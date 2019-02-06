Colman's Share The Flavour Sweet Potato Chips 25G

suprisingly tasty and spicey
Really tasty result. Didn't go crispy, (I used one cal spray instead of oil) but they were a healthy alternative to oven chips. My hubby enjoyed them as a change. I'm happy as low fat!
Flavoursome sweet potato chips
I often seek spice/herb mixes to add to my food to make things more interesting and flavoursome. This did the job, a quick tip would be to place the chips into a bag with the contents of the sachet. Then give it a good old shake to evenly spread the contents. I'll definitely be experimenting with this in the future with other meals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The master cook
Is what it says it is, a seasoning packet. Came out clumpy due to the packaging and wasn’t easy to coat all the fries. Ended up with some with quite a lot of seasoning and others with hardly any. However, this could be my chef skills, although I do cook a lot from scratch. Flavour was nice although due to the spreading some fries were overpowered by the seasoning. Would I but this personally, no. I’d rather mix a few spices together myself. But that’s just my personal preference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
sweet potato
found it very tasty if you need a kick add extra chilli flakes to mix lovely an tasty you could use on potatoes too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy......great seasoning
Finally got round to seasonings my sweet potatoes with the colman’s sweet flavour, I was a bit unsure to how they would turn out but they tasted amazing. Enjoyed by all my family apart from my 4 year old, who didn’t like them at all. They rest of us; my husband, father in law, 2 children and myself love them. I will most definitely be in my shopping list next time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sweet potato chips
It was my second time when I was eating sweet potatoes. After first one I thought it is not my taste but now.... I change my minde. It was really good, full off different taste. It wasn't spicy but left chili taste in mouth. I can recommend this only can be more spicy for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sweet potato chips
Sweet potato chips..... enough favouring in the bag a good portion of chips between 2 of you. The flavour was just right for me not too intense and not enough. Easy enough to use, great for people that like sweet potato or for wanting a change. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great flavour
I was looking forward to trying the sweet potato chip seasoning to add something new in to our evening meals. It was quick and easy to use, the instructions were very simple to follow. With 2 small children I do not get lots of time to experiment and cook a lot so this was great for me to have something so quick but different from the usual stuff I stick to in my normal routine! The flavour was lovely with a slight warmth from the cayenne pepper mixed with the sweetness from the sweet potato but it was not overpowering or too spicy. I would definitely use this again and would recommend to friends to liven up their meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super delicious
This seasoning is the bomb. I love to make my own fries as I think they're much healthier, and sweet potatoes are a great alternative. This powder stuck really well to the fries and made them super tasty! Everyone absolutely loved them. I will definitely try this again. The fries were so moreish they disappeared in a flash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Roasting for a barbeque
We made some sweet potato fries for a barbeque we had the other night with friends, remembering I had this fantastic packet mix I sprinkled over the fries, they didn't make the fries sticky but the powder stuck on the fries well without a mess. They were both delicious and nutritious. The fries crisped up beautifully and made a great accomopanyment to the other dishes we had. All of the guests had a taste of the fries and it was safe to say they were a huge hit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]