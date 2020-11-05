By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philips Hc3100/13 Hairclipper

4.8(55)Write a review
image 1 of Philips Hc3100/13 Hairclipper

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code XXL4HP at checkout. Save £10 when you spend £75 with code XXTJ4N. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 02/11/20–22/11/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

£ 18.00
£18.00/each

  • The kit includes 4 attachment combs, offering you flexibility to reach lengths from 0.5mm to 12mm (grades 0 to 4)
  • The Philips hair clipper is designed to give you a quality haircut or shave, time after time. The special design of the strong steel blades is engineered to ensure less skin irritation.
  • Main features:
  • • Durable, linear motor
  • • Strong steel blades last up to 4 times longer
  • • Adjustable blades with close precision from 0.5mm to 3mm
  • • 4 attachment combs to reach lengths 0.5mm to 12mm (grades 0 to 4)
  • • Textured handle for easy, non-slip grip
  • • Extra long 2.4 m cord
  • • Click-on hair combs for the best clipping results
  • H22.6cm x W17.6cm x D6.8cm
  • Adjustable taper lever for multiple cutting lengths without changing attachment combs
  • The 2.4m long cord gives you a great reach to easily move around while clipping

55 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

The HC5100 clippers feel well made and durable.

5 stars

Review from philips.com

Although There was an issue with my product going missing and eventually turning up late after placing my order this was due to the Currier UPS making two mistakes on their delivery run. On receiving my product and checking its operation and watching tutorials I was impress in its ease of use and how quite its motor was to some Barbers that I have been to in the past. I manage to do a good job to cutting my hair for the 1st time with this product . for the price and amount of combe attachments scissors and combe and cleaning brush comes with this product I would definitely recommend it quality and price wise.

Hair clipper review

5 stars

Review from philips.com

This product does what it says on the box it cuts hair very well easy to use and was available at the right time and very good value for money spent on it

Terrible for stubble

1 stars

Review from philips.com

It’s so weak. Compared to Wahl or Babyliss clippers it’s literally half the power, therefore with a week-old stubble it snags and pulls unable to cut cleanly, unlike the clippers mentioned which, with twice as much power, cuts stubble however long with ease.

Very easy to use. Would definitly recommend.

5 stars

Review from philips.com

Great product. Really use to use does what it says on the tin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amateur Mum with a Pro Clipper

5 stars

Review from philips.com

I used to be intimidated by clippers because of its looks and loud noise but as a mum, you gotta do what you gotta do especially when my little boy, at this stage, doesn’t want anybody cut or touch his hair but myself. I feel in love the moment I held my new Philips Pro Clipper. It is really comfortable to hold with its anti-slip handle, really solid and not heavy at all. Amazingly quite that it doesn’t scare my son (and Me!) everytime anymore. Strong metal adjustable blades that’s really built to last. Long 2.8m cord. It all comes with different attachments. Really easy to operate and care with clear instructions from the manual. Just perfect for me and my boys (husband included). I feel like a professional using it. No wonder it’s called a Pro! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product.

5 stars

Review from philips.com

I have been using the phillips hairclipper series 3000 for around 4 weeks now, used for general grooming of body and beard hair. Comes with different sized combs for your preferred hair length. Quick and simple to use and fantastic results. I would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent clippers

5 stars

Review from philips.com

Really professional looking clippers. Sleek looking with extra long cord which is a really good addition. Lots of different grade lengths to suit different hair cuts . Very smooth cut and a low noise. Very easy to keep blades clean there is a handy little brush and a phial of oil to keep blades in top tip . Overall a really smart product that is so easy to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair clipper

5 stars

Review from philips.com

I have been using this hair clipper on my partner for a while as am my partner's carer and it is very easy to use lightweight which is good cuts my partner's hair just the way he likes it and can change the adjustments very easy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

Review from philips.com

This hair clipper, with its smooth design and excellent cutting skill is both easy to use quite quiet and lightweight, which makes me love it even more. The boys don't fidget when I'm cutting their hair now as it doesn't pull it just cuts. The combs come in handy when I'm doing the fade techniques and blending one length into another. It's easy to use easy to clean. Up there with the best value clippers I've used. Since receiving them I've used them a number of times, oiling them as needed and they've been the same if not better with each use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very quiet

5 stars

Review from philips.com

I had the privilege of trailing this product, all the different attachments gave a fantastic close shave. It was very easy and comfortable to hold and use. It was also extremely quiet compared to some others I have used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

