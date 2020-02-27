Philips Gc1434/20 Steam Iron

Does the job
If you're looking for a good iron to use occasionally this one is perfect! I don't iron much clothes at once, so this was great value for the money. Good size and easy to use, not heavy. It's perfect for what I wanted.
Lightweight and easy to use
I was pleasantly surprised by this iron. I was worried that it was too lightweight to successfully iron my clothes but I was wrong. It’s great. It heats up quickly and has a powerful steam jet. Very impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use iron
Simple iron with features easy to use. Light weight and a great design. Performs well, removes creases. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very impressed
This is a fantastic iron for the cost. Does exactly what it says on the box and the first iron I’ve ever had that doesn’t leak water! Hallelujah! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice iron
I like this iron. It’s very light and easy to use. It heats up very quickly. It has a non stick sole plate and powerful steam which is a main thing for me in a iron. I would definitely recommend this iron to someone who is looking for a good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved it
I was very excited to recieve my iron, when i did i had a big pile of clothes ready to go and try my new iron, i was so impressed as usually same anount of clothes with my normal iron takes me 50-60 minutes sometimes even longer but with this iron i got it all done in 25-30 minutes, i was so happy as the iron itself is light weight but works really well, the steam is powerful, thats makes ironing even easier, i would definitely recommend this iron to all my friends, as this is a game changer , [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Small and easy to use
Great small iron, takes not much space, very easy to use, even for male users. I use to ask my wife to iron my shirts, but now I am doing this all by myself. Win win for all our family. My wife like iron as well. Great price and value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great no frills iron
An easy to use light weight iron that heats up quickly and simple to set and use. It is really non stick and easily glides when ironing. Doesnt drip water on the clothes and gives a good flow of steam to deal with stubborn creases! A fab little low cost iron that gets the job done easily and quickly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent quality
This iron makes your ironing less of a chore, and makes your ironing easy and effective. With the continuous steam and the non stick soleplate, making the iron glide easily. It has a great amount of power of 2000 watts, allowing the iron to remove creases at a great speed. and is easy to keep clean. The tank has a great amount of hold for water. It is great value for money. It is very attractive looking and comes in great packaging to protect it from any sort of Damage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Philips Comfort Steam Iron
This iron is lightweight but compact with all the functions needed for a steam iron. It has 2 steam settings and also dry iron function. There is also a calc-clean function where scales are flushed out of the iron to maintain good performance of the iron. The iron has non-stick soleplate which glides on clothes with minimum effort, making ironing easier and faster. It also heats up almost immediately and remove all creases efficiently. The water in the tank lasts quite long even with a huge load of ironing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]