Woodside Farms Smoked Gammon Steaks 300G

Write a review
Woodside Farms Smoked Gammon Steaks 300G
£ 1.91
£6.37/kg
One steak
  • Energy1011kJ 242kcal
    12%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt4.1g
    68%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • from selected cuts of cured pork leg with added water.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (88%), Water, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Grill chilled: 12-14 mins Remove all packaging. Place under a pre-heated grill Turn once halfway through cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry: 10 mins For best results pan fry. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook steaks for 1 minutes each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for 4 minutes each side. Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash your hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • .

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (150g)
Energy674kJ / 162kcal1011kJ / 242kcal
Fat10.4g15.6g
Saturates4.0g6.0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.3g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.8g25.2g
Salt2.8g4.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

9 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

9 Reviews

Worst gammon steaks ever.

1 stars

Awful! Tough, full of gristle, tough rind. I left half of mine, my wife could only manage one bite before she gagged. It’s not worth the petrol to take it back to Tesco. Avoid like the plague.

Won't buy again

1 stars

Vile taste - whatever Tesco use for their 'smoked' flavour, it's wrong. Not tried from Tesco before - bought as having to use online ordering / home delivery following an operation. Have bought pretty much the same product from a competitor in the past and theirs is far more succulent, less salty and doesn't have the bitter taste the Tesco version has... Same goes for Tesco smoked streaky bacon rashers - hard, and vile taste. Even my dog was unimpressed!

Out of date

4 stars

The gammon is very tasty but a bit salty. However I was disappointed to find the use by date was the date it was delivered.

Bit tough on the teeth

1 stars

Was not impressed. Meat was tough and not enjoyable to eat. Sadly I will have to go back to a dearer cut of gammon.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

Delicious, good quality, served with egg on top, great value for money.

Will stick with 'real' gammon steaks!

2 stars

Not good........thick and processed. Not a good product if you like 'real' gammon steaks!

Prefer Tesco Finest Maple Bourbon Medallions

2 stars

Tough and chewy and not nearly as good as Tesco Finest Gammon Maple Bourbon Medallions - which you have now discontinued. You always seem to discontinue new things which I find delicious!

Oh dear...

1 stars

I wish this piece of rubber was tasteless. Unfortunately it tastes of "something", but definitely not gammon.

Too Salty and Fatty - Avoid.

1 stars

Very Salty, lots of fat - poor replacement for the orginal individual woodside smoked gammon steak

