Tesco Finest Carignan 75Cl

£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

  • Energy439kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 330kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Finest Cauquenes Carignan 2015
  • Carignan grapes, from the Cauquenes area of the long established Maule Valley, are carefully selected to make this full bodied red. With 20 months oak ageing, which helps add complexity and smoothness, the resultant wine combines flavours of plums and blackberries with spicy notes, liquorice and Mediterranean herbs
  • Wine of Valle del Maule, Chile
  • Rich & full bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • Full bodied red with complexity and smoothness coming from oak ageing. The wine combines flavours of plums and blackberries with spicy notes, liquorice and Mediterranean herbs

Region of Origin

Maule Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Vina Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Tito Urzua

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Carignan

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are hand-picked in two vineyards in the Cauquenes area of the Maule Valley, where the grapes are gently de-stemmed and crushed and sent to fermentation vessels where yeast is added and the wine ferments at 26 degrees for 7 days. This is followed by a malolactic fermentation and then aged in various sized oak barrels for 20 months. The final blend is assembled and the wine is then filtered and made ready for bottling.

History

  • The vineyards are located on gently sloped hillsides where the soil profile is red clay and granite with a low pH and a low level of nutrients. The climate in the Maule Valley is one of the coolest wine producing areas within Chile and lies at the southern end of the Central Valley.

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve with good, hearty casseroles and hard cheeses.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Avda. Virginia Subercaseaux210,
  • Pirque,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy330kJ / 80kcal439kJ / 106kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

