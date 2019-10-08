By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Gold Origins Uganda Kenya 100G

Write a review
Nescafe Gold Origins Uganda Kenya 100G
£ 4.49
£44.90/kg
Each mug contains:
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Soluble coffee made from 100% pure coffee beans.
  • Sit back, relax and experience the balanced depth of flavour in NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Uganda-Kenya. This premium instant coffee is crafted from an expert blend of Arabica coffee beans from Kenya and Robusta beans from Uganda, to create a balanced cup of coffee that delights the senses.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our range? Discover a bold and intense coffee with NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Alta Rica or try a rich espresso with crema with NESCAFÉ GOLD Espresso.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Experience NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Uganda-Kenya premium instant coffee
  • A premium medium roast instant coffee with balanced flavour
  • Crafted with Arabica & Robusta coffee beans from Kenya & Uganda
  • Savour a balanced blend of fruity, spicy overtones & mild earthy notes
  • Grown respectfully; sustainably sourced & selected by local farmers
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • One mug = 1.8g + 200ml water

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer mug**Reference Intake*
Energy kJ484498400
Energy kcal118122000
Fat g0.2NilTrace70
of which saturates g0.1NilTrace20
Carbohydrate g3.1Trace0.1260
of which sugars g3.1Trace0.190
Fibre g34.10.30.6-
Protein g7.80.10.160
Salt g0.25NilTrace6
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one tsp (1.8g) + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

47 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing high quality coffee

3 stars

I bought this Uganda Kenya Gold coffee for me boyfriend and it's one of the best coffees I've ever had! Distinctive lush coffee...It's quality sheer quality! The taste is delicious! Now I wanna try all the other authentic coffee range. Well done, so eager to try the rest now!

Ideal for making ice frappes

3 stars

I don't usually drink instant, but this wasn't terrible. It wasn't bitter, or tasteless - I actually thought it was quite strong! It's the kind of instant that would be ideal for making frappe's with (ideal with ice in the warmer months - we've made a few already with it!) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smooth golden coffee

5 stars

I really love coffee, particularly a coffee that is golden colour! This coffee is a lovely gold granule and mixed with hot water from kettle makes a lovely smooth tasting cup of coffee - a rich and tasty coffee with a lovely smooth taste - perfect for everyday. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good coffee

4 stars

Wheni opend this jar i felt lovely aroma of this coffe, it is lovely. It tastes lovely, but for me a little bit bitter than usual. But i still love it very much. Nice taste, easy to prepare, just add water and very good with milk. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth, medium roast

5 stars

I love coffee and was keen to try this as a change to my usual blend. There's a delicious slightly fruity aroma when you open the jar, and the flavour of the coffee doesn't disappoint when made into a cup of hot coffee. It's very smooth and mellow, with no bitter aftertaste at all. It's a medium blend so if you prefer a stronger taste you can just use more granules. I loved the richness of it. I also tried it in an iced latte and it was perfect, ideal for drinking in the summer months with plenty of ice. It's the excellent quality I've come to expect from Nescafe and will be my regular coffee choice from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great but no new ground

4 stars

Tried this coffee the other day as was looking for a new taste. I think my expectations were a bit too high for instant coffee. While there is an interesting twist on the taste, it still distinctively is instant coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mellow Flavour.

3 stars

Has a light, fruity aroma on opening the jar. A little too subtle for me, I prefer a stronger cup of coffee. If you like a mellow flavour this would be a perfect choice for you. Has a slight hint of caramel which is pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I Love coffee

4 stars

I am usually a creature of comfort, meaning that I stick to products I am use to, however recently with a change in job and working longer hours I now rely on coffee to keep me going and focus. Got introduced to NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Uganda Kenya Instant Coffee whilst at my new job and it’s working really well especially anyone who cherishes fine strong coffee, from a reputable brand and of good quality and taste to buy it.

Great tasting coffee!

4 stars

I have never been a big coffee drinker but after trying this coffee I am sure to be drinking coffee more often. The coffee was easy to make and as-well the packaging was great and the taste was even better, it was very smooth and not too strong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting coffee

4 stars

It looks different, interesting to see coffee from Kenya. The front label is enticing with the statement “handpicked beans from Uganda & Kenya revealing delicate spicy notes”. I would like to know more about the framers and whether Nescafé are looking after them as the back label lacks information on this. But I do like the coffee and it’s now our go to coffee at hone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

