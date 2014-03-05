Kalms Day 200 Tabs
Product Description
- Valerian Root Extract
- A traditional herbal medicinal product used for the temporary relief of: Symptoms associated with stress such as mild anxiety based on traditional use only.
Ingredients
Active Ingredients per Coated Tablet: 33.75mg of Extract (as Dry Extract) from Valerian Root (Valeriana Officinalis L.) (Equivalent to 135 to 167mg of Valerian Root), Extraction Solvent: Ethanol 60% v/v, Also contains Sucrose (see leaflet for further information)
Store in the original packaging with the leaflet.Do not use after the expiry date shown on the label. Do not store above 25ºC.
- Read the enclosed leaflet before use.
- For temporary relief of symptoms associated with stress
- Adults and the elderly: Take 2 tablets three times per day with water after meals.
- Maximum daily dose is 6 tablets
- Do not take more than the label tells you.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Do not take:
- If you are allergic to any of the ingredients
- If you are pregnant or breastfeeding
- If you are under 18 years old
- If you are already taking a medicine for stress or anxiety
- If you are taking a medicine to help you sleep
- Kalms Day tablets may make you feel sleepy. If affected do not drive or use machines.
- The sedative effects of this medicine may be increased by alcohol. Therefore alcohol should be avoided whilst taking this medicine.
- If symptoms worsen, or do not improve after 4 weeks consult your doctor.
- Traditional Herbal Registration Holder:
- G. R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
- G. R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
18 Years
200 x Tablets
