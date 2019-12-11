Tesco Finest Breaded Chicken Skewers With Dip 220G

Love Love Love!
So glad these were brought back again this year. All round favourite. Fantastic flavour and love the coconut crumb, the fruity curry dip is also gorgeous and so well matched.
I love 'em!
Great taste! The coconut breading means they're lower in Carbs and sugars, so more healthy! I love 'em!
Yuk!
Was hoping for a nice breaded chicken skewers, but in fact they are coconut breaded chicken skewers, the coconut is mentioned in the product description , but not in the product title or on the packet front. The coconut is mixed with the breading still in strands , ruin what could have been a nice breaded product. I will not be getting these again.