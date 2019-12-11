By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 12 Beef Yorkshire Puddings 155G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 4.00
£2.59/100g

Offer

One mini beef Yorkshire pudding
  • Energy105kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 957kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • Mini Yorkshire puddings filled with roast beef, a mix of crème fraîche and horseradish sauce and caramelised onion chutney.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Enjoy the flavours of a classic British roast in one festive mouthful. British roast beef is enhanced by crème fraîche and horseradish, with caramelised onion chutney for a hint of sweetness.
  • British roast beef with horseradish crème fraîche and caramelised onion chutney.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Pack size: 155g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roast Beef (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Crème Fraîche (Milk), Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Sugar, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Horseradish, Dried Skimmed Milk, Grape Must, Molasses, Single Cream (Milk), Mustard Flour, Dried Egg, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer film, gently push the base of the tray to remove each Yorkshire pudding and place individually on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 11-12 mins

Produce of

Made using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

155g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mini beef Yorkshire pudding (11g**)
Energy957kJ / 228kcal105kJ / 25kcal
Fat9.4g1.0g
Saturates2.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate20.9g2.3g
Sugars7.5g0.8g
Fibre1.3g0.1g
Protein14.3g1.6g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 155g typically weighs 129g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

