Tesco Finest Wild Mushroom Pate 125G
- Energy220kJ 53kcal3%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 536kJ / 129kcal
Product Description
- A medium coarse oven roasted mushroom pâté topped with red wine and shallot chutney.
- Tesco finest * Wild Mushroom Pâté with Red Wine & Shallot Chutney 1 x 125g Using a mix of wild and roasted mushrooms expertly blended with crème fraiche, porcini mushroom stock, rosemary and thyme. Finished with lemon juice and tarragon for a coarse and full flavoured pâté. Topped with a caramelised shallot and red wine chutney.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Caramelised Shallot and Red Wine Chutney (20%) [Water, Brown Sugar, Roasted Shallot (11%) [Shallots, Sunflower Oil], Red Onion, Red Wine (3.5%), Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectin), Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper], Roasted Mushroom (13%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Wild Mushroom Mix (6%) [Fairy Ring Mushroom, Chanterelle Mushroom, Black Mushroom, White Mushroom], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice, Porcini Mushroom Bouillon [Mushroom Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Salt, Rehydrated Potato, Porcini Mushroom, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder], Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Tarragon, Thyme, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Contains approx. 3 servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar
|Energy
|536kJ / 129kcal
|220kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|3.9g
|Sugars
|6.4g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.2g
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
