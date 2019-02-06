By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colman's Share The Flavour Sweet Potato Chips 25G

£ 1.05
£4.20/100g
Per portion (1/4 of the prepared recipe):
  • Energy1115kJ 267kcal
    13%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt0.72g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1340kJ/

Product Description

  • Sweet Potato Chips Recipe Mix
  • Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman's and our heritage at www.colmans.co.uk
  • For more information and meal ideas visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • This packet will help you make Sweet Potato Chips to share with your friends and family. With the perfect blend of garlic & cayenne pepper it has never been easier to serve up meals that are full of flavour!
  • At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future.
  • Why not Try
  • Our Mouthwatering Sweet Chilli Chicken Burger Mix
  • A spicy seasoning mix with garlic & cayenne pepper for sweet potato chips
  • Quick & easy, cooks in under 30 minutes
  • Great to share with your family or friends
  • Full on Flavour
  • No added MSG or artificial colours
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Powder (24%), Wheat Flour, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Powder (7%), Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Mustard Seeds, Cayenne Pepper (2.5%), Palm Oil, Paprika, Cumin, Pepper, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Coriander, Flavourings, White Wine Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Celery and Soy

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation and Usage: Using the fresh ingredients from the shopping list, follow the 3 easy steps on the back of the packet and rest assured that you'll bring smiles to all your friends and family.
  • Serves: 4
  • Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 20-25 minutes
  • Shopping List:
  • 4 large sweet potatoes (665g)
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil (24g)
  • 1. Prepare it:
  • Preheat oven to 200°C, 180°C fan, Gas mark 6. Cut the potatoes into thin chips, dry well and toss in the oil with the Sweet Potato seasoning mix. Leave to marinate for 10 mins.
  • 2. Bake it: Bake in the preheated oven in a large roasting tin for 20-25 mins until golden and crisp. Toss 2-3 times to cook evenly.
  • 3. Share it: Drain on kitchen paper. And finally, share the flavour! Tip: Also delicious served with mayo or your choice of dips.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Any comments or questions?
  • Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281 026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026
  • Mon-Fri 8am-6pm

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as soldper portion**%* per portion**
Energy 1340kJ/1115kJ/13%
-319kcal267kcal
Fat 4.8g7.2g10%
of which saturates 1.3g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate 57g43g17%
of which sugars 23g9.4g10%
Fibre 8.3g5.7g
Protein 9.3g3.2g6%
Salt 11g0.72g12%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 Portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe---
Pack contains 4 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

38 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

suprisingly tasty and spicey

4 stars

Really tasty result. Didn't go crispy, (I used one cal spray instead of oil) but they were a healthy alternative to oven chips. My hubby enjoyed them as a change. I'm happy as low fat!

Flavoursome sweet potato chips

5 stars

I often seek spice/herb mixes to add to my food to make things more interesting and flavoursome. This did the job, a quick tip would be to place the chips into a bag with the contents of the sachet. Then give it a good old shake to evenly spread the contents. I'll definitely be experimenting with this in the future with other meals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The master cook

2 stars

Is what it says it is, a seasoning packet. Came out clumpy due to the packaging and wasn’t easy to coat all the fries. Ended up with some with quite a lot of seasoning and others with hardly any. However, this could be my chef skills, although I do cook a lot from scratch. Flavour was nice although due to the spreading some fries were overpowered by the seasoning. Would I but this personally, no. I’d rather mix a few spices together myself. But that’s just my personal preference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

sweet potato

5 stars

found it very tasty if you need a kick add extra chilli flakes to mix lovely an tasty you could use on potatoes too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy......great seasoning

5 stars

Finally got round to seasonings my sweet potatoes with the colman’s sweet flavour, I was a bit unsure to how they would turn out but they tasted amazing. Enjoyed by all my family apart from my 4 year old, who didn’t like them at all. They rest of us; my husband, father in law, 2 children and myself love them. I will most definitely be in my shopping list next time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet potato chips

4 stars

It was my second time when I was eating sweet potatoes. After first one I thought it is not my taste but now.... I change my minde. It was really good, full off different taste. It wasn't spicy but left chili taste in mouth. I can recommend this only can be more spicy for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet potato chips

3 stars

Sweet potato chips..... enough favouring in the bag a good portion of chips between 2 of you. The flavour was just right for me not too intense and not enough. Easy enough to use, great for people that like sweet potato or for wanting a change. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavour

4 stars

I was looking forward to trying the sweet potato chip seasoning to add something new in to our evening meals. It was quick and easy to use, the instructions were very simple to follow. With 2 small children I do not get lots of time to experiment and cook a lot so this was great for me to have something so quick but different from the usual stuff I stick to in my normal routine! The flavour was lovely with a slight warmth from the cayenne pepper mixed with the sweetness from the sweet potato but it was not overpowering or too spicy. I would definitely use this again and would recommend to friends to liven up their meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super delicious

5 stars

This seasoning is the bomb. I love to make my own fries as I think they're much healthier, and sweet potatoes are a great alternative. This powder stuck really well to the fries and made them super tasty! Everyone absolutely loved them. I will definitely try this again. The fries were so moreish they disappeared in a flash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Roasting for a barbeque

5 stars

We made some sweet potato fries for a barbeque we had the other night with friends, remembering I had this fantastic packet mix I sprinkled over the fries, they didn't make the fries sticky but the powder stuck on the fries well without a mess. They were both delicious and nutritious. The fries crisped up beautifully and made a great accomopanyment to the other dishes we had. All of the guests had a taste of the fries and it was safe to say they were a huge hit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 38 reviews

