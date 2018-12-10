Iams Adult 1+ Cat Food With Fresh Chicken 2Kg

One of the best biscuits our cats have had
Our cats are pretty fussy with the food they eat however, no complaints with the IAMS food! They really enjoyed this.
Great cat food, will definitely be buying more!
My cat is quite a fussy bum when it comes to dry food, she will seem to like one flavour or brand with the first bowl or two, then she will decide she doesn't like it and it will be sat in the back of the cupboard for a few weeks until she decides she likes it again. However she actually didn't do that with these IAMS biscuits, with all three flavours too.
My cats loved it
My cat couldn't get enough of this food she absolutely loves it.
Great for fussy eaters!
This is great cat food, I received a sample of the chicken, lamb and ocean fish and my picky cat who usually won't touch biscuits has relished all three! It's so nice to see him enjoy himself as he's had a rough start to life, still lords it over me though! :)
Good but unfortunate effects
I got this as part of a trial. My cat loved the taste, but unfortunately this flavour also gave my cat diarrhoea, so unfortunately had to stop giving it to him after a few days.
Iams
I had this to review my cat tried it and loved it very much
IAMS VITALITY CHICKEN FLAVOUR
MY cats got to try this great product as we got to try them now my cats can be fussy but as soon as opened bag I couldn't get them out quick enough and gone just as quick the biscuits were right size as some can be too big but all my cats loved them and have stopped eating other biscuits but worth every penny great product.
Love it!
I usually have to buy 3 different branda of dry cat food as my cats are so fussy! One also doent usually east chicken ... all 3 love this even the chicken flavour! Great value and im bery happy ! So are the cats
She is really happy with this flavour!
This was the first flavour that she tried and as soon as i opened the bag she was meowing! This doesnt normally happen unless its treats so I could see she really wanted to try the flavour. She finished the whole bag with no complaints and has seemed so happy on this flavour. Her coat does look rather shiny recently but she hasnt seemed to have had more energy.
HIGH in nutriance.
This cat food contains a lot of feeds at a low price saving a lot of money. It's quite high in nutriance and provides my cat with the energy it needs. My cat really enjoys the food.