Nescafe Gold Origins Sumatra 100G

The most delicious coffee i have ever tasted
It was good quality, Very tasty, I drink my coffee black without sugar so I need a good coffee, this was more than good. The only downside is..... I am drinking twice as much as before.
Nice coffee in a large jar
First time buying this coffee as normally use standard decaff enjoyed it but it has a slightly odd taste its not unpleasent its just diffrent from normal The jar is large and looks slightly more expensive than nornal due to nice pic on front When u open the jar the coffee is a good colour and smells nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth & strong
I am an avid drinker of freshly ground coffee, and tend not to buy instant coffee anymore. However this does come close in comparison to those store bought barista specials. Smooth, strong and flavourful like a coffee should be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting
Absolutely love this coffee,has totally converted me from my usual brand of coffee,has a lovely caramel subtle taste,smooth but not overpowering.i will definitely be buying this coffee again and would 100% recommend it to coffee lover.go on give it a try . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Curious stuff
Tried this for the first time yesterday, and overall impression was mixed, but it's definitely growing on me, especially the smokiness. Now here is the oddest thing of all., I found it very reminiscent of the old style Alta Rica before they changed and ruined the flavour while denying they had done so. Nothing can compete with the old style Alta Rica, and if, like me, you were a huge fan, this blend may well offer some degree of consolation. A Very curious coffee indeed.
Flavoursome
Very enjoyable coffee. I love a good coffee in the morning and it has to be strong. I love 2 spoon fulls in my cup in the morning and this coffee does it for me. Wakes me up to start my day of properly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just Instant coffee
I usually only use ground coffee but bought this to use at work. It is a quality freeze dried coffee and smells great. but in the end it is just a instant coffee and quite a mild one. It is not going to take me away from ground coffee.
NESCAFÉ GOLD Origins Indonesian Sumatra review
It is a premium medium roast instant coffee with an intense flavour. Crafted with 100% Robusta coffee beans from Sumatra, Indonesia. When making the coffee you get the aromatics of Smokiness with hints of nuts and caramel. The senses were very delight with each intense cup of this. Overall I loved how easy it was to make just by boiling water it tasted very luxurious and high branded very good quality would 100% change my regular coffee for this one and give it 5 stars. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing taste
I am not the biggest coffee drinker always found it very bitter no matter how much sugar and milk I put in so it really was a drink I drank if I needed a caffeine boost.my taste buds have been dancing on my tongue every cup of this IV had the caramel is just an undertone rather than an extra same with the nutty flavours they both really complement each other so well really has changed my coffee drinking I can sit an enjoy it now rather than get it down quick [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice flavour for an instant coffee
I usually prefer finer instant coffee than this but on the whole it was a nice coffee. It had a lovely taste and aroma. It wasn't overly bitter and you could definitely taste the flavours in the coffee. As a instant coffee I'd buy this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]