Tesco S'mores Kit 210G

Tesco S'mores Kit 210G
£ 2.00
£0.95/100g
One s'more
  • Energy652kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars18.5g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1517kJ / 360kcal

Product Description

  • Cookie mix, mallow mix and chocolate flavour syrup sachet.
  • With sweet mallow mix Almost everything you need for chocolatey sandwich cookies
  • With sweet mallow mix. just add butter & water
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cookie mix sachet (60%)(Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, raising agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)), Mallow mix sachet (31%)(Sugar, Dextrose, Beef Gelatine, Anti - caking agent (Calcium Phosphates), Milk Proteins), Chocolate flavour syrup sachet (9%)(Water, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, White Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat and milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • cooking time: 8-10 minutes

    Method: oven

    You will need: 10g melted butter, 50ml  (3 1/2  tbsp) water; flour for dusting

    1. Pre-heat the oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.

    2   Empty the cookie mix into a bowl, add the melted butter and 15ml (1 tbsp) water, then stir with a spoon for approximatively 1 minute until a dough is formed (and moves away from the sides of the bowl).           

    3.  Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll it into a sausage shape of approx. 9.5”(24cm) in length. 

    4. Divide it into 12 even portions and lightly roll each one into a ball.

    5.  Evenly space the balls on a baking tray and gently press each one down.

    6. Bake in the centre of the oven for 8-10 minutes.

    7. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking tray for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

    8. Pour the mallow mix into a bowl and add 35ml (2 1/2 tbsp) of water, then mix using a hand or electric whisk until the mallow thickens and turns white. Leave for 5 minutes to thicken.

    9. Arrange 6 cookies, face down on a work surface, and spoon or pipe (piping bag not included) the mallow on top.

    10. Drizzle evenly the chocolate sauce on top of the mallows and cover with the 6 remaining cookies (face upwards) to form the sandwiches.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1517kJ / 360kcal652kJ / 155kcal
Fat10.2g4.4g
Saturates1.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate61.2g26.3g
Sugars43.0g18.5g
Fibre1.6g0.7g
Protein5.1g2.2g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When Prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Really easy to make and yummy - the kids loved the

5 stars

Really easy to make and yummy - the kids loved them,

This was horrible! Not only to make but the taste!

2 stars

This was horrible! Not only to make but the taste! You need MORE water and butter than what is recommended. It's absolutely impossible to roll or form a dough with the recommended amount. It just falls to pieces. Even then you're adding so much you worry it's going to taste like some greasy mess. It was just not a joy to make at all. The marshmallow is really gross. Tastes like a cheap sticky substance. Chocolate tastes the exact same. These are nothing like s'mores. The only thing that is barely nice is the cookie.

