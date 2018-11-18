Iams For Vitality Adult 1+ Catfood Ocean Fish 2Kg

My cat Loved this 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 18th November 2018 I received this product as part of a trial. my cat enjoyed it and I noticed him having a lot more energy and not being as hungry inbetween feeds

she loves it 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 17th November 2018 My cat is normally the most pickiest of eaters at the best of times so I thought I'd try this after seeing the advert and then ready how good it's supposed to be, well let's say she loves it and I don't recall every seeing her finish off a bowl in one sitting so safe to say this is on the shopping list from now on

Some food which made happy my lovely cat 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 16th November 2018 I'm so surprised how much my cat loves this dry food! He hates fish taste before but...IAMS it's his favourite!!!

Dinner time excitement 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 16th November 2018 My cat normally gets excited for dinner time but never have I seen him so delighted to see the bag of IAMS. I hardly get time to get it in his dish and he is munching away. He totally loves it and you can tell by the crunch its good for his teeth and gums. Definitely one to keep on the shopping lst

great 4 stars Review from iams.co.uk 15th November 2018 We have tried now nearly all of the new Iams for vitality range and the ocean fish flavor is quite good too. Lester - our cat - was quite attracted to the smell of the biscuits and was very eager to try them. We started with a little amount and then mixed into his dry food so he could gradually switch to Iams. Impressive is the amount of protein the ocean fish flavour has, as we try to keep Lester's diet as much protein packed as possible. Given all that we still think that the best food for Lester is wet food, but cats have to have some dry biscuits to nibble on between the meals, and this one works for us.

My cat is addicted 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 15th November 2018 I was able to sample IAMS Vitality, my cat is fussy and doesn't always like biscuits. She was clawing at the bag for more. Her favourite flavour of the 3 is ocean fish. She loves fish. I started off giving them as treats now she can't get enough. Which I'm over the moon about as she needs a lil dental work so the dry biscuits will help so much. The biscuits are a decent size not too big, but just enough crunch to clean the teeth and a decent size for her little mouth. They smell of the ocean fish is actually quite good it's not over powering, asi dont like fish smell. It's not too oily either. It's too soon to say if she has any health benefits yet, but if she carries on munching them up I'm sure I will find out soo enough! Highly recommend the ocean fish flavour it was by far her favourite, followed by the chicken flavour, my cat agrees too. It's 5 paws up from us!

Our cat loved it! 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 14th November 2018 Our cat loved Iams for Vitality as much as his regular version of the Iams cat food. He would even return to a half finished bowl later to finish it. He would often clean his bowl.

It must be my birthday! 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 14th November 2018 To say both my cats thoroughly enjoyed the taste of IAMS for Vitality Ocean Fish would be an understatement. From the moment they heard the bag and it was opened they were moving around my feet in anticipation and it din't disappoint.

My cat loves this food! 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 14th November 2018 I received this as part of a trial. I use biscuits to supplement my cats diet and was previously buying a store brand product. Since using IAMS for vitality my cat has more energy and his coat seams smoother. He enjoys eating this product too, he often turns his nose up at other brands! I will definately continue to buy this product