Knorr Organic Beef Stock Pot 4X26g

£ 2.20
Product Description

  • Organic beef flavoured concentrated stock
  • Knorr Organic Beef Stock Pot will help you bring rich flavour into your dishes without a fuss. Our Knorr Organic Beef Stock Pot is made with quality organic ingredients. They’re slowly simmered with carrot and parsley create an authentic flavour, which makes it perfect for a number of dishes ranging from Bolognese sauce to casseroles, to name a few! Our Knorr Organic Beef Stock Pot is also free from artificial preservatives and colours, gluten free and has no added MSG, which makes them an excellent choice for creating an organic family-favourite meal!
  • Knorr is committed to using the very best ingredients in its products that are not only delicious, but sustainable. At Knorr, we believe that if you cook with a great stock that is made with carefully selected ingredients, which is slowly simmered to release rich flavour it will taste so good, you may need a bigger table to satisfy all your friends and family!
  • We also believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical and full of flavour as special occasion meals.
  • You can find a great selection of organic food recipes from Knorr and discover our other quality Organic Stock Pot variants such as Chicken and Vegetable at www.knorr.com/uk, don't hesitate to take a look!
  • Discover a World of Rich Flavour with organically sourced ingredients
  • Enjoy our new Knorr Organic Beef Stock Pot, certified by Soil Association
  • Knorr Organic Beef Stock Pot is made with succulent Beef that adds rich flavour to your dishes
  • Simply add to dishes such as Bolognese sauce and beef casseroles or use as a rich & flavoursome base for stews
  • Gluten Free? Yes, of course
  • Free from artificial colours and preservatives: Absolutely
  • Pack size: 104G

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated beef stock (63%) (water, beef†), salt, palm fat†, cane sugar†, flavourings, potassium chloride, caramelised sugar†, gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), maltodextrin†, yeast extract, carrots† (0.4%), lovage root†, leek†, parsley†. †Certified organic ingredients (EU + Non-EU agriculture)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Pots:
  • - Adding directly to your dish.
  • - Alternatively, dissolving into 500ml of boiling water.
  • - For a lighter stock, use 750ml of water.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

104g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)22 kJ24 kJ455 kJ30 kJ
Energy (kcal)5 kcal6 kcal108 kcal8 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g7.4 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)0.2 g0.2 g3.7 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g7.5 g<0.5 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g5.7 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g0.8 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g2.7 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.75 g0.78 g15.1 g0.98 g
Potassium (mg)43 mg46 mg057.5 mg
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 131 g. ( Pack contains 16 portions )----

Recommended

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

This stock pot is so easy to use. The design of the box is great. it is no salty but is rich of flavour. It is gluten free and doesn’t take any different to their previous stock pots. I will be buying for. 100 % [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious beed stock

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I was so impressed with the flavour and versatility of this stock pot. Firstly I tried making a gravy with it which was incredibly simple to do. The flavour was rich and delicious, complementing our roast beef beautifully. I then went online to the website that was printed on the packaging to find another recipe to try. I decided on the lasagne which I made when my mum came round for dinner. It was so easy to make and was bursting full of flavour! My husband went for a second helping and my mum said she loved it so much she wanted me to send her the link to the recipe. I think this is a fantastic product that adds instant flavour to your meal and I can't wait to try it in even more dishes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr organic stock pot

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

This stock pot is so easy to use and so versatile. It makes fantastic gravy as well as going great in so many recipes. The design of the box is also great, it has everything you need to know plus a link to the website where you will find loads of great recipes to make with your stock pot. The best thing about the stock pot is that it isn’t salty but has a full rich flavour. It is gluten free which is amazing because it doesn’t take any different to their previous stock pots. This is something that I would 100% be buying again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr Organic Beef Stock Pot

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

It is a great tasting little pot which adds a rich flavour to any dish. It is an easy way to transform your cooking. It couldn’t be simpler to use, you can either use it as a gravy or you you can add it to a range of food - from pies, pasta, mince, soup, casseroles and even curries! In fact the list is endless! It is very versatile and I find using two pots for a more fuller flavour helps lift your meal. The great thing is you are left with no lumps and unlike other stock, it doesn’t have a salty after taste. It is also free from artificial flavour and is gluten free. A must have in the pantry for effortless results for busy lives! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr organic

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Very good it tastes great with steaks and potatos. it smells very intense. It is a good alternative to the sauce. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow! Game changer.

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

We are trying to cut down on our food budget which means we are eating more pulses and beans and less meat. Mr Twoleftfeet has not accepted this change gracefully and many meals have been met with grumblings of "rabbit food" and "my cavemen ancestors..." So far this week I've made a shepherd pie with half meat/half beans and a stock pot which was greeted with "glad you've given up trying to make me eat like a veggie" a mixed bean chilli with NO meat and 2 stock pots stirred through which got the thumbs up and has been requested again - no mention of lack of meat! And yesterday We had beef in red wine cooked on the slow cooker. We would normally use a stock cube in this but used our last free stock pot instead. It added depth and richness to the dish and was enjoyed by everyone. Stock pots are replacing cubes in this house for sure. It's going to help cut our food budget and Mr's protests all at the same time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Used this in my normal spag bol recipe. Wouldnt know its gluten free. Still just as tasty as the normal version i use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely flavour

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I add these stock pots to dishes such as Bolognese, chilli and cottage pies. They give a great flavour and are easy to use, I just stir them in. I also dissolve them into water for gravy, they dissolve easily and quickly. Great added flavour to cooking, easy and quick to use saving time and also the need to add other herbs. Being gluten free is a great added extra for any dietary restrictions. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes a tasty gravy

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I've not had much luck with making gravy from stock cubes before but really needed to make some to go with a meal the other day and thought I try it with the Knorr stock pot and it actually came out as a decent gravy. The taste was very authentic like made from real beef juices. I think it is a good alternative and handy to have in the house for emergencies. I have not used it in other dishes yet but often use stock pots for soups and things so I am looking forward to trying it in those. It comes across as a high quality product so far and I would definitely buy this instead of my usual stock cubes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's perfect!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

It's easy to do, perfect when you have unexpected guests for dinner. I did not know that they were gluten-free, and thanks to them I could prepare a dish for my friend. The taste is great, the beautiful scent makes you even more hungry. I will definitely recommend friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

