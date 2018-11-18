By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Iams For Vitality Adult 1+ Catfood Ocean Fish 2Kg

Write a review
Iams For Vitality Adult 1+ Catfood Ocean Fish 2Kg
Product Description

  • For Vitality Adult Cat Food with Ocean Fish
  • IAMS for Vitality for adult cats with Ocean Fish is a 100% complete and balanced cat food for your cat. Our improved recipe contains 88% animal protein (out of total protein). With no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs and a wheat free recipe (produced in a factory that handles wheat). Only you know your pet's individual character, but IAMS knows the nutrition they need for the 7 signs of healthy vitality.
  • 7 Signs of Healthy Vitality:
  • Healthy Skin & Coat: Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat.
  • Healthy Urinary Tract: Formulated to reduce urinary pH.
  • Healthy Teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels to help reduce tartar build up for healthy teeth.
  • Strong Muscles: High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles.
  • Strong Immune System: Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system.
  • Healthy Digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion.
  • Healthy Heart: Taurine to nourish the heart.
  • The joy of healthy vitality is not simply visible health of your cat's happiness; it is the powerful combination of the two together. That's why we want to help cats live healthy, active and happy lives through the expert nutrition they truly enjoy. No compromise. And because we know that cats have different needs, we've developed recipes to fit their life stage and specific needs such as hairball control, light in fat, indoor and dental.
  • Adult and senior cat food with 88% of animal protein to support 7 signs of healthy vitality
  • Antioxidant blend with Vitamin E to help support the immune system of your pet
  • Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels for healthy teeth
  • Cat food lovingly developed with vets and over 70 years experience
  • Wheat free pet food with no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs
  • Pack size: 2KG
  • Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat
  • High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles
  • Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system
  • Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion
  • Taurine to nourish the heart

Information

Ingredients

Dried Chicken & Turkey 40% (Chicken 24%, A Natural Source of Taurine), Maize, Pork Fat, Ocean Fish (4.1%), Rice, Dried Beet Pulp (1.7%), Chicken Gravy, Fructooligosaccharides (0.69%), Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Brewer's Dried Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • Pet feed - not intended for human consumption.

Name and address

  • Spectrum Brands Group,
  • IAMS Europe B.V.,
  • Vosmatenweg 4,
  • 7742 PB Coevorden,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • IAMS careline: 00 800 241 53 421 (open 9am to 5pm), email: info@iams-service.eu

Net Contents

2kg

Safety information

Pet feed - not intended for human consumption.

403 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

My cat Loved this

5 stars

I received this product as part of a trial. my cat enjoyed it and I noticed him having a lot more energy and not being as hungry inbetween feeds

she loves it

5 stars

My cat is normally the most pickiest of eaters at the best of times so I thought I'd try this after seeing the advert and then ready how good it's supposed to be, well let's say she loves it and I don't recall every seeing her finish off a bowl in one sitting so safe to say this is on the shopping list from now on

Some food which made happy my lovely cat

5 stars

I'm so surprised how much my cat loves this dry food! He hates fish taste before but...IAMS it's his favourite!!!

Dinner time excitement

5 stars

My cat normally gets excited for dinner time but never have I seen him so delighted to see the bag of IAMS. I hardly get time to get it in his dish and he is munching away. He totally loves it and you can tell by the crunch its good for his teeth and gums. Definitely one to keep on the shopping lst

great

4 stars

We have tried now nearly all of the new Iams for vitality range and the ocean fish flavor is quite good too. Lester - our cat - was quite attracted to the smell of the biscuits and was very eager to try them. We started with a little amount and then mixed into his dry food so he could gradually switch to Iams. Impressive is the amount of protein the ocean fish flavour has, as we try to keep Lester's diet as much protein packed as possible. Given all that we still think that the best food for Lester is wet food, but cats have to have some dry biscuits to nibble on between the meals, and this one works for us.

My cat is addicted

5 stars

I was able to sample IAMS Vitality, my cat is fussy and doesn't always like biscuits. She was clawing at the bag for more. Her favourite flavour of the 3 is ocean fish. She loves fish. I started off giving them as treats now she can't get enough. Which I'm over the moon about as she needs a lil dental work so the dry biscuits will help so much. The biscuits are a decent size not too big, but just enough crunch to clean the teeth and a decent size for her little mouth. They smell of the ocean fish is actually quite good it's not over powering, asi dont like fish smell. It's not too oily either. It's too soon to say if she has any health benefits yet, but if she carries on munching them up I'm sure I will find out soo enough! Highly recommend the ocean fish flavour it was by far her favourite, followed by the chicken flavour, my cat agrees too. It's 5 paws up from us!

Our cat loved it!

5 stars

Our cat loved Iams for Vitality as much as his regular version of the Iams cat food. He would even return to a half finished bowl later to finish it. He would often clean his bowl.

It must be my birthday!

5 stars

To say both my cats thoroughly enjoyed the taste of IAMS for Vitality Ocean Fish would be an understatement. From the moment they heard the bag and it was opened they were moving around my feet in anticipation and it din't disappoint.

My cat loves this food!

5 stars

I received this as part of a trial. I use biscuits to supplement my cats diet and was previously buying a store brand product. Since using IAMS for vitality my cat has more energy and his coat seams smoother. He enjoys eating this product too, he often turns his nose up at other brands! I will definately continue to buy this product

Fussy Cats Loved This

5 stars

My two black moggies can be very fussy but both really enjoyed this food. I've been trying it for 4 weeks and they can't get enough. Both seem to be more active and have lost a little weight (both were slightly overweight before so that's positive) and are really enjoying the flavour. It's definitely something I would buy again in the future.

