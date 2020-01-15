Tesco S'mores Kit 210G

cooking time: 8-10 minutes

Method: oven

You will need: 10g melted butter, 50ml (3 1/2 tbsp) water; flour for dusting

1. Pre-heat the oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.

2 Empty the cookie mix into a bowl, add the melted butter and 15ml (1 tbsp) water, then stir with a spoon for approximatively 1 minute until a dough is formed (and moves away from the sides of the bowl).

3. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll it into a sausage shape of approx. 9.5”(24cm) in length.

4. Divide it into 12 even portions and lightly roll each one into a ball.

5. Evenly space the balls on a baking tray and gently press each one down.

6. Bake in the centre of the oven for 8-10 minutes.

7. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking tray for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

8. Pour the mallow mix into a bowl and add 35ml (2 1/2 tbsp) of water, then mix using a hand or electric whisk until the mallow thickens and turns white. Leave for 5 minutes to thicken.

9. Arrange 6 cookies, face down on a work surface, and spoon or pipe (piping bag not included) the mallow on top.

10. Drizzle evenly the chocolate sauce on top of the mallows and cover with the 6 remaining cookies (face upwards) to form the sandwiches.