Melvit Pearl Barley Groats 4X100g

Product Description
- Pearl Barley Groats
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
100% Pearl Barley Groats, Coarse-Grained
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before: on bottom of the packaging.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Method of preparation: Add 1 sachets of groats to boiling 1L to water. Add some salt for better taste. Cover with a lid and boil on small gas for 13-15 minutes. Drain before serving.
Name and address
- Melvit S.A.,
- ul. Grójecka 191/94,
- 02-390 Warszawa.
- ul. Nowowiejska 35,
- Kruki,
- 07-415 Olszewo-Borki,
Return to
- Melvit S.A.,
- ul. Grójecka 191/94,
- 02-390 Warszawa.
- ul. Nowowiejska 35,
- Kruki,
- 07-415 Olszewo-Borki,
- Poland.
Net Contents
4 x 100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy
|1429 kJ / 378 kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|Of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|69g
|Of which sugars
|0.5g
|Fibre
|7g
|Protein
|7g
|Salt
|0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019