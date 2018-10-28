Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Cheesy Croquettes 200G

Cheese please
2yr old grandson likes them but not as much as the fishies!
Organic Vegetables 33% (Cauliflowers (22%), Onions), Organic Potatoes 30% (Water, Organic Dried Potato, Organic Potatoes), Organic Breadcrumbs 26% (Water and Organic Ingredients: Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Teff Flour, Potato Starch, Salt*, Paprika), Organic Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) 11%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no Organic certification
Keep me frozen in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.Please don't refreeze me after defrosting, I won't like it!
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook me straight from frozen.
Pre-heat oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6.
Remove all packaging, place croquettes on a baking tray in centre of the oven and cook for 16 minutes. Please ensure I am piping hot throughout before serving. Appliances can vary, these are guidelines only. Please don't microwave me.
I'm produced in the UK
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per croquette
|Energy
|851kJ/203kcal
|213kJ/51kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|2.5g
|-of which saturates
|2.9g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|22.8g
|5.7g
|-of which sugars
|0.9g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.9g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.08g
Warning: When eating me, always be careful as hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019