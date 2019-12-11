By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Melvit Pearl Barley Groats 4X100g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Melvit Pearl Barley Groats 4X100g
£ 0.99
£0.25/100g

Product Description

  • Pearl Barley Groats
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

100% Pearl Barley Groats, Coarse-Grained

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before: on bottom of the packaging.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Method of preparation: Add 1 sachets of groats to boiling 1L to water. Add some salt for better taste. Cover with a lid and boil on small gas for 13-15 minutes. Drain before serving.

Name and address

  • Melvit S.A.,
  • ul. Grójecka 191/94,
  • 02-390 Warszawa.
  • ul. Nowowiejska 35,
  • Kruki,
  • 07-415 Olszewo-Borki,

Return to

  • Melvit S.A.,
  • ul. Grójecka 191/94,
  • 02-390 Warszawa.
  • ul. Nowowiejska 35,
  • Kruki,
  • 07-415 Olszewo-Borki,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

4 x 100g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g
Energy 1429 kJ / 378 kcal
Fat 2.2g
Of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrates 69g
Of which sugars 0.5g
Fibre 7g
Protein 7g
Salt 0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Melvit Buckwheat Roasted Groats 4X100g

£ 1.69
£0.42/100g

Lubella Egg Pasta 250G

£ 0.80
£0.32/100g

Smak Grated Beetroot With Horseradish 290G

£ 1.00
£0.35/100g

Offer

Lowicz Cottage Cheese 150G

£ 0.75
£5.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here