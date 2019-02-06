Colman's Share The Flavour Sweet Potato Chips 25G

suprisingly tasty and spicey 4 stars A Tesco Customer6th February 2019 Really tasty result. Didn't go crispy, (I used one cal spray instead of oil) but they were a healthy alternative to oven chips. My hubby enjoyed them as a change. I'm happy as low fat! Report

Flavoursome sweet potato chips 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th September 2018 I often seek spice/herb mixes to add to my food to make things more interesting and flavoursome. This did the job, a quick tip would be to place the chips into a bag with the contents of the sachet. Then give it a good old shake to evenly spread the contents. I'll definitely be experimenting with this in the future with other meals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The master cook 2 stars Review from unilever.com 13th September 2018 Is what it says it is, a seasoning packet. Came out clumpy due to the packaging and wasn’t easy to coat all the fries. Ended up with some with quite a lot of seasoning and others with hardly any. However, this could be my chef skills, although I do cook a lot from scratch. Flavour was nice although due to the spreading some fries were overpowered by the seasoning. Would I but this personally, no. I’d rather mix a few spices together myself. But that’s just my personal preference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

sweet potato 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th September 2018 found it very tasty if you need a kick add extra chilli flakes to mix lovely an tasty you could use on potatoes too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy......great seasoning 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th September 2018 Finally got round to seasonings my sweet potatoes with the colman’s sweet flavour, I was a bit unsure to how they would turn out but they tasted amazing. Enjoyed by all my family apart from my 4 year old, who didn’t like them at all. They rest of us; my husband, father in law, 2 children and myself love them. I will most definitely be in my shopping list next time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet potato chips 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th September 2018 It was my second time when I was eating sweet potatoes. After first one I thought it is not my taste but now.... I change my minde. It was really good, full off different taste. It wasn't spicy but left chili taste in mouth. I can recommend this only can be more spicy for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet potato chips 3 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd September 2018 Sweet potato chips..... enough favouring in the bag a good portion of chips between 2 of you. The flavour was just right for me not too intense and not enough. Easy enough to use, great for people that like sweet potato or for wanting a change. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavour 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd September 2018 I was looking forward to trying the sweet potato chip seasoning to add something new in to our evening meals. It was quick and easy to use, the instructions were very simple to follow. With 2 small children I do not get lots of time to experiment and cook a lot so this was great for me to have something so quick but different from the usual stuff I stick to in my normal routine! The flavour was lovely with a slight warmth from the cayenne pepper mixed with the sweetness from the sweet potato but it was not overpowering or too spicy. I would definitely use this again and would recommend to friends to liven up their meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super delicious 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st September 2018 This seasoning is the bomb. I love to make my own fries as I think they're much healthier, and sweet potatoes are a great alternative. This powder stuck really well to the fries and made them super tasty! Everyone absolutely loved them. I will definitely try this again. The fries were so moreish they disappeared in a flash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]