Kx No Added Sugar Live Energy Drink 4X500ml

- Energy101kJ 24kcal1%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Sugars3.5g4%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 20kJ / 5kcal
Product Description
- No added sugar carbonated soft drink with apple and raspberry juices from concentrate, taurine, caffeine, guarana extract, B vitamins and sweeteners. High caffeine content 30mg/100ml.
- FIRE UP YOUR BODY FOCUS YOUR MIND Bite back with KX. Fire up and focus your body and mind with caffeine and B Vitamins. KX: keeps you firing on all cylinders
- FIRE UP YOUR BODY FOCUS YOUR MIND Bite back with KX. Fire up and focus your body and mind with caffeine and B Vitamins. KX: keeps you firing on all cylinders
- Pack size: 2L
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (6%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings (Including Guarana Extract (0.12%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Colour (Anthocyanins), Caffeine (0.03%), Inositol, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), B Vitamins (Niacin, Vitamin B6, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12).
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4 x 500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|20kJ / 5kcal
|101kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.4g
|Niacin
|8.0mg (50%NRV)
|40.0mg (250%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|2.00mg (143%NRV)
|10.00mg (714%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.00µg (80%NRV)
|10.00µg (400%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|2.0mg (33%NRV)
|10.0mg (167%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..
- Each can (500ml)
- Energy101kJ 24kcal1%
- Fat<0.5<1%
- Sugars3.5g4%
- Salt0.40g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 20kJ / 5kcal
Information
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 500ml Energy 20kJ / 5kcal 101kJ / 24kcal Fat <0.5g <0.5g Saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 0.7g 3.5g Sugars 0.7g 3.5g Fibre 0g 0g Protein <0.5g <0.5g Salt 0.08g 0.40g Niacin 8.0mg (50%NRV) 40.0mg (250%NRV) Vitamin B6 2.0mg (143%NRV) 10.0mg (714%NRV) Vitamin B12 2.0µg (80%NRV) 10.0µg (400%NRV) Pantothenic acid 2.0mg (33%NRV) 10.0mg (167%NRV) * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020