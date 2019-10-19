Nescafe Gold Origins Sumatra 100G

The most delicious coffee i have ever tasted 5 stars A Tesco Customer19th October 2019 It was good quality, Very tasty, I drink my coffee black without sugar so I need a good coffee, this was more than good. The only downside is..... I am drinking twice as much as before. Report

Nice coffee in a large jar 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 20th June 2019 First time buying this coffee as normally use standard decaff enjoyed it but it has a slightly odd taste its not unpleasent its just diffrent from normal The jar is large and looks slightly more expensive than nornal due to nice pic on front When u open the jar the coffee is a good colour and smells nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth & strong 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 19th June 2019 I am an avid drinker of freshly ground coffee, and tend not to buy instant coffee anymore. However this does come close in comparison to those store bought barista specials. Smooth, strong and flavourful like a coffee should be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 19th June 2019 Absolutely love this coffee,has totally converted me from my usual brand of coffee,has a lovely caramel subtle taste,smooth but not overpowering.i will definitely be buying this coffee again and would 100% recommend it to coffee lover.go on give it a try . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Curious stuff 4 stars Review from nescafe.com 13th June 2019 Tried this for the first time yesterday, and overall impression was mixed, but it's definitely growing on me, especially the smokiness. Now here is the oddest thing of all., I found it very reminiscent of the old style Alta Rica before they changed and ruined the flavour while denying they had done so. Nothing can compete with the old style Alta Rica, and if, like me, you were a huge fan, this blend may well offer some degree of consolation. A Very curious coffee indeed.

Flavoursome 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 12th June 2019 Very enjoyable coffee. I love a good coffee in the morning and it has to be strong. I love 2 spoon fulls in my cup in the morning and this coffee does it for me. Wakes me up to start my day of properly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just Instant coffee 4 stars Review from nescafe.com 11th June 2019 I usually only use ground coffee but bought this to use at work. It is a quality freeze dried coffee and smells great. but in the end it is just a instant coffee and quite a mild one. It is not going to take me away from ground coffee.

NESCAFÉ GOLD Origins Indonesian Sumatra review 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 11th June 2019 It is a premium medium roast instant coffee with an intense flavour. Crafted with 100% Robusta coffee beans from Sumatra, Indonesia. When making the coffee you get the aromatics of Smokiness with hints of nuts and caramel. The senses were very delight with each intense cup of this. Overall I loved how easy it was to make just by boiling water it tasted very luxurious and high branded very good quality would 100% change my regular coffee for this one and give it 5 stars. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 9th June 2019 I am not the biggest coffee drinker always found it very bitter no matter how much sugar and milk I put in so it really was a drink I drank if I needed a caffeine boost.my taste buds have been dancing on my tongue every cup of this IV had the caramel is just an undertone rather than an extra same with the nutty flavours they both really complement each other so well really has changed my coffee drinking I can sit an enjoy it now rather than get it down quick [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]