Colman's Share The Flavour Peri -Peri Wings 29G

Peri perfect 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th September 2018 As a single parent of a child who is an old man when it comes to eating, ie plain, simple and traditional.. i was eager to try these for myself! To add some spice to my world!! Directions were simple and easy to follow, I used just under half of the packet for my first tasting. After following the instructions I placed the chicken wings in my air fryer just to crisp them off.. served up with a salad, jacket potato and a bit of dip, they were the perfect meal to end a summer. Very versatile ingredient to have in your cupboard. Could be used on a number of meat products or even mixed with some oil to brush on to potatoes etc [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice n spicy 4 stars Review from unilever.com 12th September 2018 This mix had a really good flavour, not too spicy but with enough heat to make a really tasty dish. I chose to use this in chicken breasts rather than wings and it made both a lovely hot meal with delicious leftovers to be used cold in a salad - both were equally as nice! Would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colman’s Peri Peri Wings 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th September 2018 I absolutely love it! I’m a big fan of peri peri chicken and this seasoning is brill! Wings are spicy enough with proper flavour! Definitely no need for a take away now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So so delicious!!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2018 I was excited to try Peri Peri Wings but usually I don't buy wings. Anyway I bought one pack of them this time to try new flavour. OMG! Lovely, tasty, full of flavour wings! My whole family enjoyed. Even my fussy eater daughter likes them! Will definitely buy this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Darn good wings 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2018 I consider myself something of a conisseur when it comes to chicken wings as I have eaten so many in my lifetime. I absolutely love them and are frequently my food of choice when I'm eating out. When I eat them at home I usually buy ready flavoured wings but for a change I decided to try marinating some myself. Well I'm pleased to say that I did! I bought Colmans peri peri seasoning and some plain wings and made some of the tastiest wings I've had. The preparation literally took minutes and only 25 minutes to cook. The taste was spicy but not overpowering and their was a delicious flavour. A definite winner of a product which I will definitely purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Well yummy! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2018 I love Chicken wings, and this peri peri flavouring from colmans is amazing, even my partner who doesn’t usually like the fiddliness of chicken wings loved these because of the flavouring. So eat to make, just cover with the seasoning and throw in the oven, perfect for a midweek treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really quick and easy meal 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th September 2018 Great tasting wings and good spice levels. Really easy to use and cook, just throw on the powder and straight in the oven takes about 20 -25 minuted for the wings. Great quick meal especially during a work night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th September 2018 So what I thought I'd do is buy some ready marinated peri peri wings from the supermarket as well as plain wings so that I could use the Coleman's peri peri wings marinate on that and compare both. I was planning on marinating the wings for a whole day buy I couldn't wait so I made them on the day. Surprisingly the Coleman's marinated wings tasted better than the store bought marinated wings even though I made them straight after marinating them although I have a feeling that they'd have tasted much better if I left them over night, my family loved it so much that the Coleman's wings where annihilated! My only constructive criticism would be the fact that I wish it was more spicy since I love spice but they were still great! Would definitely buy again. I completely forgot to take a picture of the wings as I was eager to eat them as soon as I saw them come out of the oven haha! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Peri-peri wings 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd September 2018 Don't usually buy wings as tend to stick to chicken breast...however this product has opened my eyes to other options! Easy to use and full of flavour...definitely gave our dinner a zing! Can't wait to have it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]