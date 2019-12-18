By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Wild Mushroom Pate 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Wild Mushroom Pate 125G
£ 3.50
£2.80/100g

Offer

1/3 of a jar (41g)
  • Energy220kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 536kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • A medium coarse oven roasted mushroom pâté topped with red wine and shallot chutney.
  • Tesco finest * Wild Mushroom Pâté with Red Wine & Shallot Chutney 1 x 125g Using a mix of wild and roasted mushrooms expertly blended with crème fraiche, porcini mushroom stock, rosemary and thyme. Finished with lemon juice and tarragon for a coarse and full flavoured pâté. Topped with a caramelised shallot and red wine chutney.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Caramelised Shallot and Red Wine Chutney (20%) [Water, Brown Sugar, Roasted Shallot (11%) [Shallots, Sunflower Oil], Red Onion, Red Wine (3.5%), Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectin), Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper], Roasted Mushroom (13%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Wild Mushroom Mix (6%) [Fairy Ring Mushroom, Chanterelle Mushroom, Black Mushroom, White Mushroom], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice, Porcini Mushroom Bouillon [Mushroom Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Salt, Rehydrated Potato, Porcini Mushroom, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder], Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Tarragon, Thyme, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 3 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar
Energy536kJ / 129kcal220kJ / 53kcal
Fat8.9g3.6g
Saturates3.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate9.4g3.9g
Sugars6.4g2.6g
Fibre1.2g0.5g
Protein2.2g0.9g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

