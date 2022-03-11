Iams Senior 7+ Cat Food With Ocean Fish 2Kg

IAMS for Vitality for senior cats with ocean fish is a 100% complete and balanced expert nutrition helping to support your cat's 7 signs of healthy vitality, so you can admire their shiny coat and healthy skin. All of this packed into a tasty recipe with 88% animal protein (out of total protein) for your pet to enjoy every day. - Supporting 7 signs of healthy vitality - IAMS for Vitality with ocean fish for senior cats is a 100% complete and balanced pet food that nourishes your cat's healthy vitality - Healthy digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion - Healthy joints: High quality animal protein and essential nutrients to promote healthy joints - Healthy heart: Taurine to nourish the heart - Strong immune system: Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system - Healthy skin & coat: Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat - Healthy urinary tract: Formulated to reduce urinary pH - Healthy teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels to help reduce tartar build up for healthy teeth - 88% animal protein (out of total protein) - No fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs - Wheat free (produced in a factory that handles wheat)

IAMS offers expert nutrition in a wide range of tasty recipes for each and every pet, all to support your cat's healthy vitality. Discover our complete and balanced recipes with high quality animal protein and an irresistible taste locked in every bite to support a healthy, happy and active life for all cats. This is why all of our recipes are made for your cat's needs to allow their unique personality to shine through. From our beginnings in 1946, Paul F. IAMS sought out new ways to create premium, quality pet food that would help give cats and dogs healthy, active and happy lives. Passionate about our furry friends, Paul believed the only way to provide the best possible food and pet care products was to understand cats and dogs better than anyone else in the industry. By spending time with breeders and nutritionists, he learned the importance of proteins and the role of fat in pet food diets. He was the first to consider cats and dogs primarily as carnivores, a perception which was to revolutionise the whole of the pet food industry. Taking in all that he learnt, Paul created his first small batch of dog food, Batch 999 in 1946, which he defined to be 99.9% close to perfection. It was everything he believed in and it set a new standard for pet food; advanced nutrition to make a substantive difference to the health and vitality of pets. This belief has become the basis for innovation after innovation. Today, we still believe we can enhance the lives of millions of pets around the world. IAMS is committed to innovation and quality by insisting on rigorous ingredient inspections throughout the manufacturing process, from initial truckload sample screenings to the moment our pet food bags leave the plant. We are not light when it also comes to control; with each batch of formula produced, we undertake a complete nutritional analysis to make sure all of our ingredients are safe for your pet's health and enjoyment. Through innovative research, breakthroughs and by following our unique nutritional philosophy, we're committed to give cats and dogs exactly what Paul IAMS intended; happy and active lives full of healthy vitality. With IAMS, we are here to champion the joy of healthy vitality. We provide complete and balanced nutrition that combines superior animal protein and an irresistible taste to support your pet's health without compromising on a tasty enjoyable meal. Giving your pets the tasty food they love, with all the nutrition they need from a trusted brand with over 70 years of experience in pet nutrition, no compromise. The joy of healthy vitality is not simply visible health or your pet's happiness; it is the powerful combination of the two together. With IAMS, you can really see and let your pet's true personality shine through. Nourishing healthy vitality of pets through expert nutrition they truly enjoy. No compromise.

Pack size: 2KG

Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion High quality animal protein and essential nutrients to promote healthy joints Taurine to nourish the heart Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat

Ingredients

Dried Chicken & Turkey 41% (Chicken 25%, a Natural Source of Taurine), Maize, Pork Fat, Rice, Ocean Fish (4.1%), Dried Beet Pulp (2.4%), Chicken Gravy, Fructooligosaccharides (0.69%), Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Brewer's Dried Yeast, Glucosamine (from Animal Tissues): (0.04%)

Allergy Information

Free From: Wheat

Net Contents

2kg

Preparation and Usage

Always ensure fresh water is available. When switching to IAMS, gradually introduce over 4 days. Your cat may eat more or less depending on age, temperament and activity. In keeping with the cat's natural behaviour, we recommend you divide the daily portion into at least 2 meals a day. The following values are rough guidelines. Actual requirements may vary. Please adjust your cat's feeding amounts to maintain ideal body weight. Cat's weight & the daily amount in grams/day. Weight: 2kg, Amount Per Day: 30-40g Weight: 3kg, Amount Per Day: 40-60g Weight: 4kg, Amount Per Day: 55-80g Weight: 5kg, Amount Per Day: 70-95g Weight: 6kg, Amount Per Day: 85-115g Weight: 7kg, Amount Per Day: 95-135g

