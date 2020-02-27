Philips Gc1434/20 Steam Iron

Does the job 3 stars Review from philips.com 19th March 2019 If you're looking for a good iron to use occasionally this one is perfect! I don't iron much clothes at once, so this was great value for the money. Good size and easy to use, not heavy. It's perfect for what I wanted.

Lightweight and easy to use 5 stars Review from philips.com 22nd February 2019 I was pleasantly surprised by this iron. I was worried that it was too lightweight to successfully iron my clothes but I was wrong. It’s great. It heats up quickly and has a powerful steam jet. Very impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use iron 4 stars Review from philips.com 11th February 2019 Simple iron with features easy to use. Light weight and a great design. Performs well, removes creases. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very impressed 5 stars Review from philips.com 8th February 2019 This is a fantastic iron for the cost. Does exactly what it says on the box and the first iron I’ve ever had that doesn’t leak water! Hallelujah! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice iron 5 stars Review from philips.com 7th February 2019 I like this iron. It’s very light and easy to use. It heats up very quickly. It has a non stick sole plate and powerful steam which is a main thing for me in a iron. I would definitely recommend this iron to someone who is looking for a good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it 5 stars Review from philips.com 6th February 2019 I was very excited to recieve my iron, when i did i had a big pile of clothes ready to go and try my new iron, i was so impressed as usually same anount of clothes with my normal iron takes me 50-60 minutes sometimes even longer but with this iron i got it all done in 25-30 minutes, i was so happy as the iron itself is light weight but works really well, the steam is powerful, thats makes ironing even easier, i would definitely recommend this iron to all my friends, as this is a game changer , [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Small and easy to use 5 stars Review from philips.com 4th February 2019 Great small iron, takes not much space, very easy to use, even for male users. I use to ask my wife to iron my shirts, but now I am doing this all by myself. Win win for all our family. My wife like iron as well. Great price and value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great no frills iron 5 stars Review from philips.com 3rd February 2019 An easy to use light weight iron that heats up quickly and simple to set and use. It is really non stick and easily glides when ironing. Doesnt drip water on the clothes and gives a good flow of steam to deal with stubborn creases! A fab little low cost iron that gets the job done easily and quickly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent quality 5 stars Review from philips.com 2nd February 2019 This iron makes your ironing less of a chore, and makes your ironing easy and effective. With the continuous steam and the non stick soleplate, making the iron glide easily. It has a great amount of power of 2000 watts, allowing the iron to remove creases at a great speed. and is easy to keep clean. The tank has a great amount of hold for water. It is great value for money. It is very attractive looking and comes in great packaging to protect it from any sort of Damage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]