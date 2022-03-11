We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Iams Cat Food Adult Light In Fat With Chicken 2Kg

Iams Cat Food Adult Light In Fat With Chicken 2Kg
IAMS for Vitality Light in Fat / Sterilised for adult and senior cats with fresh chicken is a 100% complete and balanced expert nutrition that helps to support your cat's 7 signs of healthy vitality, whilst managing your feline's weight. All of this packed into a tasty recipe with 84% animal protein (out of total protein) for your pet to enjoy every day.- IAMS- Supporting 7 signs of healthy vitality- IAMS for Vitality Light in Fat / Sterilised with fresh chicken for adult and senior cats is a 100% complete and balanced pet food that nourishes your cat's healthy vitality- Contains 30% less fat vs. IAMS Cat adult with fresh chicken- Strong immune system: Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system- Healthy urinary tract: Formulated to reduce urinary pH- Healthy skin & coat: Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat- Healthy teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels to help reduce tartar build up for healthy teeth- Strong muscles: High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles- Healthy digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion- Healthy heart: Taurine to nourish the heart- No fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs- Wheat free** Produced in a factory that handles wheat.
Advanced recipe with excellent taste & nutritionStrong immune system30% Less fat
Pack size: 2KG
Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coatHigh quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong musclesTaurine to nourish the heart

Ingredients

Dried Chicken & Turkey 36% (Chicken 22%, a Natural Source of Taurine), Maize, Maize Grits, Sorghum, Fresh Chicken (4.1%), Barley, Dried Beet Pulp (2.5%), Pork Fat, Chicken Gravy, Brewer's Dried Yeast, Fructooligosaccharides (0.69%), Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil

Allergy Information

Free From: Wheat

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Always ensure fresh water is available. When switching to Iams, gradually introduce over 4 days. Your cat may eat more or less depending on age, temperament and activity. In keeping with the cat's natural behaviour, we recommend you divide the daily portion into at least 2 meals a day.The following values are rough guidelines. Actual requirements may vary. Please adjust your cat's feeding amounts to maintain ideal body weight.Cat's weight & the Daily amount in grams/day.Weight Amount Per Day / Weight Maintenance / Weight Reduction4kg 60-80g, 50g6kg 85-120g, 80g8kg 115-160g, 105g10kg 145-200g, 130g12kg 175-240g, 155g

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Genetically Modified Ingredients

