Heinz Cream Of Tomato Soup 6 X 400G

Heinz Cream Of Tomato Soup 6 X 400G
Product Description

  • Cream of Tomato Soup.
  • The original and best.
  • 1 of your 5 a day.
  • Good to know.
  • 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • Pack size: 2400g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (84%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Cream (Milk), Spice Extracts, Herb Extract, Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: HOB: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • Contact us.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote the quality code on the can end.
Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 249kJ497kJ
-59kcal119kcal6%
Fat 3.0g5.9g8%
-of which saturates 0.2g0.4g2%
Carbohydrate 7.2g14.3g6%
-of which sugars 4.9g9.8g11%
Fibre 0.6g1.2g
Protein 0.7g1.4g3%
Salt 0.6g1.2g19%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

