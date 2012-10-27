Tetley 12 Cold Infusions Passion Fruit & Mango 27G

Refreshing 5 stars Review from tetley.co.uk 19th April 2019 I tried this Tetley Cold Infusion and found it very refreshing, the taste wasn't too overpowering but you can brew it to your own taste. It will be perfect for summer days sitting in the sun. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

lovely colour 3 stars Review from tetley.co.uk 13th April 2019 A lovely pink colour, light tropical flavour and aroma [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing 4 stars Review from tetley.co.uk 12th April 2019 I tested these and was intrigued what a cold teabag drink would be like. I infused the bag and drank during the next hour.I found that it gave just the right amount of flavour to the water.The flavour itself was a tropical delight and I imagine it would be perfect for a summers day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A surprisingly refreshing taste and not too sweet. 4 stars Review from tetley.co.uk 28th February 2019 I tried this product two different ways. Firstly, just infused in cold water and then I drank it over the course of an hour (just like I would have water). The taste was refreshing and not too sweet. I found it odd each time I picked up the glass, as I am used to plain or sparkling water. But, it was good. Secondly, I added ice cubes and drank it at the end of a warm and sunny afternoon, sitting on the wooden bench (amazing - in February!). I much preferred this. It was an unexpected treat. As I was sitting next to a pot of herbs, I added mint, but think it better as sold, rather than with greenery! Try it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quite fruity! 4 stars Review from tetley.co.uk 28th February 2019 Tried by both myself & daughter, great alternative, daughter ‘brewed’ for longer so had fruitier taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enjoyable 4 stars Review from tetley.co.uk 21st February 2019 I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about having this as a cold product as I’d normally drink a herbal/fruity infusion as a hot tea and felt warm water would have helped the flavours to mix thoroughly, but I was pleasantly surprised by how well the product did infuse into the cold water and found it refreshing to drink. I only used the 300ml method of preparation which involved stirring the product and leaving to soak for 7 minutes and then leaving the bag in. I found this to be sufficient brewing time. The images on the packet were slightly misleading as it showed drawn images of the made up drink as being orange in colour which would make sense given the flavours, however the liquid was more red in colour (I presume) due to the inclusion of hibiscus. I could taste the passion fruit flavour more than the mango, however like most herbal mixes I found it to be subtle and could taste more of the hibiscus than the additional flavours. My partner wasn’t keen on the taste, however he’s not really a fan of herbal mixes in the first place so no major surprise there. The actual bag that contained the herbal mix was different to bags that I’ve seen before and seemed to be like a fabric which has made me wonder whether the bag can be included in compost after use or whether it needs to go to landfill. Sadly it’s not clear on the box, I suspect the latter as the box only implies that the cardboard is recyclable. I thought the bags looked sturdier than traditional tea bags however I did have one bag that I used that was split and caused the contents to leak out which was disappointing. Even then I allowed the 7 minute infusion and then used a tea strainer to filter the brewed liquid into a new glass and was impressed with the resulting flavour despite the fact the bag had now been removed. All in all I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing Brew 5 stars Review from tetley.co.uk 20th February 2019 I received a free sample of Tetley Cold Infusions Mango & Passionfruit Teabags to try. Firstly, I love the tropical flavour combination. It's a classic blend, and mango and passionfruit always go together. The instructions say to add one infuser into 500ml of cold water. That would be the equivalent of about a standard bottle of portable mineral water. It then says to infuse for 10 minutes. Alternatively, it says to infuse one bag in 300ml of cold water for 7 minutes. I think however, that you really can infuse it for as long as you like, according to taste. I prefer mine very diluted with just a hint of flavouring, so I infused one teabag in about 500ml of water for only 3 minutes. I found that this was pefect for me. I initially tried one bag in a glass of cold water for ten minutes and found it way too intense and sour for my liking. The tea contains no added sugar, only stevia leaves which is ideal for folk on a diet. It also has no caffeine or artificial flavours. The natural sweetness of white hibiscus, mago and passionflower herb comes through. Lookswise, I think that the teabags look premium. The leaves are enclosed within a silky translucent bag and look nice enough to present to guests. The aroma of the leaves is also gorgeous and evocative of the tropics! This is a refreshing pick me up. It is also ideal for people who don't the taste of tap water. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great idea but..... 3 stars Review from tetley.co.uk 20th February 2019 Loved the fruity fragrance as soon as I opened the packaging. Easy instructions to use but I was disappointed with the taste. I couldn’t find the raspberry flavour, the cranberry was very strong and overpowered it. It was ok but I wouldn’t rush out to buy it again unless different varieties were available. Sorry.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous 5 stars Review from tetley.co.uk 20th February 2019 Loved them, send more please Do you do Earl Grey? Great flavour Refreshing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]