Iams Large Adult Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg

Product Description

  • For Vitality Adult Dog Food Large Breed with Fresh Chicken
  • IAMS for Vitality for adult large breed dogs with Fresh Chicken is a 100% complete and balanced dog food with up to 85% of animal protein (out of total protein). With no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs and a wheat free recipe (produced in a factory that handles wheat). Only you know your pet's individual character, but IAMS knows the nutrition they need for the 7 signs of healthy vitality.
  • 7 Signs of Healthy Vitality:
  • Healthy Skin & Coat: Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat.
  • Healthy Teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels to help reduce tartar build up for healthy teeth.
  • Strong Muscles: High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles.
  • Strong Immune System: Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system.
  • Healthy Digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion.
  • Healthy Heart: Key nutrients to help nourish the heart.
  • Strong Bones: Enriched with essential minerals and vitamin D.
  • The joy of healthy vitality is not simply visible health of your dog's happiness; it is the powerful combination of the two together. That's why we want to help dogs live healthy, active and happy lives through the expert nutrition they truly enjoy. No compromise. And because we know that dogs have different needs, we've developed recipes to suit small & medium and large breed dogs.
  • Dog food for large breeds with up to 85% of animal protein to support 7 signs of healthy vitality
  • Antioxidant blend with Vitamin E to help support the immune system of your dog
  • Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels for healthy teeth
  • Dog food lovingly developed with vets and over 70 years experience
  • Wheat free pet food with no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs
  • Pack size: 2KG
  • Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat
  • High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles
  • Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system
  • Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion
  • Key nutrients to help nourish the heart

Dried Chicken & Turkey 24% (including Chicken 14%), Maize, Maize Grits, Barley, Animal Fat, Fresh Chicken (4.7%), Sorghum, Dried Beet Pulp (2.7%), Chicken Gravy, Minerals (including Sodium Hexametaphosphate (0.38%)), Fructooligosaccharides (0.21%), Brewer's Dried Yeast

  • Free From: Wheat

Store in a cool dry place

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

  • Pet feed - not intended for human consumption.

  • Spectrum Brands Group,
  • IAMS Europe B.V.,
  • Vosmatenweg 4,
  • 7742 PB Coevorden,
  • The Netherlands.

  • IAMS careline: 00 800 241 53 421 (open 9am to 5pm), email: info@iams-service.eu

2kg

Good product

5 stars

My fussy collie ate this every time, doesn't usually happen as she prefers our food. The smell is great compared to other food we've used and the kibble size is just right for both of my dogs, they often leave larger pieces of other food. So easy to open and close and no mess when serving. We tried both flavours and they went down a treat. I haven't seen any differences yet but it's early days and I think that the fact they actually finish each meal is a great indication.

Perfection

5 stars

I have always been interested and keen to ensure I am providing the best nutrition for our family- including the animals. After endless research and a difficault time finding the "right" products- Iams has made this choice simple with just 1 product! Oscar is loving life!

Excellent

5 stars

I received my iams pack and thought my dog would turn his nose up at it. How wrong was I he loved it. Ate nearly a full bowl in 1 go. He only has to hear the bag rattle now and he comes running. His coat is a lot shinier and he has more energy since switching to iams vitality. I will definatly continue buying it in future.

Great Quality

4 stars

Not only is it good quality food that is good for my dogs well being but he loves it too

Great nutrition value. Defiantly a hit with my dog

4 stars

My four year old German Shorthaired Pointer has been eating this product for three weeks. I was concerned about switching over to a new brand but it didn’t cause any stomach upsets. My dog has enjoyed the food and hasn’t left any in her bowl. The size of the food is perfect for her size. It also fits in her slow eating puzzle ball. This food has maintained her perfect weight and he coat is shiny. I would definitely recommend this product my dog will continue to be fed it.

Happy dogs!!

4 stars

I have two dogs, one very fussy and one who is the opposite, both have really enjoyed this food. My fussy dog has stood excitedly by her bowl each mealtime just waiting for me to dish out her portion and she is eating it all so I am very happy.

Fantastic..my dog loves this...

5 stars

First time I've tried IAMS as always thought it was a bit expensive. However, my Alfie lives it. I've seen a noticeable difference in his coat and behaviour. Alfie is a collie and pretty hyper as still young but this food has less additives and clearly making a difference. We will definitely be sticking with this from now on..

Cruncy munchy

4 stars

My dog does like this product as i hear him crunching away at his food. He does enjoy it as with other foods they canbremain in his bowl until he gets around to eating it!!

Couldn't get enough!

5 stars

I think my dog was more excited than I was when the parcel came as he kept sniffing and barking at it! I finally opened it and gave him some to try. Spot is a 4 year old Collie X Lurcher and loves his food although sometimes it can upset his tummy. This was definitely not the case with IAMS. He seemed fuller and happier after every meal.

Great shiny coat

5 stars

My girls loved them as they were excited when I put them down. Great nutrition ingredients which shows in their glossy coat after just over a week. Lovely size pieces for them and great flavours to choose from

