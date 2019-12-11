Tesco Finest 12 Beef Yorkshire Puddings 155G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 957kJ / 228kcal
Product Description
- Mini Yorkshire puddings filled with roast beef, a mix of crème fraîche and horseradish sauce and caramelised onion chutney.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Enjoy the flavours of a classic British roast in one festive mouthful. British roast beef is enhanced by crème fraîche and horseradish, with caramelised onion chutney for a hint of sweetness.
- British roast beef with horseradish crème fraîche and caramelised onion chutney.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- All our party food cooks at the same temperature
- Pack size: 155g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Roast Beef (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Crème Fraîche (Milk), Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Sugar, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Horseradish, Dried Skimmed Milk, Grape Must, Molasses, Single Cream (Milk), Mustard Flour, Dried Egg, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer film, gently push the base of the tray to remove each Yorkshire pudding and place individually on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 11-12 mins
Produce of
Made using beef from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
155g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini beef Yorkshire pudding (11g**)
|Energy
|957kJ / 228kcal
|105kJ / 25kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|20.9g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|7.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.1g
|Protein
|14.3g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 155g typically weighs 129g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
