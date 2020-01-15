Tesco S'mores Kit 210G

Really easy to make and yummy - the kids loved the
Really easy to make and yummy - the kids loved them,
This was horrible! Not only to make but the taste!
This was horrible! Not only to make but the taste! You need MORE water and butter than what is recommended. It's absolutely impossible to roll or form a dough with the recommended amount. It just falls to pieces. Even then you're adding so much you worry it's going to taste like some greasy mess. It was just not a joy to make at all. The marshmallow is really gross. Tastes like a cheap sticky substance. Chocolate tastes the exact same. These are nothing like s'mores. The only thing that is barely nice is the cookie.