Woodside Farms Smoked Gammon Steaks 300G

Worst gammon steaks ever.
Awful! Tough, full of gristle, tough rind. I left half of mine, my wife could only manage one bite before she gagged. It’s not worth the petrol to take it back to Tesco. Avoid like the plague.
Won't buy again
Vile taste - whatever Tesco use for their 'smoked' flavour, it's wrong. Not tried from Tesco before - bought as having to use online ordering / home delivery following an operation. Have bought pretty much the same product from a competitor in the past and theirs is far more succulent, less salty and doesn't have the bitter taste the Tesco version has... Same goes for Tesco smoked streaky bacon rashers - hard, and vile taste. Even my dog was unimpressed!
Out of date
The gammon is very tasty but a bit salty. However I was disappointed to find the use by date was the date it was delivered.
Bit tough on the teeth
Was not impressed. Meat was tough and not enjoyable to eat. Sadly I will have to go back to a dearer cut of gammon.
DELICIOUS
Delicious, good quality, served with egg on top, great value for money.
Will stick with 'real' gammon steaks!
Not good........thick and processed. Not a good product if you like 'real' gammon steaks!
Prefer Tesco Finest Maple Bourbon Medallions
Tough and chewy and not nearly as good as Tesco Finest Gammon Maple Bourbon Medallions - which you have now discontinued. You always seem to discontinue new things which I find delicious!
Oh dear...
I wish this piece of rubber was tasteless. Unfortunately it tastes of "something", but definitely not gammon.
Too Salty and Fatty - Avoid.
Very Salty, lots of fat - poor replacement for the orginal individual woodside smoked gammon steak