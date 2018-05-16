Iams Cat Food Senior With Ocean Fish 800G

Product Description
- Producer and weight statement: see back of pack. Always provide fresh water.
- IAMS for Vitality for senior cats with Ocean Fish is a 100% complete and balanced food for your cat. No fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs. Wheat free (produced in a factory that handles wheat). Our improved recipe contains 88% of animal protein (out of total protein) and added glucosamine to support healthy joints. It is formulated to support urinary health and the strong immune system of your pet. With no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs and a wheat free recipe (produced in a factory that handles wheat). Only you know your pet's individual character, but IAMS knows the nutrition they need for the 7 signs of healthy vitality.
- 7 Signs of Healthy Vitality:
- Healthy Joints: High quality animal protein and essential nutrients to promote healthy joints.
- Healthy Digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion.
- Strong Immune System: Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system.
- Healthy Skin & Coat: Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat.
- Healthy Urinary Tract: Formulated to reduce urinary pH.
- Healthy Teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels to help reduce tartar build up for healthy teeth.
- Healthy Heart: Taurine to nourish the heart.
- The joy of healthy vitality is not simply visible health of your cat's happiness; it is the powerful combination of the two together. That's why we want to help cats live healthy, active and happy lives through the expert nutrition they truly enjoy. No compromise. And because we know that cats have different needs, we've developed recipes to fit their life stage and specific needs such as hairball control, light in fat, indoor and dental.
- Green Dot
- 100% Recyclable
- Senior cat food with 88% of animal protein to support 7 signs of healthy vitality
- With added glucosamine to support healthy joints
- Antioxidant blend with Vitamin E to help support the immune system of your pet
- Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels for healthy teeth
- Cat food lovingly developed with vets and over 70 years experience
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Chicken & Turkey 41% (Chicken 25%, a Natural Source of Taurine), Maize, Pork Fat, Rice, Ocean Fish (4.1%), Dried Beet Pulp (2.4%), Chicken Gravy, Fructooligosaccharides (0.69%), Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Brewer's Dried Yeast, Glucosamine (from Animal Tissues): (0.04%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and ensure bag is always sealed.Best before date, manufacturing date, batch code and approval number: see coding on package.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guidelines
- 24h / g
- 2kg - 30-40g, 3kg - 40-60g, 4kg - 55-80g, 5kg - 70-95g, 6kg - 85-115g, 7kg - 95-135g
- Always ensure fresh water is available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- IAMS Europe B.V.,
- Vosmatenweg 4,
- 7742 PB Coevorden,
- Netherlands.
Return to
- Careline free phone
- 00-800 241 53 421
- www.iams.eu
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Protein:
|36%
|Fat Content:
|12.5%
|Omega-6 fatty acids:
|2.5%
|Omega-3 fatty acids:
|0.26%
|Crude ash:
|7.3%
|Crude fibres:
|1.8%
|Calcium:
|1.4%
|Phosphorus:
|1.2%
|Magnesium:
|0.091%
|Taurine:
|2000mg/kg
|Vitamin A:
|61649IU
|Vitamin D3:
|1772IU
|Vitamin E:
|153mg
|L-carnitine:
|50mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate (copper):
|10mg
|Potassium iodide (iodine):
|1.3mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate (manganese):
|4.7mg
|Zinc oxide (zinc):
|116mg
|Acidity regulator: sodium bisulphate:
|1%
|Additives:^ (/kg)
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace elements:
|-
|^Supplemented levels added at time of manufacture
|-
