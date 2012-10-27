By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tetley 12 Cold Infusions Passion Fruit & Mango 27G

4.5(51)Write a review
Tetley 12 Cold Infusions Passion Fruit & Mango 27G
£ 2.49
£9.23/100g

Product Description

  • Flavoured Herbal and Fruit Infusion
  • Have a natter with us and keep in touch
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Follow @TetleyUK
  • Visit us at www.tetley.co.uk
  • Infuse in cold water
  • Specially created to be brewed with cold water
  • Refreshing infusion with no caffeine, sugar or artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 27g
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

White Hibiscus (73%), Natural Flavouring, Hibiscus, Stevia (Leaves) (5%), Passion Flower Herb (1%), Mango Fruit (Granules) (1%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat, Sesame, Nuts, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store me in a cool, dry place to keep my great taste.

Preparation and Usage

  • On the Go...
  • 1 Add one infuser into 500ml cold water.
  • 2 Shake and infuse for 10 mins.
  • 3 Leave infuser in and enjoy. Once prepared, consume within 8 hours.
  • In a Glass...
  • 1 Add one infuser into 300ml cold water.
  • 2 Stir and infuse for 7 mins.
  • 3 Leave infuser in and enjoy. Add ice if preferred.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd,
  • 325 Oldfield Lane North,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 0AZ.

Return to

  • So, how was your cuppa?
  • Questions, comments, feedback, love-letters to Gaffer - we'd be chuffed to hear from you.
  • Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd.,
  • Freepost HA4175,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0BR.

Net Contents

12 x 27g ℮ Tea Bags

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 8 kJ / 2 kcal
Fats0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates0.6g
of which sugars 0.2g
Protein 0.1g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

51 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Refreshing

5 stars

I tried this Tetley Cold Infusion and found it very refreshing, the taste wasn't too overpowering but you can brew it to your own taste. It will be perfect for summer days sitting in the sun. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

lovely colour

3 stars

A lovely pink colour, light tropical flavour and aroma [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

4 stars

I tested these and was intrigued what a cold teabag drink would be like. I infused the bag and drank during the next hour.I found that it gave just the right amount of flavour to the water.The flavour itself was a tropical delight and I imagine it would be perfect for a summers day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A surprisingly refreshing taste and not too sweet.

4 stars

I tried this product two different ways. Firstly, just infused in cold water and then I drank it over the course of an hour (just like I would have water). The taste was refreshing and not too sweet. I found it odd each time I picked up the glass, as I am used to plain or sparkling water. But, it was good. Secondly, I added ice cubes and drank it at the end of a warm and sunny afternoon, sitting on the wooden bench (amazing - in February!). I much preferred this. It was an unexpected treat. As I was sitting next to a pot of herbs, I added mint, but think it better as sold, rather than with greenery! Try it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quite fruity!

4 stars

Tried by both myself & daughter, great alternative, daughter ‘brewed’ for longer so had fruitier taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enjoyable

4 stars

I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about having this as a cold product as I’d normally drink a herbal/fruity infusion as a hot tea and felt warm water would have helped the flavours to mix thoroughly, but I was pleasantly surprised by how well the product did infuse into the cold water and found it refreshing to drink. I only used the 300ml method of preparation which involved stirring the product and leaving to soak for 7 minutes and then leaving the bag in. I found this to be sufficient brewing time. The images on the packet were slightly misleading as it showed drawn images of the made up drink as being orange in colour which would make sense given the flavours, however the liquid was more red in colour (I presume) due to the inclusion of hibiscus. I could taste the passion fruit flavour more than the mango, however like most herbal mixes I found it to be subtle and could taste more of the hibiscus than the additional flavours. My partner wasn’t keen on the taste, however he’s not really a fan of herbal mixes in the first place so no major surprise there. The actual bag that contained the herbal mix was different to bags that I’ve seen before and seemed to be like a fabric which has made me wonder whether the bag can be included in compost after use or whether it needs to go to landfill. Sadly it’s not clear on the box, I suspect the latter as the box only implies that the cardboard is recyclable. I thought the bags looked sturdier than traditional tea bags however I did have one bag that I used that was split and caused the contents to leak out which was disappointing. Even then I allowed the 7 minute infusion and then used a tea strainer to filter the brewed liquid into a new glass and was impressed with the resulting flavour despite the fact the bag had now been removed. All in all I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing Brew

5 stars

I received a free sample of Tetley Cold Infusions Mango & Passionfruit Teabags to try. Firstly, I love the tropical flavour combination. It's a classic blend, and mango and passionfruit always go together. I received a free sample of Tetley Cold Infusions Mango & Passionfruit Teabags to try. Firstly, I love the tropical flavour combination. It's a classic blend, and mango and passionfruit always go together. The instructions say to add one infuser into 500ml of cold water. That would be the equivalent of about a standard bottle of portable mineral water. It then says to infuse for 10 minutes. Alternatively, it says to infuse one bag in 300ml of cold water for 7 minutes. I think however, that you really can infuse it for as long as you like, according to taste. I prefer mine very diluted with just a hint of flavouring, so I infused one teabag in about 500ml of water for only 3 minutes. I found that this was pefect for me. I initially tried one bag in a glass of cold water for ten minutes and found it way too intense and sour for my liking. The tea contains no added sugar, only stevia leaves which is ideal for folk on a diet. It also has no caffeine or artificial flavours. The natural sweetness of white hibiscus, mago and passionflower herb comes through. Lookswise, I think that the teabags look premium. The leaves are enclosed within a silky translucent bag and look nice enough to present to guests. The aroma of the leaves is also gorgeous and evocative of the tropics! This is a great product for long, hot summer afternoons as it is a refreshing pick me up. It is also ideal for people who don't the taste of tap water. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great idea but.....

3 stars

Loved the fruity fragrance as soon as I opened the packaging. Easy instructions to use but I was disappointed with the taste. I couldn’t find the raspberry flavour, the cranberry was very strong and overpowered it. It was ok but I wouldn’t rush out to buy it again unless different varieties were available. Sorry.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous

5 stars

Loved them, send more please Do you do Earl Grey? Great flavour Refreshing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cold infusions

5 stars

This product is amazing. Completely changes water as a drink. Wonderful to add a bit of flavour to a bland drink and with no caffeine too. Perfect for pregnancy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tetley 12 Cold Infusion Raspberry & Cranberry 27G

£ 2.49
£0.92/10g

Tetley Cold Infusions Orange & Peach 27G

£ 2.49
£0.92/10g

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Twinings Cold Infuse Blueberry Apple Blackcurrant 7.5G

£ 1.00
£13.34/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here