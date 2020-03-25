Iams Large Adult Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg

Good product 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 22nd November 2018 My fussy collie ate this every time, doesn't usually happen as she prefers our food. The smell is great compared to other food we've used and the kibble size is just right for both of my dogs, they often leave larger pieces of other food. So easy to open and close and no mess when serving. We tried both flavours and they went down a treat. I haven't seen any differences yet but it's early days and I think that the fact they actually finish each meal is a great indication.

Perfection 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 11th November 2018 I have always been interested and keen to ensure I am providing the best nutrition for our family- including the animals. After endless research and a difficault time finding the "right" products- Iams has made this choice simple with just 1 product! Oscar is loving life!

Excellent 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 8th November 2018 I received my iams pack and thought my dog would turn his nose up at it. How wrong was I he loved it. Ate nearly a full bowl in 1 go. He only has to hear the bag rattle now and he comes running. His coat is a lot shinier and he has more energy since switching to iams vitality. I will definatly continue buying it in future.

Great Quality 4 stars Review from iams.co.uk 5th November 2018 Not only is it good quality food that is good for my dogs well being but he loves it too

Great nutrition value. Defiantly a hit with my dog 4 stars Review from iams.co.uk 5th November 2018 My four year old German Shorthaired Pointer has been eating this product for three weeks. I was concerned about switching over to a new brand but it didn’t cause any stomach upsets. My dog has enjoyed the food and hasn’t left any in her bowl. The size of the food is perfect for her size. It also fits in her slow eating puzzle ball. This food has maintained her perfect weight and he coat is shiny. I would definitely recommend this product my dog will continue to be fed it.

Happy dogs!! 4 stars Review from iams.co.uk 4th November 2018 I have two dogs, one very fussy and one who is the opposite, both have really enjoyed this food. My fussy dog has stood excitedly by her bowl each mealtime just waiting for me to dish out her portion and she is eating it all so I am very happy.

Fantastic..my dog loves this... 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 3rd November 2018 First time I've tried IAMS as always thought it was a bit expensive. However, my Alfie lives it. I've seen a noticeable difference in his coat and behaviour. Alfie is a collie and pretty hyper as still young but this food has less additives and clearly making a difference. We will definitely be sticking with this from now on..

Cruncy munchy 4 stars Review from iams.co.uk 3rd November 2018 My dog does like this product as i hear him crunching away at his food. He does enjoy it as with other foods they canbremain in his bowl until he gets around to eating it!!

Couldn't get enough! 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 3rd November 2018 I think my dog was more excited than I was when the parcel came as he kept sniffing and barking at it! I finally opened it and gave him some to try. Spot is a 4 year old Collie X Lurcher and loves his food although sometimes it can upset his tummy. This was definitely not the case with IAMS. He seemed fuller and happier after every meal.