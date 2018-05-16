By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cinnamon Bun Kit 335G

Tesco Cinnamon Bun Kit 335G
£ 2.00
£5.98/kg
One cinnamon bun
  • Energy840kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1500kJ / 357kcal

Product Description

  • Cinnamon bun kit consisting of individual sachets of bun mix, cinnamon sugar and vanilla icing mix.
  • WITH SMOOTH ICING MIX Just add butter, egg, milk & water
  • Pack size: 335g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Icing Sugar, Sugar, Palm Oil, Ground Cinnamon, Dried Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Proving time: 45 minutes

    Cooking time: 20-25 minutes

    Makes: 8 buns

    Method: Oven

    You will need: 50g very soft unsalted butter, 45ml (3 tbsp) cold water,1 medium egg, 30ml (1-2 tbsp) semi-skimmed milk, 7" round tin.</p><p>Method:                                                                 </p><p>1. Empty the contents of the dough sachet into a bowl and add the water, egg and 20g of butter. <br />2. Mix together until fully combined. The dough will be very soft at this stage.<br />3. Knead the dough for 8 minutes until it forms a smooth elastic dough.<br />4. Roll it out to approx. 30cm (12") long and 15cm (6") wide.
    5. Spread the remaining 30g butter all over the dough and sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar.
    6. Roll up the long side into a swiss roll shape and then cut evenly into 8 pieces.
    7. Place each of the buns cut side facing up into the tin, 7 round the edge and 1 in the middle. Cover with cling film and prove in a warm place for 45 minutes.
    8. Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6.                                                                                     

    9. Remove the cling film and bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until well risen and golden brown. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from the tin and allowing to cool fully.
    10. For the glaze, mix the icing sachet with the milk and drizzle over the cooled cinnamon buns.

     

Number of uses

8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

335g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cinnamon bun (56g)
Energy1500kJ / 357kcal840kJ / 200kcal
Fat12.8g7.2g
Saturates7.1g4.0g
Carbohydrate52.5g29.4g
Sugars26.9g15.0g
Fibre2.9g1.6g
Protein6.5g3.6g
Salt0.43g0.24g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

