Stevia leaf to give our icecream the sweetness it needs, which means less sugar and less calories per serving. Fresh cream gives our ice cream its deliciously creamy taste and texture. We believe in making the impossible possible by creating a reduced sugar ice cream tub that allows you to limit your calorie intake whilst treating yourself - without compromising on taste. For more information on our lower calorie, deliciously healthy treat range, please visit our website www.breyersdelights.co.uk or follow us on Instagram @BreyersDelightsUK
  • Lower calorie ice cream at only 370 calories per tub
  • High protein ice cream pints
  • Lower sugar
  • Made with fresh cream
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • High protein
  • Lower sugar

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Maltodextrin, Sweeteners (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides), Cream (Milk) 4.5%, Milk Proteins, Almonds, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Sugar

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Soy and other Nuts

Storage

Store at -18ºC.Best Before End: See base of tub.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Breyers Delights,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline: 0800 731 1507
  • www.breyersdelights.co.uk
  • @BreyersDelightsUK
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 ml = 2 x scoop**%* per 2 x scoop**Per Tub
Energy 574 kJ310 kJ1539 kJ
-138 kcal74 kcal4 %370 kcal
Fat 4.8 g2.6 g4 %13 g
of which saturates 2.3 g1.2 g6 %6.2 g
Carbohydrates17 g9.2 g4 %46 g
of which sugars 9.4 g5.1 g6 %25 g
Protein 7.8 g4.2 g8 %21 g
Salt 0.15 g0.08 g1 %0.40 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
** 2 x scoop = 100 ml = 54 g. Tub = 5 x (2 x scoop)----

28 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Choc Orange & Almond Ice Cream

5 stars

I am so glad I clicked to try this ice cream. It is absolutely lush!! Even better that it was on special offer in tesco so I brought another. I will definitely be recommending this brand of ice-cream. We are mad about ice cream and chocolates which includes all sorts of nuts and the choc orange is a bonus. Thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good idea, but room for improvement.

3 stars

The low calorie ice cream is a great idea, and the Breyers version is no different. The ice cream has a great flavour to it, however it is some what washed out compared to regular ice cream, which is to be expected. I also found the texture of the ice cream slightly powdery and chalky compared to similar low calorie options. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yumee creamy ice cream

4 stars

This ice cream has a really creamy taste and texture! It was a real hit with all the family. It’s reasonably priced and comes in a variety of yumee flavours! In fact I went back to buy 2 more flavours haha! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely will buy again!

5 stars

This icecream is amazing! The creamy chocolate icecream along with the crunchy almond pieces is a great combination. It is hard to believe This is low calorie, but as it is, I will definitely be buying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste and low in calories!

5 stars

Chocolate orange ice cream with almond and low in calories! I had to try it out! I love chocolate but also try to watch my calorie intake so am often on the look out for a low calorie treat for a Saturday night! From the moment I took the lid off I was hit by a delicious chocolate orange aroma followed by a hint of almond and was literally filled to the brim with a tempting looking creamy chocolate desert! At only 370 calories per tub, you don’t even feel guilty for eating the whole thing!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

High Protein!!!!

4 stars

Great product for someone with a sweet tooth looking for a great snack that’s also high in protein. Tastes good and would love to try the other flavours. Quite costly but when on offer definitely will purchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Too nice for low calorie!!

5 stars

How is this low calorie?? It tastes too good! Wouldn’t even think about it being a bit healthier as it tastes just as good as other ice creams! Flavour is amazing and a great treat to tackle the post Christmas sugar cravings, without feeling too guilty! Can’t wait to try the other flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting

4 stars

Great tasting even though the calories are low. Would defiantly buy again. The texture is different to normal ice cream but wouldn’t say it’s not enjoyable. Look forward to trying the other flavours they have [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy and flavourful!!!

4 stars

I love having ice cream...period!!! But to get over the feeling of guilt on consuming the extra calories I decided to try this ice cream. I love the combination of chocolate and orange and the addition of almonds was a win win. The ice cream is surprisingly creamy for a low fat ice cream and full of almonds pieces(albeit small). I could taste both the chocolate and orange with the latter being more pronounced. The only thing which I didn't like was the strong aftertaste of sweetener. I will purchase the ice cream to have with a brownie or waffle so that the aftertaste of sweetener can be dimmed. Otherwise a good ice cream for calorie conscious individuals at just 370 calories per tub. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A light delight

3 stars

If you are looking for a low calorie sweet treat, then this will do for you. The cookies and cream flavour is very creamy, filled with soft chunks of cookie. Knowing you are not piling on the pounds is a real plus so it is a very good alternative to the real thing. However, because it costs the same as some of the more renowned luxury brands, it will not convert those who are not watching their weight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

