Beyond Meat Free From Meat Burger 227G

So real
This is the most amazing vegan burger I have ever tasted. I still can not believe this is vegan.
Chargrilled burger taste
Omg, these are so good. Easily the best vegan burger I’ve tried so far, they taste like a chargrilled burger. They could be cheaper!
Defo worth a five star! Finally a soy free meat fr
Defo worth a five star! Finally a soy free meat free burger :) I'm very happy with my purchase. In this instance the price definitely reflects the quality.
Why pay so much?
These are OK but not OK enough to justify the price. There are plenty of good alternatives that don't make such a dent in your pocket.
Excellent quality. Had in a roll and it wasn't far
Excellent quality. Had in a roll and it wasn't far off being as tasty as a normal burger. From now on this is what I will be buying instead of meat burgers.
the best
The reviewer who threw them away and said the smell was awful raw....what about raw meat? That smells yuk too. These are superb when cooked, and are NOT full of rubbish. A bit pricey but they come from the USA...need to make them here otherwise the vegan bit, saving carbon etc is defeated. But Tesco ...well done, and do they do other things? How about getting the Impossible Burger too?
The burger is great but for some reason you do not
The burger is great but for some reason you do not stock them anywhere in London! Or at least I was told so just a couple of minutes ago when I phoned your customer service. I am shocked! I will complain with Beyond Meat about this. After all you are the only distributors in the UK!!!
too dear
quite tasty but very over priced compared with similar products
Excellent product
These are very tasty and an excellent substitute for meat. Please stock more of this range i.e. chicken.
Delicious just like the real thing.
A bit on the expensive side but utterly delicious - worth paying the extra for - brilliant for me as I am a coeliac and also don't eat meat.