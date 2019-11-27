By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Beyond Meat Free From Meat Burger 227G

4.5(82)Write a review
Beyond Meat Free From Meat Burger 227G
£ 5.00
£2.21/100g

Product Description

  • 2 Meat-Free Burger Patties.
  • The Beyond Burger® - The Future of Protein
  • It's a new breed of burger. Made from plants.
  • Join in: #beyondburger #beyondmeat
  • At Beyond Meat, our mission is to offer plant-based products that allow you and your family to eat more, not less, of the dishes you love. Together, we can truly bring change to the plate-and beyond.
  • Go Beyond!
  • Ethan Brown, Founder & CEO
  • Made from plants
  • Made with pea protein
  • Soy and gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein Isolate* (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring, Stabilisers - Cellulose, Methylcellulose, Gum Arabic, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Dried Yeast, Antioxidants - Ascorbic Acid, Acetic Acid, Colour - Beetroot Red, Modified Corn Starch, Apple Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate, *Peas are Legumes

Allergy Information

  • Contains no Peanuts or Tree Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Place in refrigerator to thaw for 24 hours. Use within 3 days.
Do not refreeze once thawed.
Heat barbecue to high heat and cook for 3 minutes per side. Results may vary due to differences in barbecue equipment and cooking temperatures.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Burger is fully cooked when internal temperature is 75°C, piping hot throughout. Interior of the burger may still be pink when fully cooked. Do not re-heat once cooled. For best results, cook from chilled.

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Preheat grill to a medium heat. Place burger on wire rack of a grill pan and cook for 18 minutes, turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6/ Fan 180°C. Place on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of the oven for 24 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Place in refrigerator to thaw for 24 hours. Use within 3 days.
Do not refreeze once thawed.
Remove all packaging. Preheat pan to high heat and cook for 3 minutes per side.

Produce of

Packed in the UK using plant-based patties from the USA

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • People with severe allergies to legumes like peanuts should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beyond Meat.,
  • The Authentic Food Company,
  • Sharston Green Business Park,
  • Robeson Way,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,

Return to

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen Pan-Fry Cooked According to Instructions Per 100gWhen Pan-Fry Cooked According to Instructions Per Patty (91g*)
Energy 1172kJ1067kJ
-280kcal255kcal
Fat 18.6g16.9g
of which saturates 4.2g3.8g
Carbohydrate 6.6g6.0g
of which sugars 0.2g0.2g
Fibre 0.5g0.5g
Protein 21.5g19.6g
Salt 1.1g1.0g
Pack contains 2 servings--
*When pan-fry cooked according to instructions 113.5g patty typically weighs 91g--

Safety information

View more safety information

People with severe allergies to legumes like peanuts should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

82 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

So real

5 stars

This is the most amazing vegan burger I have ever tasted. I still can not believe this is vegan.

Chargrilled burger taste

5 stars

Omg, these are so good. Easily the best vegan burger I’ve tried so far, they taste like a chargrilled burger. They could be cheaper!

Defo worth a five star! Finally a soy free meat fr

5 stars

Defo worth a five star! Finally a soy free meat free burger :) I'm very happy with my purchase. In this instance the price definitely reflects the quality.

Why pay so much?

3 stars

These are OK but not OK enough to justify the price. There are plenty of good alternatives that don't make such a dent in your pocket.

Excellent quality. Had in a roll and it wasn't far

5 stars

Excellent quality. Had in a roll and it wasn't far off being as tasty as a normal burger. From now on this is what I will be buying instead of meat burgers.

the best

5 stars

The reviewer who threw them away and said the smell was awful raw....what about raw meat? That smells yuk too. These are superb when cooked, and are NOT full of rubbish. A bit pricey but they come from the USA...need to make them here otherwise the vegan bit, saving carbon etc is defeated. But Tesco ...well done, and do they do other things? How about getting the Impossible Burger too?

The burger is great but for some reason you do not

1 stars

The burger is great but for some reason you do not stock them anywhere in London! Or at least I was told so just a couple of minutes ago when I phoned your customer service. I am shocked! I will complain with Beyond Meat about this. After all you are the only distributors in the UK!!!

too dear

3 stars

quite tasty but very over priced compared with similar products

Excellent product

5 stars

These are very tasty and an excellent substitute for meat. Please stock more of this range i.e. chicken.

Delicious just like the real thing.

5 stars

A bit on the expensive side but utterly delicious - worth paying the extra for - brilliant for me as I am a coeliac and also don't eat meat.

1-10 of 82 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

