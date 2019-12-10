Tesco Finest Carignan 75Cl
Typical values per 100g: Energy 330kJ / 80kcal
Product Description
- Tesco Finest Cauquenes Carignan 2015
- Carignan grapes, from the Cauquenes area of the long established Maule Valley, are carefully selected to make this full bodied red. With 20 months oak ageing, which helps add complexity and smoothness, the resultant wine combines flavours of plums and blackberries with spicy notes, liquorice and Mediterranean herbs
- Wine of Valle del Maule, Chile
- Rich & full bodied
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Tasting Notes
- Full bodied red with complexity and smoothness coming from oak ageing. The wine combines flavours of plums and blackberries with spicy notes, liquorice and Mediterranean herbs
Region of Origin
Maule Valley
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Vina Concha y Toro
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Tito Urzua
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Carignan
Vinification Details
- Grapes are hand-picked in two vineyards in the Cauquenes area of the Maule Valley, where the grapes are gently de-stemmed and crushed and sent to fermentation vessels where yeast is added and the wine ferments at 26 degrees for 7 days. This is followed by a malolactic fermentation and then aged in various sized oak barrels for 20 months. The final blend is assembled and the wine is then filtered and made ready for bottling.
History
- The vineyards are located on gently sloped hillsides where the soil profile is red clay and granite with a low pH and a low level of nutrients. The climate in the Maule Valley is one of the coolest wine producing areas within Chile and lies at the southern end of the Central Valley.
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Storage
Store in a cool dark place.
Produce of
Wine of Chile
Preparation and Usage
- Serve with good, hearty casseroles and hard cheeses.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
- Avda. Virginia Subercaseaux210,
- Pirque,
- Santiago,
- Chile.
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|330kJ / 80kcal
|439kJ / 106kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
