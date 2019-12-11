Tesco Finest Breaded Chicken Skewers With Dip 220G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging and dip. From chilled: Place the pot of coconut curry dip to one side. If frozen defrost the dip thoroughly in a bowl of lukewarm water before use.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Spread skewers evenly on a baking tray and place in the centre of the oven. Cook for 14-16 minutes. Stir dip and serve with the skewers.

190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins



Oven cook

Instructions: Spread skewers evenly on a baking tray and place in the centre of the oven. Cook for 12-14 minutes. Stir dip and serve with the skewers.

190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins

