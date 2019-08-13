Tesco Dinosaur Fairy Cake Kit 255G

Preparation Guidelines

Adult supervision recommended

You will need:1 medium egg; 15ml semi-skimmed milk; 80g unsalted butter, cupcake or muffin tray.

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180⁰C/Fan 160⁰C/Gas Mark 4.

2. Place the 6 fairy cake cases in a cupcake or muffin tray.

3. Empty the cake mix into a bowl, add the egg, 10ml (1 tbsp) of milk and 40g of melted unsalted butter and mix using an electric or hand whisk for 2-3 minutes.

4. Divide the mix equally between the 6 cases and bake in the centre of the oven for approximatively 10 minutes.

5. Remove from the oven, leave to cool in the tray for 5 minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack.

6. Empty the orange icing mix into a bowl , add 40g of softened butter, 5ml (1tsp) of milk and beat with a spoon for 5 minutes until light and smooth.

7. With the green sugarpaste create the head, spikes and spot: knead it until soft and pliable, then divide into 18 balls for the spikes, 6 bigger balls for the heads and 24 smaller balls (you can vary their sizes) for the spots.

8. To shape them: for the heads, gently squash the balls into an oval shape and using a toothpick carefully mark the eyes and mouth. For the spikes, slightly squeeze the balls and taper at the ends to obtain a flat bottom. For the spots, press the balls flat to make circles.

10. Spread or pipe the orange icing on top of each fairy cake and then place the sugar pastes spots, spikes and head on top of it to make your dinosaurs, using the image as a guide.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.