Nescafe Gold Origins Sumatra 100G

Nescafe Gold Origins Sumatra 100G
£ 4.49
£44.90/kg
Each mug contains:
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Soluble coffee made from 100% pure coffee beans.
  • Delight your senses with each intense cup of NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Indonesian Sumatra. This premium single origin instant coffee borrows its uniquely smoky, aromatic flavour from 100% Robusta coffee beans handpicked in Indonesia. Savour its dark, earthy flavour with subtle notes of nuts and caramel.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our range? Discover a bold and intense coffee with NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Alta Rica or try a rich espresso with crema with NESCAFÉ GOLD Espresso.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Stir your senses with NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Indonesian Sumatra instant coffee
  • A premium medium roast instant coffee with an intense flavour
  • Crafted with 100% Robusta coffee beans from Sumatra, Indonesia
  • Smoky and aromatic, with earthy notes and hints of nuts and caramel
  • Grown respectfully; sustainably sourced & selected by local farmers
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • One mug = 1.8g + 200ml water

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer mug**Reference Intake*
Energy kJ484498400
Energy kcal118122000
Fat g0.2NilTrace70
of which saturates g0.1NilTrace20
Carbohydrate g3.1Trace0.1260
of which sugars g3.1Trace0.190
Fibre g34.10.30.6-
Protein g7.80.10.160
Salt g0.25NilTrace6
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one tsp (1.8g) + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml ----

75 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

The most delicious coffee i have ever tasted

5 stars

It was good quality, Very tasty, I drink my coffee black without sugar so I need a good coffee, this was more than good. The only downside is..... I am drinking twice as much as before.

Nice coffee in a large jar

5 stars

First time buying this coffee as normally use standard decaff enjoyed it but it has a slightly odd taste its not unpleasent its just diffrent from normal The jar is large and looks slightly more expensive than nornal due to nice pic on front When u open the jar the coffee is a good colour and smells nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth & strong

5 stars

I am an avid drinker of freshly ground coffee, and tend not to buy instant coffee anymore. However this does come close in comparison to those store bought barista specials. Smooth, strong and flavourful like a coffee should be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting

5 stars

Absolutely love this coffee,has totally converted me from my usual brand of coffee,has a lovely caramel subtle taste,smooth but not overpowering.i will definitely be buying this coffee again and would 100% recommend it to coffee lover.go on give it a try . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Curious stuff

4 stars

Tried this for the first time yesterday, and overall impression was mixed, but it's definitely growing on me, especially the smokiness. Now here is the oddest thing of all., I found it very reminiscent of the old style Alta Rica before they changed and ruined the flavour while denying they had done so. Nothing can compete with the old style Alta Rica, and if, like me, you were a huge fan, this blend may well offer some degree of consolation. A Very curious coffee indeed.

Flavoursome

5 stars

Very enjoyable coffee. I love a good coffee in the morning and it has to be strong. I love 2 spoon fulls in my cup in the morning and this coffee does it for me. Wakes me up to start my day of properly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just Instant coffee

4 stars

I usually only use ground coffee but bought this to use at work. It is a quality freeze dried coffee and smells great. but in the end it is just a instant coffee and quite a mild one. It is not going to take me away from ground coffee.

NESCAFÉ GOLD Origins Indonesian Sumatra review

5 stars

It is a premium medium roast instant coffee with an intense flavour. Crafted with 100% Robusta coffee beans from Sumatra, Indonesia. When making the coffee you get the aromatics of Smokiness with hints of nuts and caramel. The senses were very delight with each intense cup of this. Overall I loved how easy it was to make just by boiling water it tasted very luxurious and high branded very good quality would 100% change my regular coffee for this one and give it 5 stars. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste

5 stars

I am not the biggest coffee drinker always found it very bitter no matter how much sugar and milk I put in so it really was a drink I drank if I needed a caffeine boost.my taste buds have been dancing on my tongue every cup of this IV had the caramel is just an undertone rather than an extra same with the nutty flavours they both really complement each other so well really has changed my coffee drinking I can sit an enjoy it now rather than get it down quick [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice flavour for an instant coffee

3 stars

I usually prefer finer instant coffee than this but on the whole it was a nice coffee. It had a lovely taste and aroma. It wasn't overly bitter and you could definitely taste the flavours in the coffee. As a instant coffee I'd buy this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 75 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

