Knorr Organic Beef Stock Pot 4X26g

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Recommended 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2018 This stock pot is so easy to use. The design of the box is great. it is no salty but is rich of flavour. It is gluten free and doesn’t take any different to their previous stock pots. I will be buying for. 100 % [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious beed stock 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2018 I was so impressed with the flavour and versatility of this stock pot. Firstly I tried making a gravy with it which was incredibly simple to do. The flavour was rich and delicious, complementing our roast beef beautifully. I then went online to the website that was printed on the packaging to find another recipe to try. I decided on the lasagne which I made when my mum came round for dinner. It was so easy to make and was bursting full of flavour! My husband went for a second helping and my mum said she loved it so much she wanted me to send her the link to the recipe. I think this is a fantastic product that adds instant flavour to your meal and I can't wait to try it in even more dishes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr organic stock pot 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2018 This stock pot is so easy to use and so versatile. It makes fantastic gravy as well as going great in so many recipes. The design of the box is also great, it has everything you need to know plus a link to the website where you will find loads of great recipes to make with your stock pot. The best thing about the stock pot is that it isn’t salty but has a full rich flavour. It is gluten free which is amazing because it doesn’t take any different to their previous stock pots. This is something that I would 100% be buying again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr Organic Beef Stock Pot 4 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2018 It is a great tasting little pot which adds a rich flavour to any dish. It is an easy way to transform your cooking. It couldn’t be simpler to use, you can either use it as a gravy or you you can add it to a range of food - from pies, pasta, mince, soup, casseroles and even curries! In fact the list is endless! It is very versatile and I find using two pots for a more fuller flavour helps lift your meal. The great thing is you are left with no lumps and unlike other stock, it doesn’t have a salty after taste. It is also free from artificial flavour and is gluten free. A must have in the pantry for effortless results for busy lives! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr organic 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2018 Very good it tastes great with steaks and potatos. it smells very intense. It is a good alternative to the sauce. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow! Game changer. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2018 We are trying to cut down on our food budget which means we are eating more pulses and beans and less meat. Mr Twoleftfeet has not accepted this change gracefully and many meals have been met with grumblings of "rabbit food" and "my cavemen ancestors..." So far this week I've made a shepherd pie with half meat/half beans and a stock pot which was greeted with "glad you've given up trying to make me eat like a veggie" a mixed bean chilli with NO meat and 2 stock pots stirred through which got the thumbs up and has been requested again - no mention of lack of meat! And yesterday We had beef in red wine cooked on the slow cooker. We would normally use a stock cube in this but used our last free stock pot instead. It added depth and richness to the dish and was enjoyed by everyone. Stock pots are replacing cubes in this house for sure. It's going to help cut our food budget and Mr's protests all at the same time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty 4 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2018 Used this in my normal spag bol recipe. Wouldnt know its gluten free. Still just as tasty as the normal version i use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely flavour 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2018 I add these stock pots to dishes such as Bolognese, chilli and cottage pies. They give a great flavour and are easy to use, I just stir them in. I also dissolve them into water for gravy, they dissolve easily and quickly. Great added flavour to cooking, easy and quick to use saving time and also the need to add other herbs. Being gluten free is a great added extra for any dietary restrictions. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes a tasty gravy 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th July 2018 I've not had much luck with making gravy from stock cubes before but really needed to make some to go with a meal the other day and thought I try it with the Knorr stock pot and it actually came out as a decent gravy. The taste was very authentic like made from real beef juices. I think it is a good alternative and handy to have in the house for emergencies. I have not used it in other dishes yet but often use stock pots for soups and things so I am looking forward to trying it in those. It comes across as a high quality product so far and I would definitely buy this instead of my usual stock cubes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]