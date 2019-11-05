By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Iams Cat Food Senior With Chicken 800G

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Iams Cat Food Senior With Chicken 800G
£ 4.80
£6.00/kg

  • For Vitality Senior Cat Food with Fresh Chicken
  • IAMS for Vitality for senior cats with Fresh Chicken is a 100% complete and balanced food for your cat. Our improved recipe contains 88% of animal protein (out of total protein) and added glucosamine to support healthy joints. It is formulated to support urinary health and the strong immune system of your pet. With no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs and a wheat free recipe (produced in a factory that handles wheat). Only you know your pet's individual character, but IAMS knows the nutrition they need for the 7 signs of healthy vitality.
  • 7 Signs of Healthy Vitality:
  • Healthy Joints: High quality animal protein and essential nutrients to promote healthy joints.
  • Healthy Digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion.
  • Strong Immune System: Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system.
  • Healthy Skin & Coat: Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat.
  • Healthy Urinary Tract: Formulated to reduce urinary pH.
  • Healthy Teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels to help reduce tartar build up for healthy teeth.
  • Healthy Heart: Taurine to nourish the heart.
  • The joy of healthy vitality is not simply visible health of your cat's happiness; it is the powerful combination of the two together. That's why we want to help cats live healthy, active and happy lives through the expert nutrition they truly enjoy. No compromise. And because we know that cats have different needs, we've developed recipes to fit their life stage and specific needs such as hairball control, light in fat, indoor and dental.
  • Adult and senior cat food with 88% of animal protein to support 7 signs of healthy vitality
  • With added glucosamine to support healthy joints
  • Antioxidant blend with Vitamin E to help support the immune system of your pet
  • Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels for healthy teeth
  • Cat food lovingly developed with vets and over 70 years experience
  • Pack size: 800G
  • High quality animal protein and essential nutrients to promote healthy joints
  • Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion
  • Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system
  • Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat
  • Taurine to nourish the heart

Dried Chicken & Turkey 42% (Chicken 25%, A Natural Source of Taurine), Maize, Sorghum, Fresh Chicken (4.1%), Pork Fat, Dried Beet Pulp (2.4%), Chicken Gravy, Maize Grits, Fructooligosaccharides (0.69%), Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Brewer's Dried Yeast, Glucosamine (from Animal Tissues): (0.04%)

  • Free From: Wheat

Store in a cool dry place

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

  • Pet feed - not intended for human consumption.

  • Spectrum Brands Group,
  • IAMS Europe B.V.,
  • Vosmatenweg 4,
  • 7742 PB Coevorden,
  • The Netherlands.

  • IAMS careline: 00 800 241 53 421 (open 9am to 5pm), email: info@iams-service.eu

1 x 800g

Pet feed - not intended for human consumption.

Amazing!

Had always fed my cat wet food and offered whiskas or harringtons dry alongside but she rarely touched them. Decided to try Iams after the vet recommended a fully dry diet due to her teeth and plaque and I am amazed to see my cat transitioned herself to an almost entirely dry diet! Never seen her go mad for dry food like it. 10/10. Just wish they wouldn’t test on animals :-(

10 Years Younger

I feel compelled to write. My cat Daisy is now 14 years of age. We recently moved her onto Iams for Vitality Senior 7+ with fresh chicken which is also gluten free. Within 1 week I notice that her coat had become softer, within 1 month she has less hairballs and no more need for medication to aid her digestion. We also moved home recently and I was concerned this may cause her anxiety and urine infection (as has in past) but I can honestly say she is the happiest she has ever been. She is positively bright eyed and bushy tailed, almost kitten like! Cannot recommend highly enough, thank you IAMS!

Healthy Happy well fed fur babies

Absolutely love this range it has finally got my cats enjoying dry food again and was a easy transition to make. They are all clearly looking healthier with glossy coats and I am reassured they are getting all the health benefits they need whilst enjoying a tasty meal

Great results

My cat just cannot get enough of this product and now refuses anything else. He has a sensitive tummy and there was quite a remarkable positive difference in his digestion. His coat seemed shinier and generally in better condition within a short time. I now purchase this product instead of the previous dry food because he likes it so much and it seems to be working wonders with his tummy in particular

