Iams Cat Food Senior With Chicken 800G

Amazing!
Had always fed my cat wet food and offered whiskas or harringtons dry alongside but she rarely touched them. Decided to try Iams after the vet recommended a fully dry diet due to her teeth and plaque and I am amazed to see my cat transitioned herself to an almost entirely dry diet! Never seen her go mad for dry food like it. 10/10. Just wish they wouldn’t test on animals :-(
10 Years Younger
I feel compelled to write. My cat Daisy is now 14 years of age. We recently moved her onto Iams for Vitality Senior 7+ with fresh chicken which is also gluten free. Within 1 week I notice that her coat had become softer, within 1 month she has less hairballs and no more need for medication to aid her digestion. We also moved home recently and I was concerned this may cause her anxiety and urine infection (as has in past) but I can honestly say she is the happiest she has ever been. She is positively bright eyed and bushy tailed, almost kitten like! Cannot recommend highly enough, thank you IAMS!
Healthy Happy well fed fur babies
Absolutely love this range it has finally got my cats enjoying dry food again and was a easy transition to make. They are all clearly looking healthier with glossy coats and I am reassured they are getting all the health benefits they need whilst enjoying a tasty meal
Great results
My cat just cannot get enough of this product and now refuses anything else. He has a sensitive tummy and there was quite a remarkable positive difference in his digestion. His coat seemed shinier and generally in better condition within a short time. I now purchase this product instead of the previous dry food because he likes it so much and it seems to be working wonders with his tummy in particular