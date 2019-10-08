Nescafe Gold Origins Uganda Kenya 100G

Amazing high quality coffee 3 stars Review from nescafe.com 8th October 2019 I bought this Uganda Kenya Gold coffee for me boyfriend and it's one of the best coffees I've ever had! Distinctive lush coffee...It's quality sheer quality! The taste is delicious! Now I wanna try all the other authentic coffee range. Well done, so eager to try the rest now!

Ideal for making ice frappes 3 stars Review from nescafe.com 19th June 2019 I don't usually drink instant, but this wasn't terrible. It wasn't bitter, or tasteless - I actually thought it was quite strong! It's the kind of instant that would be ideal for making frappe's with (ideal with ice in the warmer months - we've made a few already with it!) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smooth golden coffee 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 11th June 2019 I really love coffee, particularly a coffee that is golden colour! This coffee is a lovely gold granule and mixed with hot water from kettle makes a lovely smooth tasting cup of coffee - a rich and tasty coffee with a lovely smooth taste - perfect for everyday. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good coffee 4 stars Review from nescafe.com 11th June 2019 Wheni opend this jar i felt lovely aroma of this coffe, it is lovely. It tastes lovely, but for me a little bit bitter than usual. But i still love it very much. Nice taste, easy to prepare, just add water and very good with milk. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth, medium roast 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 10th June 2019 I love coffee and was keen to try this as a change to my usual blend. There's a delicious slightly fruity aroma when you open the jar, and the flavour of the coffee doesn't disappoint when made into a cup of hot coffee. It's very smooth and mellow, with no bitter aftertaste at all. It's a medium blend so if you prefer a stronger taste you can just use more granules. I loved the richness of it. I also tried it in an iced latte and it was perfect, ideal for drinking in the summer months with plenty of ice. It's the excellent quality I've come to expect from Nescafe and will be my regular coffee choice from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great but no new ground 4 stars Review from nescafe.com 8th June 2019 Tried this coffee the other day as was looking for a new taste. I think my expectations were a bit too high for instant coffee. While there is an interesting twist on the taste, it still distinctively is instant coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mellow Flavour. 3 stars Review from nescafe.com 6th June 2019 Has a light, fruity aroma on opening the jar. A little too subtle for me, I prefer a stronger cup of coffee. If you like a mellow flavour this would be a perfect choice for you. Has a slight hint of caramel which is pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I Love coffee 4 stars Review from nescafe.com 6th June 2019 I am usually a creature of comfort, meaning that I stick to products I am use to, however recently with a change in job and working longer hours I now rely on coffee to keep me going and focus. Got introduced to NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Uganda Kenya Instant Coffee whilst at my new job and it’s working really well especially anyone who cherishes fine strong coffee, from a reputable brand and of good quality and taste to buy it.

Great tasting coffee! 4 stars Review from nescafe.com 6th June 2019 I have never been a big coffee drinker but after trying this coffee I am sure to be drinking coffee more often. The coffee was easy to make and as-well the packaging was great and the taste was even better, it was very smooth and not too strong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]