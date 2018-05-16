Tesco Cinnamon Bun Kit 335G

Proving time: 45 minutes

Cooking time: 20-25 minutes

Makes: 8 buns

Method: Oven

You will need: 50g very soft unsalted butter, 45ml (3 tbsp) cold water,1 medium egg, 30ml (1-2 tbsp) semi-skimmed milk, 7" round tin.</p><p>Method: </p><p>1. Empty the contents of the dough sachet into a bowl and add the water, egg and 20g of butter. <br />2. Mix together until fully combined. The dough will be very soft at this stage.<br />3. Knead the dough for 8 minutes until it forms a smooth elastic dough.<br />4. Roll it out to approx. 30cm (12") long and 15cm (6") wide.

5. Spread the remaining 30g butter all over the dough and sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar.

6. Roll up the long side into a swiss roll shape and then cut evenly into 8 pieces.

7. Place each of the buns cut side facing up into the tin, 7 round the edge and 1 in the middle. Cover with cling film and prove in a warm place for 45 minutes.

8. Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6.

9. Remove the cling film and bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until well risen and golden brown. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from the tin and allowing to cool fully.

10. For the glaze, mix the icing sachet with the milk and drizzle over the cooled cinnamon buns.