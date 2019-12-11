By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Breaded Chicken Skewers With Dip 220G

Tesco Finest Breaded Chicken Skewers With Dip 220G
£ 4.00
£1.82/100g

Offer

One skewer with dip
  • Energy245kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1166kJ / 280kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Skewers of chicken breast pieces in a satay spiced marinade, coated in coconut breadcrumb with a coconut curry dip.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • Tender pieces of chicken breast coated in satay breadcrumbs, with a rich curry dip.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken (48%), Coconut Curry Dip, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Milk, Sugar, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Yeast, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Mustard Powder, Fenugreek Seed, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chilli Powder, Fennel Seed, Cumin Seed, Black Pepper.

Coconut Curry Dip contains: Coconut Milk, Sugar, Tamarind, Salt, Lemon Grass, Chilli, Garlic, Shallot, Cornflour, Galangal, Mung Beans, Kaffir Lime Peel, Coriander Powder, White Pepper, Cumin, Mace, Cinnamon Powder, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging and dip. From chilled: Place the pot of coconut curry dip to one side. If frozen defrost the dip thoroughly in a bowl of lukewarm water before use.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Spread skewers evenly on a baking tray and place in the centre of the oven. Cook for 14-16 minutes. Stir dip and serve with the skewers.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins

Instructions: Spread skewers evenly on a baking tray and place in the centre of the oven. Cook for 12-14 minutes. Stir dip and serve with the skewers.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins

Produce of

Produced in Thailand using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 pieces

Warnings

  • Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne skewer with dip (21g)
Energy1166kJ / 280kcal245kJ / 59kcal
Fat16.7g3.5g
Saturates9.4g2.0g
Carbohydrate15.4g3.2g
Sugars7.1g1.5g
Fibre1.8g0.4g
Protein16.0g3.4g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 10 servings.--

Safety information

Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Love Love Love!

5 stars

So glad these were brought back again this year. All round favourite. Fantastic flavour and love the coconut crumb, the fruity curry dip is also gorgeous and so well matched.

I love 'em!

5 stars

Great taste! The coconut breading means they're lower in Carbs and sugars, so more healthy! I love 'em!

Yuk!

1 stars

Was hoping for a nice breaded chicken skewers, but in fact they are coconut breaded chicken skewers, the coconut is mentioned in the product description , but not in the product title or on the packet front. The coconut is mixed with the breading still in strands , ruin what could have been a nice breaded product. I will not be getting these again.

