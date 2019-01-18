Breyers Delights Chocolate Orange Crunch Ice Cream 500Ml

Choc Orange & Almond Ice Cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th January 2019 I am so glad I clicked to try this ice cream. It is absolutely lush!! Even better that it was on special offer in tesco so I brought another. I will definitely be recommending this brand of ice-cream. We are mad about ice cream and chocolates which includes all sorts of nuts and the choc orange is a bonus. Thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good idea, but room for improvement. 3 stars Review from unilever.com 17th January 2019 The low calorie ice cream is a great idea, and the Breyers version is no different. The ice cream has a great flavour to it, however it is some what washed out compared to regular ice cream, which is to be expected. I also found the texture of the ice cream slightly powdery and chalky compared to similar low calorie options. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yumee creamy ice cream 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th January 2019 This ice cream has a really creamy taste and texture! It was a real hit with all the family. It’s reasonably priced and comes in a variety of yumee flavours! In fact I went back to buy 2 more flavours haha! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely will buy again! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2019 This icecream is amazing! The creamy chocolate icecream along with the crunchy almond pieces is a great combination. It is hard to believe This is low calorie, but as it is, I will definitely be buying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste and low in calories! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2019 Chocolate orange ice cream with almond and low in calories! I had to try it out! I love chocolate but also try to watch my calorie intake so am often on the look out for a low calorie treat for a Saturday night! From the moment I took the lid off I was hit by a delicious chocolate orange aroma followed by a hint of almond and was literally filled to the brim with a tempting looking creamy chocolate desert! At only 370 calories per tub, you don’t even feel guilty for eating the whole thing!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

High Protein!!!! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2019 Great product for someone with a sweet tooth looking for a great snack that’s also high in protein. Tastes good and would love to try the other flavours. Quite costly but when on offer definitely will purchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Too nice for low calorie!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th January 2019 How is this low calorie?? It tastes too good! Wouldn’t even think about it being a bit healthier as it tastes just as good as other ice creams! Flavour is amazing and a great treat to tackle the post Christmas sugar cravings, without feeling too guilty! Can’t wait to try the other flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th January 2019 Great tasting even though the calories are low. Would defiantly buy again. The texture is different to normal ice cream but wouldn’t say it’s not enjoyable. Look forward to trying the other flavours they have [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy and flavourful!!! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 31st December 2018 I love having ice cream...period!!! But to get over the feeling of guilt on consuming the extra calories I decided to try this ice cream. I love the combination of chocolate and orange and the addition of almonds was a win win. The ice cream is surprisingly creamy for a low fat ice cream and full of almonds pieces(albeit small). I could taste both the chocolate and orange with the latter being more pronounced. The only thing which I didn't like was the strong aftertaste of sweetener. I will purchase the ice cream to have with a brownie or waffle so that the aftertaste of sweetener can be dimmed. Otherwise a good ice cream for calorie conscious individuals at just 370 calories per tub. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]