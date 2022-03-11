Iams Cat Food Adult Light In Fat With Chicken 2Kg

IAMS for Vitality Light in Fat / Sterilised for adult and senior cats with fresh chicken is a 100% complete and balanced expert nutrition that helps to support your cat's 7 signs of healthy vitality, whilst managing your feline's weight. All of this packed into a tasty recipe with 84% animal protein (out of total protein) for your pet to enjoy every day. - IAMS - Supporting 7 signs of healthy vitality - IAMS for Vitality Light in Fat / Sterilised with fresh chicken for adult and senior cats is a 100% complete and balanced pet food that nourishes your cat's healthy vitality - Contains 30% less fat vs. IAMS Cat adult with fresh chicken - Strong immune system: Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system - Healthy urinary tract: Formulated to reduce urinary pH - Healthy skin & coat: Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat - Healthy teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels to help reduce tartar build up for healthy teeth - Strong muscles: High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles - Healthy digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion - Healthy heart: Taurine to nourish the heart - No fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs - Wheat free* * Produced in a factory that handles wheat.

Advanced recipe with excellent taste & nutrition Strong immune system 30% Less fat

Pack size: 2KG

Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles Taurine to nourish the heart

Ingredients

Dried Chicken & Turkey 36% (Chicken 22%, a Natural Source of Taurine), Maize, Maize Grits, Sorghum, Fresh Chicken (4.1%), Barley, Dried Beet Pulp (2.5%), Pork Fat, Chicken Gravy, Brewer's Dried Yeast, Fructooligosaccharides (0.69%), Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil

Allergy Information

Free From: Wheat

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Always ensure fresh water is available. When switching to Iams, gradually introduce over 4 days. Your cat may eat more or less depending on age, temperament and activity. In keeping with the cat's natural behaviour, we recommend you divide the daily portion into at least 2 meals a day. The following values are rough guidelines. Actual requirements may vary. Please adjust your cat's feeding amounts to maintain ideal body weight. Cat's weight & the Daily amount in grams/day. Weight Amount Per Day / Weight Maintenance / Weight Reduction 4kg 60-80g, 50g 6kg 85-120g, 80g 8kg 115-160g, 105g 10kg 145-200g, 130g 12kg 175-240g, 155g

Additives