Colman's Share The Flavour Peri -Peri Wings 29G

5(44)Write a review
Colman's Share The Flavour Peri -Peri Wings 29G
£ 1.05
£3.63/100g
Per portion (1/4 of the prepared recipe):
  • Energy1391kJ 332kcal
    17%
  • Fat24g
    34%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1248kJ/

Product Description

  • A Spicy Seasoning Mix with Cayenne Pepper & Chilli Powder for Peri Peri Chicken Wings
  • For more information and meal ideas visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman's and our heritage at www.colmans.co.uk
  • This packet will help you to make Peri-Peri Wings to share with your friends and family. With the perfect blend of Paprika, garlic and red pepper it has never been easier to serve up meals that are full of flavour!
  • At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future.
  • Why not Try
  • Our Great Tasting Seasoning Mix for your Sweet Potato Chips
  • A seasoning mix that adds full on flavour to your chicken wings
  • Quick & easy, cooks in under 30 minutes
  • Great to share with your family or friends
  • Full on Flavour
  • No added MSG, no artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 29g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Sugar, Starches (Corn, Potato), Paprika (10%), Garlic, Tomato Powder (5%), Toasted Onion Powder, Red Pepper (4%), Yeast Extract, Mustard Powder (Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Mustard Seeds, Salt, Turmeric, Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar), Flavourings, Palm Fat, Cayenne Pepper (2%), Chilli (1.7%), Coriander, Herbs (Marjoram, Parsley, Rosemary), Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder, Nutmeg, Caraway, Smoke Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten, Milk, Egg, Celery and Soy

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation and Usage: Using the fresh ingredients from the shopping list, follow the 3 easy steps on the back of the packet and rest assured that you'll bring smiles to all your friends and family.
  • Serves: 4
  • Preparation time: 5 minutes, Cooking time: 25 minutes Shopping
  • List:
  • 600g chicken wings
  • 1. Prepare it: Preheat oven to 200°C, 180°C fan, Gas mark 6. Place the chicken wings in a bowl and add the Peri Peri mix. Toss together until well coated.
  • 2. Bake it: Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for 25 minutes until it is cooked through.
  • 3. Share it: And finally, share the flavour! Serve the wings with a crisp green salad.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Any comments or questions?
  • Please call to chat n (UK) Freephone 0800 281 026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026
  • Mon-Fri 8am-6pm

Net Contents

29g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as soldper portion**%* per portion**
Energy 1248kJ/1391kJ/17%
-297kcal332kcal
Fat 5.8g24g34%
of which saturates 1.9g7.4g37%
Carbohydrate 49g3.5g1%
of which sugars 27g1.9g2%
Fibre 9.5g0.7g
Protein 8.5g25g50%
Salt 19g1.7g28%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 Portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe---
Pack contains 4 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

44 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Peri perfect

4 stars

As a single parent of a child who is an old man when it comes to eating, ie plain, simple and traditional.. i was eager to try these for myself! To add some spice to my world!! Directions were simple and easy to follow, I used just under half of the packet for my first tasting. After following the instructions I placed the chicken wings in my air fryer just to crisp them off.. served up with a salad, jacket potato and a bit of dip, they were the perfect meal to end a summer. Very versatile ingredient to have in your cupboard. Could be used on a number of meat products or even mixed with some oil to brush on to potatoes etc [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice n spicy

4 stars

This mix had a really good flavour, not too spicy but with enough heat to make a really tasty dish. I chose to use this in chicken breasts rather than wings and it made both a lovely hot meal with delicious leftovers to be used cold in a salad - both were equally as nice! Would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colman’s Peri Peri Wings

5 stars

I absolutely love it! I’m a big fan of peri peri chicken and this seasoning is brill! Wings are spicy enough with proper flavour! Definitely no need for a take away now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So so delicious!!!

5 stars

I was excited to try Peri Peri Wings but usually I don't buy wings. Anyway I bought one pack of them this time to try new flavour. OMG! Lovely, tasty, full of flavour wings! My whole family enjoyed. Even my fussy eater daughter likes them! Will definitely buy this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Darn good wings

5 stars

I consider myself something of a conisseur when it comes to chicken wings as I have eaten so many in my lifetime. I absolutely love them and are frequently my food of choice when I'm eating out. When I eat them at home I usually buy ready flavoured wings but for a change I decided to try marinating some myself. Well I'm pleased to say that I did! I bought Colmans peri peri seasoning and some plain wings and made some of the tastiest wings I've had. The preparation literally took minutes and only 25 minutes to cook. The taste was spicy but not overpowering and their was a delicious flavour. A definite winner of a product which I will definitely purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Well yummy!

5 stars

I love Chicken wings, and this peri peri flavouring from colmans is amazing, even my partner who doesn’t usually like the fiddliness of chicken wings loved these because of the flavouring. So eat to make, just cover with the seasoning and throw in the oven, perfect for a midweek treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really quick and easy meal

4 stars

Great tasting wings and good spice levels. Really easy to use and cook, just throw on the powder and straight in the oven takes about 20 -25 minuted for the wings. Great quick meal especially during a work night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it!!

5 stars

So what I thought I'd do is buy some ready marinated peri peri wings from the supermarket as well as plain wings so that I could use the Coleman's peri peri wings marinate on that and compare both. I was planning on marinating the wings for a whole day buy I couldn't wait so I made them on the day. Surprisingly the Coleman's marinated wings tasted better than the store bought marinated wings even though I made them straight after marinating them although I have a feeling that they'd have tasted much better if I left them over night, my family loved it so much that the Coleman's wings where annihilated! My only constructive criticism would be the fact that I wish it was more spicy since I love spice but they were still great! Would definitely buy again. I completely forgot to take a picture of the wings as I was eager to eat them as soon as I saw them come out of the oven haha! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Peri-peri wings

4 stars

Don't usually buy wings as tend to stick to chicken breast...however this product has opened my eyes to other options! Easy to use and full of flavour...definitely gave our dinner a zing! Can't wait to have it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hot and zingy

5 stars

Loved the subtle heat this mix gave to the chicken and had me reminiscing of many happy nights in Portugal where peri peri chicken and chips was the order of the day!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

