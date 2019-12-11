Tesco Finest 12 Beef Yorkshire Puddings 155G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Remove outer film, gently push the base of the tray to remove each Yorkshire pudding and place individually on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 11-12 mins



Oven cook

Instructions: Remove outer film, gently push the base of the tray to remove each Yorkshire pudding and place individually on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-9 mins

