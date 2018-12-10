By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Iams Adult 1+ Cat Food With Fresh Chicken 2Kg

5(780)Write a review
£ 11.00
£5.50/kg

Product Description

  • For Vitality Adult Cat Food with Fresh Chicken
  • IAMS for Vitality for adult cats with Fresh Chicken is a 100% complete and balanced cat food for your cat. Our improved recipe contains 87% animal protein (out of total protein). With no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs and a wheat free recipe (produced in a factory that handles wheat). Only you know your pet's individual character, but IAMS knows the nutrition they need for the 7 signs of healthy vitality.
  • 7 Signs of Healthy Vitality:
  • Healthy Skin & Coat: Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat.
  • Healthy Urinary Tract: Formulated to reduce urinary pH.
  • Healthy Teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels to help reduce tartar build up for healthy teeth.
  • Strong Muscles: High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles.
  • Strong Immune System: Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system.
  • Healthy Digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion.
  • Healthy Heart: Taurine to nourish the heart.
  • The joy of healthy vitality is not simply visible health of your cat's happiness; it is the powerful combination of the two together. That's why we want to help cats live healthy, active and happy lives through the expert nutrition they truly enjoy. No compromise. And because we know that cats have different needs, we've developed recipes to fit their life stage and specific needs such as hairball control, light in fat, indoor and dental.
  • Adult and senior cat food with 87% of animal protein to support 7 signs of healthy vitality
  • Antioxidant blend with Vitamin E to help support the immune system of your pet
  • Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels for healthy teeth
  • Cat food lovingly developed with vets and over 70 years experience
  • Wheat free pet food with no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs
  • Pack size: 2KG
Information

Ingredients

Dried Chicken & Turkey 40% (Chicken 24%, A Natural Source of Taurine), Maize, Sorghum, Pork Fat, Fresh Chicken (4.1%), Dried Beet Pulp (1.7%), Chicken Gravy, Fructooligosaccharides (0.69%), Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Brewer's Dried Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • Pet feed - not intended for human consumption.

Name and address

  • Spectrum Brands Group,
  • IAMS Europe B.V.,
  • Vosmatenweg 4,
  • 7742 PB Coevorden,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • IAMS careline: 00 800 241 53 421 (open 9am to 5pm), email: info@iams-service.eu

Net Contents

1 x 2kg

Safety information

View more safety information

Pet feed - not intended for human consumption.

780 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

One of the best biscuits our cats have had

5 stars

Our cats are pretty fussy with the food they eat however, no complaints with the IAMS food! They really enjoyed this.

Great cat food, will definitely be buying more!

5 stars

My cat is quite a fussy bum when it comes to dry food, she will seem to like one flavour or brand with the first bowl or two, then she will decide she doesn't like it and it will be sat in the back of the cupboard for a few weeks until she decides she likes it again. However she actually didn't do that with these IAMS biscuits, with all three flavours too.

My cats loved it

5 stars

My cat couldn't get enough of this food she absolutely loves it.

Great for fussy eaters!

5 stars

This is great cat food, I received a sample of the chicken, lamb and ocean fish and my picky cat who usually won't touch biscuits has relished all three! It's so nice to see him enjoy himself as he's had a rough start to life, still lords it over me though! :)

Good but unfortunate effects

3 stars

I got this as part of a trial. My cat loved the taste, but unfortunately this flavour also gave my cat diarrhoea, so unfortunately had to stop giving it to him after a few days.

Iams

5 stars

I had this to review my cat tried it and loved it very much

IAMS VITALITY CHICKEN FLAVOUR

5 stars

MY cats got to try this great product as we got to try them now my cats can be fussy but as soon as opened bag I couldn't get them out quick enough and gone just as quick the biscuits were right size as some can be too big but all my cats loved them and have stopped eating other biscuits but worth every penny great product.

Love it!

5 stars

I usually have to buy 3 different branda of dry cat food as my cats are so fussy! One also doent usually east chicken ... all 3 love this even the chicken flavour! Great value and im bery happy ! So are the cats

She is really happy with this flavour!

5 stars

This was the first flavour that she tried and as soon as i opened the bag she was meowing! This doesnt normally happen unless its treats so I could see she really wanted to try the flavour. She finished the whole bag with no complaints and has seemed so happy on this flavour. Her coat does look rather shiny recently but she hasnt seemed to have had more energy.

HIGH in nutriance.

5 stars

This cat food contains a lot of feeds at a low price saving a lot of money. It's quite high in nutriance and provides my cat with the energy it needs. My cat really enjoys the food.

1-10 of 780 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

